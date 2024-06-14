EURO top scorers: all time and for every tournament

Some of the greatest names in football have been top scorers at a UEFA European Championship, but there was no official prize for the leading marksman until EURO '96, when Alan Shearer won the prize on home soil.

Meet the scorers who stood out in all 16 previous EUROs﻿.



Antoine Griezmann: EURO 2016 top scorer

1960: François Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Milan Galić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals

1964: Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary) – 2 goals

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) – 4 goals

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) – 3 goals

1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals

1992: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) – 3 goals

1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) – 5 goals

2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)**, Patrik Schick (Czechia) – 5 goals

Fernando Torres: All his EURO 2012 goals

*Torres received the 2012 trophy due to an assist and having played the fewest minutes of the players who scored three goals.

**Ronaldo received the 2020 trophy due to having one assist.

Most final tournament goals

14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9: Michel Platini (France)

7: Antoine Griezmann (France), Alan Shearer (England), Álvaro Morata (Spain)

Most goals (including qualifying)

45: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Most goals in a single final tournament

9: Michel Platini (France, 1984)

Player of the Tournament awards

In addition to the top scorer trophy, an official Player of the Tournament has been named in every edition of the EURO since 1996 by UEFA's team of technical observers. The winners so far have been:

Player of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma

1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)

2000: Zinédine Zidane (France)

2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)

2008: Xavi Hernández (Spain)

2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)

2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)