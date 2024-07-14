EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers: Gakpo, Kane, Mikautadze, Musiala, Olmo, Schranz

Six players have finished top of the Alipay+ Top Scorer at UEFA EURO 2024 rankings, with Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, England's Harry Kane, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, Spain's Dani Olmo and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz all scoring three goals.

Alipay+ Top Scorer

UEFA EURO 2024 Alipay+ Top Scorers

3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

3 Harry Kane (England)

3 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Dani Olmo (Spain)

3 Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

Kane's three EURO 2024 goals

2 Jude Bellingham (England)

2 Merih Demiral (Türkiye)

2 Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

2 Niclas Füllkrug (Germany)

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

2 Donyell Malen (Netherlands)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2 Nico Williams (Spain)

2 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Top scorer: Cody Gakpo's three goals

Gakpo struck in the Netherlands' Matchday 1 win against Poland and in their narrow Matchday 3 defeat by Austria, before his powerful drilled effort opened the scoring against Romania in the round of 16.

Kane pounced to turn in England's opener against Denmark on Matchday 2, before heading their last-16 winning goal in extra time against Slovakia and converting from the penalty spot in their semi-final win against Netherlands.

Georgia forward Mikautadze converted penalties against both Portugal and Czechia, having opened his account in a 3-1 loss to Türkiye, his nation's first-ever EURO finals goal.

Top scorer: Georges Mikautadze's three goals

Germany midfielder Musiala scored in the opening-night 5-1 win against Scotland as well as the 2-0 defeat of Hungary on Matchday 2, adding his third of the tournament to put the hosts 2-0 up against Denmark in the last 16.

Top Goalscorer: Jamal Musiala's three goals

Having not scored during the group stage, Dani Olmo struck in each of Spain's first three knockout round games: the 4-1 round of 16 win against Georgia, the 2-1 quarter-final success against hosts Germany and the semi-final victory against France.

Watch Dani Olmo's three Spain goals

Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz registered group stage goals against Belgium and Ukraine, taking his tally to three at EURO 2024 with his effort in the round of 16 loss to England.

The first 38 goals in Germany were registered by different players, breaking the tournament record of 25 set at EURO 2016.

Top scorer: Schranz's Slovakia goals

UEFA European Championship top scorers

2024: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) 3

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) 5

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) 6

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) 3

2008: David Villa (Spain) 4

2004: Milan Baroš (Czech Republic) 5

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia) 5

1996: Alan Shearer (England) 5

1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany) 3

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 5

1984: Michel Platini (France) 9

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) 3

1976: Dieter Müller (West Germany) 4

1972: Gerd Müller (West Germany) 4

1968: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia) 2

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezső Novák (Hungary), Jesús María Pereda (Spain) 2

1960: Milan Galić (Yugoslavia), François Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Viktor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) 2