Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final highlights, round-up: Germany and Spain into final

Germany and holders Spain are through to Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final in Bosnia and Herzegovina after victories in today's semis.

Spain, aiming for an unprecedented fifth title in a row, cruised past Sweden 3-0 in Zenica. Then in Sarajevo an Austria side in their nation's first UEFA women's youth semi-final took Germany to extra time before falling 1-0.

Knockout schedule Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July Spain 3-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Germany 1-0 Austria (aet, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) Final: Friday 10 July Germany vs Spain (18:00 CET, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

Where to watch WU19 EURO: TV/streams

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 3-0 Sweden

Spain led in the third minute after Alba Cerrato produced a superb finish into the opposite top corner from the corner of the box after turning to create space when supplied by flying winger Rosalía Domínguez. Sweden, missing both suspended Tilde Karlsson and ill Filippa Andersson Widén, were being overrun, but with patience and tactical tweaks held it to 1-0 at half-time despite the increasingly lively Celia Segura going close.

However, just on the hour Spain had their second, Rosalía with a long-range curling effort that maybe even eclipsed the opening goal. Four minutes later a Rosalía cross was headed in by Ainoa Gómez, and Spain continued to monopolise the ball in a truly dominant display.

Key stat: Spain equal their own record by reaching a fifth consecutive final, and tenth in 11 editions, while Cerrato, Rosalía and Ainoa are all now equal with Switzerland's Emanuela Pfister on a tournament-leading three goals.

Spain reaction: Alba Cerrato on semi-final win against Sweden

David Aznar, Spain coach: "It is so difficult to get to the final five years in a row. We have incredible talent in our country, a lot of players could have been here. This squad is an incredible group with a lot of quality and I am very happy to coach them and enjoy this final."

Bri Campos, Sweden coach: "Spain are a team that, if you give them an inch, they are going to take it and they are going to score from it, and we saw that three times.

"We put out a good game plan – when we won the ball, we had to keep it. We could have been a bit better when we had the ball, we lacked that a bit today, but overall I am really proud of the players. It was not an easy game. Spain are good, but I think our players gave them a good game today."

Alba Cerrato, Spain goalscorer: "This is more than just a team – it’s a family. We’re all very close-knit, we’re like sisters, and that makes us a great team, which is what we show on the pitch day in, day out, and we’re all so proud of each other."

[On her goal] "When we analysed it, we saw that the [Sweden defensive] line was dropping back and I could receive the ball there unmarked. I received it between the lines, then I turned around and took a shot – and it was a goal!"

Sweden reaction: Nova Selin on semi-final defeat

Irune Dorado, Spain midfielder: "We are happy with all the work we have done to get to this stage and now we want to finish the job. When we play as a team we are like a family. When you play with a team like this it is much more enjoyable."

Nova Selin, Sweden midfielder: "It’s hard. We are all very sad, it is a disappointing day. But I think we have had really good games and we are proud of how we have done and how far we have come.”

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 1-0 Austria

Germany were without suspended captain Luzie Zähringer in defence but started on the front foot against Austria. However, Austria showed defensive discipline, and when Germany did threaten in the first half, Felicia Strässer could not beat Vivien Grabenhofer, and Helen Börner shot over.

Just before half-time, Austria captain Valentina Illinger became their third injury victim of these finals, though just after the break her replacement Anika Hofschweiger made a brilliant saving tackle to deny Emma Memminger and Strässer had a header cleared off the line. A long-range Memminger effort hit the top of the crossbar which meant extra time, but Germany's pressure finally told in the 109th minute as substitute Tessa Zimmerman got free of her marker and met an inswinging Lenelotte Müller corner with a far post header.

Key stat: Germany, in the last four for the 19th time, win a semi-final in extra time for the third occasion (having lost all three of their ties at this stage that went to penalties).

Melanie Behringer reaction to Germany's semi-final win

Melanie Behringer, Germany coach: "I am very happy to go to the final. I think it was a deserved win, we were the better team today, but I am also sorry for the Austria players, they had two injuries, and some ill players. So I am sorry for Austria but very happy for our players."

Markus Hackl, Austria coach: "First of all I want to congratulate Germany, they deserved to go to the final. It was the most difficult game in a career, we had two missing players who were injured, and the whole week we had gastro-intestinal problems, the whole team, and against Spain two couldn’t play and today three tried it and we had to change it in the first half and half-time. So it was very hard for us."

Austria reaction: Markus Hackl on semi-final defeat

Tessa Zimmermann, Germany goalscorer: "Of course, it’s a great feeling because we’re in the final now and we’ve rewarded ourselves for the performance we put in, for the 120 minutes we fought out there. It’s incredible, just a great feeling that we can celebrate now and then fully focus on the final.

"It’s what you dream of as a child, getting to play in a final. And now we’re getting our reward after the previous years when we didn’t manage to do it, so now we’ll just enjoy it."

Emma Memminger, Germany midfielder, speaking to UEFA: "It’s indescribable that we’ve reached the final. It’s a unique experience. We always believed in ourselves and we knew that we would get the job done.

"It was very intense, very exhausting. It was the first time I’d played for more than 120 minutes, but in a moment like that, you don’t care. You give everything to reach the final."

Katie Richter, Austria midfielder: "Going into this game we knew it was going to be hard, Every single player on that field gave 100% effort, but the result just didn’t go our way today."