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Women's U19 EURO round 2: Switzerland, Iceland qualify

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

So far Iceland and Switzerland have joined Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

Switzerland are through to the finals
Switzerland are through to the finals Getty Images

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 is deciding decide the seven teams joining hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

So far Iceland and Switzerland have secured their places by topping League A groups. The remaining five spots will be decided by Saturday.

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. The seven single-venue mini-tournament group winners in League A qualify to join Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals from 27 June to 10 July. The draw is on 22 April.

Promotion and relegation between the leagues is also being decided ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Bosnia and Herzegovina took part in one of the two League B groups played in February and March, earning promotion, though their finals place was already assured as hosts.

WU19 EURO round 2 scores

WU19 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven group winners join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final tournament.
• The seven fourth-placed finishers will be relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.

Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Switzerland (hosts)
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Wales, England
Relegated to League B: Latvia

Group A2 (12–18 April): Poland (hosts), Greece, Belgium, Romania

Group A3 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Iceland
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Denmark, Finland
Relegated to League B: Serbia (hosts)

Group A4 (10–16 April): Norway, Scotland (hosts), Austria, North Macedonia

Group A5 (11–17 April): Italy, Sweden (hosts), Netherlands, Ukraine

Group A6 (10–16 April): France, Germany (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Slovakia

Group A7 (12–18 April): Spain (holders), Portugal (hosts), Northern Ireland, Hungary

• Spain won their fourth straight title last season, beating France in the final. Italy and Portugal reached the semis while England, Netherlands, hosts Poland, Sweden also competed in the final tournament.
• Greece, Latvia and Ukraine began round 2 to join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in earning finals debuts. North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and Wales have previously only competed in the finals as hosts.
• Latvia were making their League A debut. Hungary, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine were also promoted from League B in round 1.

2025 Women's Under-19 EURO final highlights: France 0-4 Spain

League B

• The six group winners and the best runners-up will be promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1. 

Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Slovenia
Group runners-up: Estonia
Remain in League B: Cyprus, San Marino (hosts)

Group B2 (12–18 April): Kosovo, Faroe Islands, Lithuania (hosts), Moldova

Group B3 (compete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Israel
Group runners-up: Bulgaria
Remain in League B: Malta (hosts), Kazakhstan

Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina (finals hosts)﻿
Group runners-up: Belarus
Remain in League B: Luxembourg (hosts), Armenia

Group B5 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Türkiye
Group runners-up: Albania (hosts)
Remain in League B: Montenegro, Liechtenstein

Group B6 (11–17 April): Croatia (hosts), Czechia, Georgia, Azerbaijan

• Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

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