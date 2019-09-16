Women's U19 qualifying round starts 1 October

Monday 16 September 2019

The 2019/20 qualifying round runs from 1 to 8 October, involving 48 hopefuls on the road to Georgia.

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 1 to 8 October.

  • The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section go into the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.
  • Seven teams will eventually join Georgia in the finals in July 2020.

The groups

Group 1 (1–7 October): France, Slovakia, Romania, North Macedonia (hosts)

Group 2 (2–8 October): Finland (hosts), Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 3 (2–8 October): Germany, Portugal (hosts), Azerbaijan, Albania

Group 4 (2–8 October): Scotland, Poland (hosts), Croatia, Bulgaria

Group 5 (2–8 October): Norway, Northern Ireland (hosts), Wales, Moldova

Group 6 (1–7 October): Switzerland, Austria (hosts), Israel, Latvia

Group 7 (2–8 October): Spain, Iceland (hosts), Greece, Kazakhstan

Group 8 (2–8 October): Italy (hosts), Russia, Slovenia, Estonia

Group 9 (2–8 October): Netherlands (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Montenegro

Group 10 (2–8 October): Sweden, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Armenia

Group 11 (2–8 October): England, Serbia, Belarus (hosts), Cyprus

Group 12 (2–8 October): Denmark, Hungary, Turkey (hosts), Kosovo

