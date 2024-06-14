EURO top scorers: all time and for every tournament
Meet the players who topped the rankings at all 16 previous EUROs, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Antoine Griezmann.
Some of the greatest names in football have been top scorers at a UEFA European Championship, but there was no official prize for the leading marksman until EURO '96, when Alan Shearer won the prize on home soil.
Meet the scorers who stood out in all 16 previous EUROs.
1960: François Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Milan Galić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
1964: Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary) – 2 goals
1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals
1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals
1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals
1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals
1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals
1992: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals
1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals
2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals
2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) – 5 goals
2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals
2012: Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals
2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals
2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)**, Patrik Schick (Czechia) – 5 goals
*Torres received the 2012 trophy due to an assist and having played the fewest minutes of the players who scored three goals.
**Ronaldo received the 2020 trophy due to having one assist.
Most final tournament goals
14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9: Michel Platini (France)
7: Antoine Griezmann (France), Alan Shearer (England), Álvaro Morata (Spain)
Most goals (including qualifying)
45: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)
Most goals in a single final tournament
9: Michel Platini (France, 1984)
Player of the Tournament awards
In addition to the top scorer trophy, an official Player of the Tournament has been named in every edition of the EURO since 1996 by UEFA's team of technical observers. The winners so far have been:
1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)
2000: Zinédine Zidane (France)
2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)
2008: Xavi Hernández (Spain)
2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)
2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)
2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)