Women's U19 qualifying round starts 1 October
Monday 16 September 2019
Article summary
The 2019/20 qualifying round runs from 1 to 8 October, involving 48 hopefuls on the road to Georgia.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 1 to 8 October.
- Matches
- The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section go into the elite round draw on 21 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.
- Seven teams will eventually join Georgia in the finals in July 2020.
The groups
Group 1 (1–7 October): France, Slovakia, Romania, North Macedonia (hosts)
Group 2 (2–8 October): Finland (hosts), Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Lithuania
Group 3 (2–8 October): Germany, Portugal (hosts), Azerbaijan, Albania
Group 4 (2–8 October): Scotland, Poland (hosts), Croatia, Bulgaria
Group 5 (2–8 October): Norway, Northern Ireland (hosts), Wales, Moldova
Group 6 (1–7 October): Switzerland, Austria (hosts), Israel, Latvia
Group 7 (2–8 October): Spain, Iceland (hosts), Greece, Kazakhstan
Group 8 (2–8 October): Italy (hosts), Russia, Slovenia, Estonia
Group 9 (2–8 October): Netherlands (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Montenegro
Group 10 (2–8 October): Sweden, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Armenia
Group 11 (2–8 October): England, Serbia, Belarus (hosts), Cyprus
Group 12 (2–8 October): Denmark, Hungary, Turkey (hosts), Kosovo