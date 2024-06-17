EURO on this day: 17 June

Sweden 2-1 England

(Eriksson 51, Brolin 82; Platt 4)

1992 group stage, Solna

Tomas Brolin struck eight minutes from time to bring the curtain down on an ill-fated England campaign and send EURO '92 hosts Sweden through to the semi-finals as Group 1 winners.

England needed at least a high-scoring draw but more plausibly a win to get through, and had a dream start as David Platt fired in after just four minutes.

However, Tommy Svensson's side were transformed after the interval, and Jan Eriksson headed them level before Brolin finished the job, beating Chris Woods after a defence-splitting attacking move.

West Germany 2-0 Spain

(Völler 29 51)

1988 group stage, Munich

West Germany went through to the EURO '88 semi-finals as Group 1 winners as they started to approach top gear for the first time at the finals.

Rudi Völler darted past Genaro Andrinúa and shot beyond Andoni Zubizarreta to end a goal drought that had lasted more than seven internationals. His second soon followed. The hugely influential Lothar Matthäus surged through the middle before a delightful back-heel presented Völler with the chance to apply an intelligent finish into the bottom corner.

Other EURO fixtures on 17 June

1964 semi-finals: Spain 2-1 Hungary (aet)

1964 semi-finals: Denmark 0-3 USSR

1972 third-place play-off: Hungary 1-2 Belgium

1976 semi-finals: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet)

1980 group stage: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia

1980 group stage: Greece 0-0 West Germany

1984 group stage: West Germany 2-1 Romania

1984 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Spain

1988 group stage: Italy 2-0 Denmark

1992 group stage: France 1-2 Denmark

2000 group stage: Romania 0-1 Portugal

2000 group stage: England 1-0 Germany

2004 group stage: England 3-0 Switzerland

2004 group stage: Croatia 2-2 France

2008 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 Romania

2008 group stage: France 0-2 Italy

2012 group stage: Denmark 1-2 Germany

2012 group stage: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands

2016 group stage: Italy 1-0 Sweden

2016 group stage: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia

2016 group stage: Spain 3-0 Turkey

2020 group stage: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

2020 group stage: Denmark 1-2 Belgium

2020 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 Austria

