2026 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-finals: Spain vs Sweden, Germany vs Austria
Saturday, July 4, 2026
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Holders Spain play Sweden in Zenica then Germany meet Austria in Sarajevo in Tuesday's semi-finals.
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The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals are on Tuesday in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Group B winners Spain take on Group A runners-up Sweden at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH, Zenica at 16:00 CET. Then from 20:00 CET, Group A winners Germany play Group B runners-up Austria at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo, also the venue for Friday's final.
Knockout schedue
Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July
Spain vs Sweden (16:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica, 16:00)
Germany vs Austria (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo, 20:00)
Final: Friday 10 July
Germany / Austria vs Spain / Sweden (18:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
All times CET
Germany vs Austria
- Germany have beaten Austria at two final tournaments, 6-0 in 2023 and 3-1 in 2016.
Germany
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)
2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)
3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France
Final tournament Group A winners
5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), 1-1 vs Poland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 2-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Finals top scorer :Felicia Strässer 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Felicia Strässer 4
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)
Semi-final record: W9 L7
Previous semi-finals
2023: 3-2aet vs France
2019: 3-1 vs Netherlands
2018: 2-0 vs Norway
2017: 1-2 vs France
2015: 3-3aet, 2-4pens vs Sweden
2013: 1-2 vs France
2011: 3-1 vs Switzerland
2010: 1-1aet, 3-5pens vs France
2008: 1-1aet, 2-4pens vs Norway
2007: 4-2aet vs France
2006: 4-0 vs Russia
2005: 1-3 vs Russia
2004: 8-0 vs Russia
2002: 1-0 vs England
2001: 2-0 vs Spain
1998 (two legs): 0-0a, 0-1h vs Denmark (agg: 0-1)
- Also runners-up in 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2023, though last year failed to qualify for the first time in 11 seasons and saw their record tally of titles and final appearances overtaken by Spain. Won the only previous final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO.
Austria
Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in Estonia)
0-2 vs Greece, 12-0 vs Estonia, 1-1 vs England
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Scotland)
1-2 vs Scotland, 2-0 vs Austria, 5-0 vs North Macedonia
Final tournament Group B runners-up
3-0 vs Iceland (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica), 3-1 vs Switzerland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo), 1-2 vs Spain (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Finals top scorers: Valentina Illinger, Tina Krassnig, Ronja Leidler, Denise Lueger, Emira Makalic, Katie Richter, Greta Spinn 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Greta Spinn 7
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Group stage (2016, 2023)
Semi-final record: First semi-final
- In their first UEFA women's youth semi-final, though the seniors did make the UEFA Women's EURO 2017 last four. Could be Austria's second UEFA national-team championship finalists after the men's U16 side lost on penalties to Spain at the 1997 EURO.
Spain vs Sweden
- Spain beat Sweden 1-0 in the 2022 semis. Sweden beat Spain to win the finals of 2012 and 2015.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)
8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)
3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal
Final tournament Group B winners
2-2 vs Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 4-0 vs Iceland (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), Sarajevo), 2-1 vs Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Finals top scorers: Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez, Ainoa Gómez 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Celia Segura 6
2024/25: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)
Semi-final record: W11 L2
Previous semi-finals
2025: 2-0aet vs Italy
2024: 3-1 vs England
2023: 1-0 vs Netherlands
2022: 1-0 vs Sweden
2019: 1-3aet vs France
2018: 1-0 vs Denmark
2017: 3-2 vs Netherlands
2016: 4-3 vs Netherlands
2015: 1-1aet, 5-4pens vs France
2014: 2-0 vs Norway
2012: 1-0 vs Portugal
2004: 1-0 vs Italy
2001: 0-2 vs Germany
- Last year broke several records long held by Germany (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) by making it seven titles overall, four titles in a row, and 12 finals. Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Elene Gurtubay all remain from last year's squad; Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Celia Segura also won 2024 WU17 EURO.
Sweden
Round 1: Group A5 runners-up (played in Bulgaria)
3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Bulgaria, 0-2 vs Poland
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)
2-1 vs Netherlands, 1-0 vs Ukraine, 0-0 vs Italy
Final tournament Group A runners-up
1-0 vs Poland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo), 5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovia (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica), 0-2 vs Germany (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Finals top scorer: Filippa Andersson Widén 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Agnes Ekberg 3
2024/25: Group stage
Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)
Semi-final record: W3 L4
Previous semi-finals
2022: 0-1 vs Spain
2015: 3-3aet, 4-2pens vs Germany
2012: 3-1 vs Denmark
2009: 5-2aet vs France
2008: 0-4 vs Italy
2003: 2-2aet, 2-4pens vs Norway
1998 (two legs): 0-2a, 2-0h vs France (agg: 2-2, 3-5pens)
- The first time they have qualified in consecutive years since winning their last title in 2015.
The WU18 EURO final tournaments of 1999 and 2000 were played as four-team group without semi-finals.