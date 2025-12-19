Women's U19 EURO round 2 starts 27 February
Round 2 will decide the seven teams joining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 will decide the seven teams joining hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. The seven single-venue mini-tournament group winners in League A, running from 9 to 18 April, will qualify to join Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 27 June to 10 July. The draw is on 22 April.
Promotion and relegation between the leagues will also be decided ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part even though their finals place is already assured as hosts.
WU19 EURO round 2 groups
League A
• The seven group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament.
• The seven fourth-placed finishers will be relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.
Group A1 (9–15 April): England, Switzerland (hosts), Wales, Latvia
Group A2 (12–18 April): Poland (hosts), Greece, Belgium, Romania
Group A3 (12–18 April): Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Serbia (hosts)
Group A4 (10–16 April): Norway, Scotland (hosts), Austria, North Macedonia
Group A5 (11–17 April): Italy, Sweden (hosts), Netherlands, Ukraine
Group A6 (10–16 April): France, Germany (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Slovakia
Group A7 (12–18 April): Spain (holders), Portugal (hosts), Northern Ireland, Hungary
• Spain won their fourth straight title last season, beating France in the final. Italy and Portugal reached the semis while England, Netherlands, hosts Poland, Sweden also competed in the final tournament.
• Greece, Latvia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in earning finals debuts. North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Wales have previously only competed in the finals as hosts.
• Latvia are making their League A debut. Hungary, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine were also promoted from League B in round 1.
League B
• The six group winners and the best runners-up will be promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.
Group B1 (27 February–5 March): Estonia, Slovenia, Cyprus, San Marino (hosts)
Group B2 (12–18 April): Kosovo, Faroe Islands, Lithuania (hosts), Moldova
Group B3 (9–15 April): Bulgaria, Israel, Malta (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group B4 (27 February–5 March): Belarus, Luxembourg (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Armenia
Group B5 (9–15 April): Türkiye, Montenegro, Albania (hosts), Liechtenstein
Group B6 (11–17 April): Croatia (hosts), Czechia, Georgia, Azerbaijan
• Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.