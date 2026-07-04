2026 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-finals: Spain vs Sweden, Germany vs Austria

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals are on Tuesday in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group B winners Spain take on Group A runners-up Sweden at Zenica's Training Centre FFBH, Zenica at 16:00 CET. Then from 20:00 CET, Group A winners Germany play Group B runners-up Austria at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo, also the venue for Friday's final.

Knockout schedue Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July Spain vs Sweden (16:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica, 16:00)

Germany vs Austria (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo, 20:00) Final: Friday 10 July Germany / Austria vs Spain / Sweden (18:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) All times CET

Germany vs Austria

Germany have beaten Austria at two final tournaments, 6-0 in 2023 and 3-1 in 2016.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)

2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)

3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France

Final tournament Group A winners

5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), 1-1 vs Poland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 2-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Finals top scorer :Felicia Strässer 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Felicia Strässer 4﻿

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

Semi-final record: W9 L7

Previous semi-finals

2023: 3-2aet vs France

2019: 3-1 vs Netherlands

2018: 2-0 vs Norway

2017: 1-2 vs France

2015: 3-3aet, 2-4pens vs Sweden

2013: 1-2 vs France

2011: 3-1 vs Switzerland

2010: 1-1aet, 3-5pens vs France

2008: 1-1aet, 2-4pens vs Norway

2007: 4-2aet vs France

2006: 4-0 vs Russia

2005: 1-3 vs Russia

2004: 8-0 vs Russia

2002: 1-0 vs England

2001: 2-0 vs Spain

1998 (two legs): 0-0a, 0-1h vs Denmark (agg: 0-1)

Also runners-up in 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2023, though last year failed to qualify for the first time in 11 seasons and saw their record tally of titles and final appearances overtaken by Spain. Won the only previous final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in Estonia)

0-2 vs Greece, 12-0 vs Estonia, 1-1 vs England

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Scotland)

1-2 vs Scotland, 2-0 vs Austria, 5-0 vs North Macedonia

Final tournament Group B runners-up

3-0 vs Iceland (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica), 3-1 vs Switzerland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo), 1-2 vs Spain (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Finals top scorers: Valentina Illinger, Tina Krassnig, Ronja Leidler, Denise Lueger, Emira Makalic, Katie Richter, Greta Spinn 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Greta Spinn 7

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Group stage (2016, 2023)

Semi-final record: First semi-final

In their first UEFA women's youth semi-final, though the seniors did make the UEFA Women's EURO 2017 last four. Could be Austria's second UEFA national-team championship finalists after the men's U16 side lost on penalties to Spain at the 1997 EURO.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Austria 3-1 Switzerland

Spain vs Sweden

Spain beat Sweden 1-0 in the 2022 semis. Sweden beat Spain to win the finals of 2012 and 2015.

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)

8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)

3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal

Final tournament Group B winners

2-2 vs Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 4-0 vs Iceland (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)﻿, Sarajevo), 2-1 vs Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Finals top scorers: Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez, Ainoa Gómez 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Celia Segura 6﻿



2024/25: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

Semi-final record: W11 L2

Previous semi-finals

2025: 2-0aet vs Italy

2024: 3-1 vs England

2023: 1-0 vs Netherlands

2022: 1-0 vs Sweden

2019: 1-3aet vs France

2018: 1-0 vs Denmark

2017: 3-2 vs Netherlands

2016: 4-3 vs Netherlands

2015: 1-1aet, 5-4pens vs France

2014: 2-0 vs Norway

2012: 1-0 vs Portugal

2004: 1-0 vs Italy

2001: 0-2 vs Germany

Last year broke several records long held by Germany (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) by making it seven titles overall, four titles in a row, and 12 finals. Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Elene Gurtubay all remain from last year's squad; Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Celia Segura also won 2024 WU17 EURO.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 4-0 Iceland

Round 1: Group A5 runners-up (played in Bulgaria)

3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Bulgaria, 0-2 vs Poland

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)

2-1 vs Netherlands, 1-0 vs Ukraine, 0-0 vs Italy

Final tournament Group A runners-up

1-0 vs Poland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo), 5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovia (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica), 0-2 vs Germany (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)﻿

Finals top scorer: Filippa Andersson Widén 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Agnes Ekberg 3

2024/25: Group stage

Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)

Semi-final record: W3 L4

Previous semi-finals

2022: 0-1 vs Spain

2015: 3-3aet, 4-2pens vs Germany

2012: 3-1 vs Denmark

2009: 5-2aet vs France

2008: 0-4 vs Italy

2003: 2-2aet, 2-4pens vs Norway

1998 (two legs): 0-2a, 2-0h vs France (agg: 2-2, 3-5pens)

The first time they have qualified in consecutive years since winning their last title in 2015.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Sweden 1-0 Poland

The WU18 EURO final tournaments of 1999 and 2000 were played as four-team group without semi-finals.