EURO coaches: Oldest, youngest, most appearances, most wins

The 16 previous editions of the UEFA European Championship have been won by 16 different coaches, with 155 different technicians taking charge of games at the final tournament.

Whose have been the biggest success stories of EURO history? UEFA.com breaks down the key figures.

Winners

Portugal's Fernando Santos with the trophy in 2016 Getty Images

Which coaches have won a EURO?

EURO 1960: Gavriil Kachalin (USSR)

EURO 1964: José Villalonga (Spain)

EURO 1968: Ferruccio Valcareggi (Italy)

EURO 1972: Helmut Schön (West Germany)

EURO 1976: Václav Ježek (Czechoslovakia)

EURO 1980: Jupp Derwall (West Germany)

EURO 1984: Michel Hidalgo (France)

EURO 1988: Rinus Michels (Netherlands)

EURO 1992: Richard Møller Nielsen (Denmark)

EURO 1996: Berti Vogts (Germany)

EURO 2000: Roger Lemerre (France)

EURO 2004: Otto Rehhagel (Greece)

EURO 2008: Luis Aragonés (Spain)

EURO 2012: Vicente del Bosque (Spain)

EURO 2016: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

EURO 2020: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

• As yet, no coach has won the EURO twice, and only two have won the EURO and the World Cup:

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and captain Iker Casillas in 2012 AFP via Getty Images

Helmut Schön (Germany: EURO 1972, 1974 World Cup)

Vicente del Bosque (Spain: 2010 World Cup, EURO 2012)

• Helmut Schön and Berti Vogts are the only coaches to have taken charge of two EURO finals; Schön's West Germany side followed up their 1972 success with a defeat on penalties to Czechoslovakia in the 1976 edition. Vogts, an unused member of Schön's 1972 West Germany squad, led Die Mannschaft to runners-up spot in 1992 before becoming the only person to have won the EURO as a player and a coach when he guided Germany to the title in 1996.

• Otto Rehhagel is the only coach to have won a EURO with a foreign team; the German tactician steered Greece to glory in the 2004 finals in Portugal. Of the 21 sides confirmed at EURO 2024 so far, seven are led by foreign coaches.

• At 69 years 336 days old on the day of Spain's EURO 2008 final success over Germany, Luis Aragonés is the oldest coach to have won a EURO. The oldest coach of a side that has qualified for EURO 2024 is Austria boss Ralf Rangnick, who will celebrate his 66th birthday during the finals on 29 June.

• The youngest coach to have won a EURO is Spain's José Villalonga, who was 44 years 192 days 'young' on the day of Spain's 1964 final win against the USSR. At 43 years 215 days, the losing coach in that match – Konstantin Beskov – remains the youngest technician to feature in a EURO final. Of the coaches at EURO 2024, Belgium's Domenico Tedesco (38) and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann (36) are in a position to break those records.

Records

Most finals games



Joachim Löw at EURO 2020 UEFA via Getty Images

21 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

15 Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

15 Fernando Santos (Greece 2012, Portugal 2016, 2020)

11 Berti Vogts (Germany 1992, 1996)

11 Fatih Terim (Türkiye 1996, 2008, 2016)

11 Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020)

10 Vicente Del Bosque (Spain 2012, 2016)

10 Luiz Felipe Scolari (Portugal 2004, 2008)

Most finals tournaments

4 Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

4 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Most wins at final tournaments

12 Joachim Löw (Germany 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Most draws at final tournaments

6 Fernando Santos (1: Greece 2012, 4: Portugal 2016, 1: Portugal 2020)

Most defeats at final tournaments

Former Türkiye coach Fatih Terim Bongarts/Getty Images

7 Fatih Terim (Türkiye 1996, 2008, 2016)

Oldest coach to appear at a final tournament

73yrs 93d Giovanni Trapattoni (Republic of Ireland 0-2 Italy, EURO 2012)

Youngest coach to appear at a final tournament

36yrs 327d Julian Nagelsmann (Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

• To date, five coaches have appeared at the finals with more than one national team:

Dick Advocaat (Netherlands 2004, Russia 2012)

Guus Hiddink (Netherlands 1996, Russia 2008)

Lars Lagerbäck (Sweden 2000*, 2004*, 2008, Iceland 2016*)

Fernando Santos (Greece 2012, Portugal 2016, 2020)

Giovanni Trapattoni (Italy 2004, Republic of Ireland 2012)

Roberto Martínez (Belgium 2020) will become the sixth name on this list when he leads Portugal at EURO 2024.

*Lagerbäck coached Sweden in tandem with Tommy Söderberg in 2000 and 2004, then led Iceland in 2016 in a coaching partnership with Heimir Halgrímsson.

Download the EURO app