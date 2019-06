FIFA Women's World Cup hosts France will open the finals against South Korea in Paris on Friday.

Other group games include Germany v Spain, Italy v Brazil, England v Scotland, Netherlands v Canada and United States v Sweden, who are meeting at this stage for the fifth World Cup running.

THE DRAW

Group A: France (hosts), South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: United States (holders), Thailand, Chile, Sweden

DRAW NOTES

Hosts France open the finals on 7 June at Parc des Princes against South Korea.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg played against China in the nations' only previous competitive meeting at the 1995 World Cup semi-finals in Helsingborg, Sweden. Germany won 1-0.

Italy also faced Brazil at their most recent World Cup appearance in 1999, the Azzurre losing 2-0 in Chicago.

Scotland will make their World Cup finals debut against England; in 2017 they lost their UEFA Women's EURO and major tournament bow 6-0 to their neighbours in Utrecht. Scotland's fellow debutants in France will be South Africa, Jamaica and Chile.

England drew with Japan and beat Argentina in their group at the 2007 World Cup. European champions the Netherlands beat New Zealand 1-0 on their World Cup debut in 2015 and also drew 1-1 with then hosts Canada, who went through along with the Dutch and China from that group.

The US are familiar opponents for Sweden in major tournaments. Sweden beat the US on penalties in the 2016 Olympic quarter-finals, while they draw 0-0 in the 2015 World Cup group stage, four years after a 2-1 win for the European side in the same round. However, the US beat Sweden in the 2007, 2003 and 1991 World Cup group stages as well as at the 1996 Olympics.

FIXTURES

GROUP STAGE

Friday 7 June

Group A: France v South Korea (21:00, Paris)

Saturday 8 June

Group A: Norway v Nigeria (15:00, Reims)

Group B: Spain v South Africa (18:00, Le Havre)

Group B: Germany v China (21:00, Rennes)

Sunday 9 June

Group C: Australia v Italy (13:00, Valenciennes)

Group C: Brazil v Jamaica (15:30, Grenoble)

Group D: England v Scotland (18:00, Nice)

Monday 10 June

Group D: Argentina v Japan (18:00, Paris)

Group E: Canada v Cameroon (21:00, Montpellier)

Tuesday 11 June

Group E: New Zealand v Netherlands (15:00, Le Havre)

Group F: Chile v Sweden (18:00, Rennes)

Group F: United States v Thailand (21:00, Reims)

Wednesday 12 June

Group A: Nigeria v South Korea (15:00, Grenoble)

Group B: Germany v Spain (18:00, Valenciennes)

Group A: France v Norway (21:00, Nice)

Thursday 13 June

Group C: Australia v Brazil (18:00, Montpellier)

Group B: South Africa v China (21:00, Paris)

Friday 14 June

Group D: Japan v Scotland (15:00, Rennes)

Group D: England v Argentina (18:00, Le Havre)

Group C: Jamaica v Italy (21:00, Reims)

Saturday 15 June

Group E: Netherlands v Cameroon (18:00, Valenciennes)

Group E: Canada v New Zealand (21:00, Grenoble)

Sunday 16 June

Group F: United States v Chile (15:00, Paris)

Group F: Sweden v Thailand (18:00, Nice)

Monday 17 June

Group B: China v Spain (18:00, Le Havre)

Group B: South Africa v Germany (18:00, Montpellier)

Group A: Nigeria v France (21:00, Rennes)

Group A: South Korea v Norway (21:00, Reims)

Tuesday 18 June

Group C: Jamaica v Australia (21:00, Grenoble)

Group C: Italy v Brazil (21:00, Valenciennes)

Wednesday 19 June

Group D: Japan v England (21:00, Nice)

Group D: Scotland v Argentina (21:00, Paris)

Thursday 20 June

Group E: Cameroon v New Zealand (18:00, Montpellier)

Group E: Netherlands v Canada (18:00, Reims)

Group F: Sweden v United States (21:00, Le Havre)

Group F: Thailand v Chile (21:00, Rennes)

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Round of 16:

Saturday 22 June

38: 1B v 3A/C/D (15:00, Grenoble)

37: A2 v C2 (18:30, Nice)

Sunday 23 June

39: 1D v 3B/E/F (17:30, Valenciennes)

40: 1A v 3C/D/E (21:00, Le Havre)

Monday 24 June

41: 2B v 2F (18:00, Reims)

42: 1F v 2E (21:00, Paris)

Tuesday 25 June

43: 1C v 3A/B/F (18:00, Montpellier)

44: 1E v 2D (21:00, Rennes)

Quarter-finals:

Thursday 27 June

45: W37 v W39 (21:00, Le Havre)

Friday 28 June

46: W40 v W41 (21:00, Paris)

Saturday 29 June

47: W43 v W44 (15:00, Valenciennes)

48: W38 v W42 (18:30, Rennes)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 2 July

49: W45 v W46 (21:00, Lyon)

Wednesday 3 July

50: W47 v W48 (21:00, Lyon)

Third-place play-off:

Saturday 6 July (17:00, Nice)

Final:

Sunday 7 July (17:00, Lyon)

All times CET

Past World Cup finals (European teams in bold)

2015: United States 5-2 Japan; Vancouver, Canada

2011: Japan 2-2 United States (aet, 3-1 pens); Frankfurt, Germany

2007: Germany 2-0 Brazil; Shanghai, China

2003: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Carson, United States

1999: United States 0-0 China (aet, 5-4 pens); Pasadena, United States

1995: Norway 2-0 Germany; Stockholm, Sweden

1991: United States 2-1 Norway; Guangzhou, China

Past Olympic medallists (European teams in bold)

2016: Germany (gold), Sweden (silver), Canada (bronze); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2012: United States (gold), Japan (silver), Canada (bronze); London, United Kingdom

2008: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Beijing, China

2004: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze); Athens, Greece

2000: Norway (gold), United States (silver), Germany (bronze); Sydney, Australia

1996: United States (gold), China (silver), Norway (bronze); Atlanta, United States