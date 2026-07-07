2026 Women's Under-19 EURO final: Germany vs Spain
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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Germany will take on Spain in Friday's final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo.
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Six-time winners Germany take on seven-time champions Spain in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo.
Knockout schedue
Semi-finals: Tuesday 7 July
Spain 3-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Germany 1-0 Austria (aet, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Final: Friday 10 July
Germany vs Spain (18:00 CET, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
All times CET
- Spain beat Germany 5-0 in qualifying round 1 and have defeated them in three of the four finals in which they have met. Overall this is these teams' 15th WU19/WU18 EURO finals meeting and they have also faced off in the deicder of six WU17 EUROs, Germany winning five including 2022 in Sarajevo.
Germany
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)
2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)
3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France
Final tournament Group A winners
5-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), 1-1 vs Poland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 2-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Semi-finals
1-0aet vs Austria (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Finals top scorers: Felicia Strässer, Tessa Zimmermann 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Felicia Strässer 4
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)
Final record: W6 L4
Previous finals
2023: 0-0aet, 2-3pens vs Spain
2019: 1-2 vs France
2018: 0-1 vs Spain
2011: 8-1 vs Norway
2007: 2-0aet vs England
2006: 3-0 vs France
2004: 1-2 vs Spain
2002: 3-1 vs France
2001: 3-2 vs Norway
2000: 4-2 vs Spain
- Germany are aiming to move back level with Spain on seven titles. They won the only previous UEFA final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO (beating Spain on penalties at Grbavica Stadium).
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)
8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)
3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal
Final tournament Group B winners
2-2 vs Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo), 4-0 vs Iceland (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica), Sarajevo), 2-1 vs Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Semi-finals
3-0 vs Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Finals top scorers: Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez, Ainoa Gómez 3
Top scorers including qualifying: Alba Cerrato, Ainoa Gómez, Celia Segura 6
2024/25: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)
Final record: W7 L5
Previous finals
2025: 4-0 vs France
2024: 2-1aet vs Netherlands
2023: 0-0aet, 3-2pens vs Germany
2022: 2-1 vs Norway
2018: 1-0 vs Germany
2017: 3-2 vs France
2016: 1-2 vs France
2015: 1-3 vs Sweden
2014: 0-1 vs Netherlands
2012: 0-1aet vs Sweden
2004: 2-1 vs Germany
2000: 2-4 vs Germany
- Spain are increasing their record number of final appearances to 13 (tenth in 11 editions) and are aiming for an unprecedented fifth title in a row. Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Elene Gurtubay all remain from last year's squad; Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Celia Segura also won 2024 WU17 EURO.
All stats include WU18 EURO (1998 to 2001). The WU18 EURO final tournament of 1999 was played as four-team round-robin without a final.