2026 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Winners Spain dominate with six players in the line-up, while runners-up Germany supply three along with one apiece for semi-finalists Sweden and Austria.

Goalkeeper: Janne Krumme (Germany)

Statistically significantly above her counterparts with 19 saves, three clean sheets and a goals-prevented percentage of 3.33%. Her crucial saves in the final kept Germany in the game.

Defender: Lenelotte Müller (Germany)

Excellent in possession and strong in 1v1 defending. A progressive left-sided defender with good passing range and dangerous left-foot deliveries from set plays.

Defender: Amaya García (Spain)

A composed and intelligent centre-back, excellent in Spain’s build-up play, calm under pressure, progressive with her passing and crucial in covering the space behind Spain’s attacking left side.

Defender: Paula Klingspor (Sweden)

A disciplined and hard-working defender who gave Sweden balance on the left side. Strong in defensive duels, reliable in wide areas and important in helping her team stay compact under pressure.

Midfielder: Emma Moreno (Spain)

A dynamic right-sided player who gave Spain width, balance and energy. Important in both attacking support and defensive recovery, with strong tactical discipline in Spain’s structure.

Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

A creative and decisive player between the lines. Excellent at connecting midfield with attack, arriving around the box and delivering key moments. She finished as one of the tournament’s joint-top goalscorers.

Midfielder: Irune Dorado (Spain)

The heart of Spain’s midfield. Excellent in and out of possession, she controlled the rhythm of the game and led by example – with the winning goal in the final as the perfect reward.

Midfielder: Emma Memminger (Germany)

One goal and one assist. Always a threat going forward, with strong runs in behind, good combinations with the forwards and excellent delivery from wide areas.

Forward: Valentina Pötzl (Austria)

A versatile player, excellent ball-winner and ball-retainer, with the ability to drive forward and give Austria energy in transition.

Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)

One of the four joint-top goalscorers in the tournament with three goals (along with her Spanish team-mates Rosalía Domínguez and Ainoa Gómez, and Emanuela Pfister of Switzerland). A strong attacking reference for Spain, excellent at attacking the box, pinning defenders and creating space for others.

Forward: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

The eventual Player of the Tournament was a constant threat from the left side, combining 1v1 ability, intelligent movement, strong connections with team-mates and excellent final actions.

Player of the Tournament: Rosalía Domínguez

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.