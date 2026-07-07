2026 Women's Under-19 EURO final: Germany vs Spain

Six-time winners Germany take on seven-time champions Spain in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo.

Knockout schedue Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July Spain 3-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Germany 1-0 Austria (aet, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) Final: Friday 10 July Germany vs Spain (18:00 CET, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) All times CET

Spain beat Germany 5-0 in qualifying round 1 and have defeated them in three of the four finals in which they have met. Overall this is these teams' 15th WU19/WU18 EURO finals meeting and they have also faced off in the deicder of six WU17 EUROs, Germany winning five including 2022 in Sarajevo.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)

2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)

3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France

Final tournament Group A winners

5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), 1-1 vs Poland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 2-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)

Semi-finals

1-0aet vs Austria (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Finals top scorers: Felicia Strässer, Tessa Zimmermann 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Felicia Strässer 4﻿

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

Final record: W6 L4

Previous finals

2023: 0-0aet, 2-3pens vs Spain

2019: 1-2 vs France

2018: 0-1 vs Spain

2011: 8-1 vs Norway

2007: 2-0aet vs England

2006: 3-0 vs France

2004: 1-2 vs Spain

2002: 3-1 vs France

2001: 3-2 vs Norway

2000: 4-2 vs Spain

Germany are aiming to move back level with Spain on seven titles. They won the only previous UEFA final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO (beating Spain on penalties at Grbavica Stadium).

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 2-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)

8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)

3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal

Final tournament Group B winners

2-2 vs Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 4-0 vs Iceland (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)﻿, Sarajevo), 2-1 vs Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Semi-finals

3-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)﻿

Finals top scorers: Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez, Ainoa Gómez 3

Top scorers including qualifying: Alba Cerrato, Ainoa Gómez, Celia Segura 6﻿



2024/25: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

Final record: W7 L5

Previous finals

2025: 4-0 vs France

2024: 2-1aet vs Netherlands

2023: 0-0aet, 3-2pens vs Germany

2022: 2-1 vs Norway

2018: 1-0 vs Germany

2017: 3-2 vs France

2016: 1-2 vs France

2015: 1-3 vs Sweden

2014: 0-1 vs Netherlands

2012: 0-1aet vs Sweden

2004: 2-1 vs Germany

2000: 2-4 vs Germany

Spain are increasing their record number of final appearances to 13 (tenth in 11 editions) and are aiming for an unprecedented fifth title in a row. Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Elene Gurtubay all remain from last year's squad; Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Celia Segura also won 2024 WU17 EURO.

Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Sweden

All stats include WU18 EURO (1998 to 2001). The WU18 EURO final tournament of 1999 was played as four-team round-robin without a final.