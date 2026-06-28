Women's Under-19 EURO Matchday 1: Switzerland hold Spain as Austria, Sweden and Germany win openers

The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship began in Bosnia and Herzegovina this weekend.

On Saturday, Germany beat the hosts 5-0 in Group A and Sweden struck late to see off Poland 1-0. Group B kicked off on Sunday with a 2-2 draw between hollders Spain and Switzerland before Austria defeated Iceland 3-0.

WU19 EURO matches

Group B: Sunday

In sweltering conditions at Sarajevo's Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Spain dominated from the off but fell behind on 34 minutes as Emilie Mece advanced from the right into the box and sent a lofted shot into the opposite top corner.

The holders swiftly levelled through Ainoa Gómez's high-quality lob from distance, and the same player found the target again just past the hour, stealing in to head in Rosalía Domínguez's looped cross. However, substitute Emanuela Pfister's 87th-minute penalty earned Switzerland a point.

In a tight first half at Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Austria led on 28 minutes when the alert Denise Lueger pounced on a loose ball and shot in. It was 2-0 just before the break as a Maja Keckeis cross was headed in by Ronja Leidler.

Iceland kept looking to push but needed a superb double save by Herdís Halla Gudbjartsdóttir, including a shot tipped onto the bar, to keep it at 2-0. In added time, substitute Tina Krassnig did get the third as Austria went top of the group after winning on Matchday 1 for the first time in a UEFA women's youth final tournament.

Group A: Saturday

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Germany

Germany made a winning start at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH but were made to work by the hosts. Sara Mujdžić had a header tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Janne Krumme, but Bosnia and Herzegovina were largely on the defensive and trailed at half-time when Helen Börner pounced on a loose ball and set up early substitute Paula Rintzner to poke in.

Felicia Strässer scored twice early in the second half, the first a solo effort with a curled finish and the next a close-range header from a Rintzner corner, Germany also hitting the woodwork twice. The fourth arrived when Elira Terakaj squared for fellow substitute Emma Memminger to tap in and another replacement, Lany Bäcker, made it five from distance late on.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Sweden 1-0 Poland

Although Poland dominated the first half at Sarajevo's Grbavica Stadium, Sweden probably had the best chance to go ahead when Astrid Forss was sent clear by Inez Amcoff.

That pattern continued in the second period, Poland having most of the possession and territory but Sweden keeping them at bay and countering at pace. That bought the decisive moment with seven minutes left when impressive half-time substitute Agnes Ekberg burst down the right and her effort was turned into her own net by the challenging Iga Witkowska.

Click on match links for full recap and reaction.

Where to watch: TV/streams