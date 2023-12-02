EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games will take place where?

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are set to be held in each of the ten host cities.

15/06: Spain vs Croatia

21/06: Play-off winner A vs Austria

25/06: Netherlands vs Austria

29/06: Round of 16 (2A vs 2B)

06/07: Quarter-final

14/07: Final

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland

19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland

22/06: Belgium vs Romania

25/06: England vs Slovenia

30/06: Round of 16 (1B vs 3A/D/E/F)﻿

15/06: Italy vs Albania

18/06: Türkiye vs Play-off winner C

22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal

25/06: France vs Play-off winner A

29/06: Round of 16 (1A vs 2C)

10/07: Semi-final

17/06: Austria vs France

21/06: Slovakia vs Play-off winner B

24/06: Albania vs Spain

01/07: Round of 16 (2D vs 2E)

06/07: Quarter-final

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia

20/06: Denmark vs England

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany

26/06: Slovakia vs Romania

01/07: Round of 16 (1F vs 3A/B/C)

16/06: Serbia vs England

20/06: Spain vs Italy

26/06: Play-off winner C vs Portugal

30/06: Round of 16 (1C vs 3D/E/F)

16/06: Play-off winner A vs Netherlands

19/06: Croatia vs Albania

22/06: Play-off winner C vs Czechia

26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye

05/07: Quarter-final

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia

21/06: Netherlands vs France

24/06: Croatia vs Italy

02/07: Round of 16 (1D vs 2F)

14/06: Germany vs Scotland

17/06: Romania vs Play-off winner B

20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia

25/06: Denmark vs Serbia

02/07: Round of 16 (1E vs 3A/B/C/D)

09/07: Semi-final

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark

19/06: Germany vs Hungary

23/06: Scotland vs Hungary

26/06: Play-off winner B vs Belgium

05/07: Quarter-final

