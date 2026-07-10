2026 Women's Under-19 EURO final report: Germany 0-1 Spain

Irune Dorado's goal on the hour secured Spain a fifth UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship title in a row with a 1-0 win against Germany in the final at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In 2025, Spain broke two Germany records by winning a fourth consecutive WU19 EURO and seventh overall. And they dominated today, Spain's breakthrough eventually coming when Irune Dorado met a corner from Player of the Tournament Rosalía Domínguez.

Key moments 5' Strässer headed saved by ﻿Laia López

20' Rosalía denied by Kurmme

60' Irune Dorado hits winner

75' Krumme again makes stop from Rosalía

Match in brief: Spain supreme

Spain named the same XI they overwhelmed Sweden 3-0 with in Tuesday's semi-finals, while Germany brought back captain Luzie Zähringer into defence after suspension and also brought Leonie Köpp into attack compared to their extra-time defeat of Austria at Grbavica Stadium. Germany started brightly and Laia López, one of several Spain players aiming to add this title to their 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO final wins, saved a Felicia Strässer head from point-blank range.

Spain soon got into their game, and Janne Krumme was alert to smother when Celia Segura seemed to have been played through. Elene Gurtubay put a shot just past the post and Krumme made more point-blank stops from Ainoa Gómez and Rosalía.

The final: As it happened

Germany got to half-time level and introduced Paula Rintzner in a change of shape to a 3-5-2 but after beginning the second period well Spain were soon pushing them back and on the hour was the breakthrough, Rosalía's corner met with a clever flicked finish by Irune.

Spain continued to push forward, and Rosalía made one of her many incisive jinking runs in these finals but could not beat Krumme. Germany could find no way through and Spain were able to celebrate a WU19 EURO final win yet again.

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Key facts

Spain won a record eighth title, two clear of Germany. They are also the first team to win a UEFA youth title five years in a row.

Spain trio Alba Cerrato, Rosalía Domínguez and Ainoa Gómez are three-goal finals joint-top scorers with Switzerland's Emanuela Pfister. Alba Cerrato was also 2024 WU17 EURO top scorer.

Laia López, Alba Cerrato, Celia Segura, Ainoa Gómez, Emma Moreno, Amaya García, Irune Dorado and Elene Gurtubay remained from Spain's 2025 winning squad.

Laia López, Amaya García, Emma Moreno, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato were also in the Spain squad that won 2024 WU17 EURO.

Celia Segura, who previously featured in the 2023 and 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO deciders, equals the record of four UEFA youth tournament final appearances held by compatriots Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro, Andrea Falcon, Nuria Garrote and Nahikari García.



There were 51 goals in the finals, the first time since 2017 that a half-century has been reached.

Line-ups

Germany: Krumme; Száraz, Zähringer, Müller; Strässer (Eggert 59), Schneider, Gmeineder, Memminger (Maas 79); Köpp (Terakaj 79), Börner (Zimmermann 79), Portella (Rintzner 46)

Spain: Laia López; Emma Moreno, Silvi Cristóbal, Amaya García, Julia Torres; Celia Segura (Adriana Folgado 74), Irune Dorado, Elene Gurtubay, Rosalía Domínguez; Ainoa Gómez, Alba Cerrato