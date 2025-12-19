Women's U19 EURO round 2 starts 27 February

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 will decide the seven teams joining hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. The seven single-venue mini-tournament group winners in League A, running from 9 to 18 April, will qualify to join Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 27 June to 10 July. The draw is on 22 April.

Promotion and relegation between the leagues will also be decided ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part even though their finals place is already assured as hosts.

WU19 EURO round 2 matches

WU19 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament.

• The seven fourth-placed finishers will be relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.

Group A1 (9–15 April): England, Switzerland (hosts), Wales, Latvia

Group A2 (12–18 April): Poland (hosts), Greece, Belgium, Romania

Group A3 (12–18 April): Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Serbia (hosts)

Group A4 (10–16 April): Norway, Scotland (hosts), Austria, North Macedonia

Group A5 (11–17 April): Italy, Sweden (hosts), Netherlands, Ukraine

Group A6 (10–16 April): France, Germany (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Slovakia

Group A7 (12–18 April): Spain (holders), Portugal (hosts), Northern Ireland, Hungary

• Spain won their fourth straight title last season, beating France in the final. Italy and Portugal reached the semis while England, Netherlands, hosts Poland, Sweden also competed in the final tournament.

• Greece, Latvia and Ukraine are aiming to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in earning finals debuts. North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Wales have previously only competed in the finals as hosts.

• Latvia are making their League A debut. Hungary, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine were also promoted from League B in round 1.

League B

• The six group winners and the best runners-up will be promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.

Group B1 (27 February–5 March): Estonia, Slovenia, Cyprus, San Marino (hosts)

Group B2 (12–18 April): Kosovo, Faroe Islands, Lithuania (hosts), Moldova

Group B3 (9–15 April): Bulgaria, Israel, Malta (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group B4 (27 February–5 March): Belarus, Luxembourg (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts), Armenia

Group B5 (9–15 April): Türkiye, Montenegro, Albania (hosts), Liechtenstein

Group B6 (11–17 April): Croatia (hosts), Czechia, Georgia, Azerbaijan

• Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.