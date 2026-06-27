Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 1 highlights: Sweden leave it late while Germany beat hosts

The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday with the Group A openers, the hosts going down 5-0 to Germany and Sweden striking late to see off Poland 1-0.

Group B kicks off on Sunday with Switzerland playing holders Spain in Sarajevo and Austria facing Iceland in Zenica.

WU19 EURO matches

Group A: Saturday

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Germany

Germany made a winning start at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH but were made to work by the hosts. Sara Mujdžić had a header tipped on to the crossbar by goalkeeper Janne Krumme, but Bosnia and Herzegovina were largely on the defensive and trailed at half-time when Helen Börner pounced on a loose ball and set up early substitute Paula Rintzner to poke in.

Felicia Strässer scored twice early in the second half, the first a solo effort with a curled finish and the next a close-range header from a Rintzner corner, Germany also hitting the woodwork twice. The fourth arrived when Elira Terakaj squared for fellow substitute Emma Memminger to tap in and another replacement, Lany Bäcker, made it five from distance late on.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Sweden 1-0 Poland

Although Poland dominated the first half at Sarajevo's Grbavica Stadium, Sweden probably had the best chance to go ahead when Astrid Forss was sent clear by Inez Amcoff.

That pattern continued in the second period, Poland having most of the possession and territory but Sweden keeping them at bay and countering at pace. That bought the decisive moment with seven minutes left when impressive half-time substitute Agnes Ekberg burst down the right and her effort was turned into her own net by the challenging Iga Witkowska.

Click on match links for full recap and reaction.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group B fixtures: Sunday

Switzerland vs Spain (14:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Austria vs Iceland (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)