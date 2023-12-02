EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games will take place where?
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Planning a trip to Germany for UEFA EURO 2024? Check out which fixtures are set to be held in each of the ten host cities.
Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are set to be held in each of the ten host cities.
Berlin (Olympiastadion Berlin)
15/06: Spain vs Croatia
21/06: Play-off winner A vs Austria
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria
29/06: Round of 16 (2A vs 2B)
06/07: Quarter-final
14/07: Final
Cologne (Cologne Stadium)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland
22/06: Belgium vs Romania
25/06: England vs Slovenia
30/06: Round of 16 (1B vs 3A/D/E/F)
Dortmund (BVB Stadion Dortmund)
15/06: Italy vs Albania
18/06: Türkiye vs Play-off winner C
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal
25/06: France vs Play-off winner A
29/06: Round of 16 (1A vs 2C)
10/07: Semi-final
Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Arena)
17/06: Austria vs France
21/06: Slovakia vs Play-off winner B
24/06: Albania vs Spain
01/07: Round of 16 (2D vs 2E)
06/07: Quarter-final
Frankfurt (Frankfurt Arena)
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia
20/06: Denmark vs England
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania
01/07: Round of 16 (1F vs 3A/B/C)
Gelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)
16/06: Serbia vs England
20/06: Spain vs Italy
26/06: Play-off winner C vs Portugal
30/06: Round of 16 (1C vs 3D/E/F)
Hamburg (Volksparkstadion Hamburg)
16/06: Play-off winner A vs Netherlands
19/06: Croatia vs Albania
22/06: Play-off winner C vs Czechia
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye
05/07: Quarter-final
Leipzig (Leipzig Stadium)
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia
21/06: Netherlands vs France
24/06: Croatia vs Italy
02/07: Round of 16 (1D vs 2F)
Munich (Munich Football Arena)
14/06: Germany vs Scotland
17/06: Romania vs Play-off winner B
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia
02/07: Round of 16 (1E vs 3A/B/C/D)
09/07: Semi-final
Stuttgart (Stuttgart Arena)
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark
19/06: Germany vs Hungary
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary
26/06: Play-off winner B vs Belgium
05/07: Quarter-final