Portugal face Cameroon or Thailand for World Cup spot
Wednesday, 15 February 2023
Portugal will take on Cameroon or Thailand on 22 February in the inter-confederation play-offs to earn a FIFA Women's World Cup debut.
Portugal will meet either Cameroon or Thailand on 22 February for a FIFA Women's World Cup place after the inter-confederation play-off draw was made.
Second in their qualifying group behind Germany, Portugal progressed to the UEFA play-offs and beat Belgium 2-1 and Iceland 4-1 after extra time. Holding the third best record of the three European play-off winners behind Switzerland and the Republic of Ireland, Portugal entered the inter-confederation play-offs, to be held in New Zealand.
The highest-ranked of the ten contenders, Portugal were placed as top seeds in the three-team Group A and given a bye to the final. So while they will meet New Zealand in a friendly on 17 February at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, the following day Cameroon and Thailand face off at the same venue in the Group A semi-final for the right to meet the European side on 22 February for a finals spot.
In all the inter-confederation play-offs will fill the last three of 32 spots in the finals in Australia and New Zealand, running from 20 July to 20 August 2023. The draw has already been made, with the winners of Portugal's group to face the Netherlands, Vietnam and the United States.
Inter-confederation play-off fixtures
Group A
Saturday 18 February
Semi-final:
Cameroon vs Thailand (Hamilton)
Wednesday 22 February
Final:
Portugal vs Cameroon/Thailand (Hamilton)
Winners to Group E with United States (holders), Vietnam, Netherlands
Group B
Semi-final: Saturday 18 February
Senegal vs Haiti (Auckland)
Final: Wednesday 22 February
Chile vs Senegal/Haiti (Auckland)
Winners to Group D with England, Denmark, China PR
Group C
Semi-finals: Sunday 19 February
Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay (Hamilton)
Papua New Guinea vs Panama (Auckland)
Final: Thursday 23 February
Chinese Taipei/Paraguay vs Papua New Guinea/Panama (Hamilton)
Winners to Group F with France, Jamaica, Brazil
Qualified so far
Hosts: 2 (Australia, New Zealand)
AFC: 5 (China, Japan, Philippines*, South Korea, Vietnam*)
CAF: 4 (Morocco*, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia*)
CONCACAF: 4 (Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States)
CONMEBOL: 3 (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia)
UEFA: 11 (Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland*, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland)
*Debut