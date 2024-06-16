Denmark: All their EURO records and stats
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Denmark's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE DENMARK EVER WON THE EURO?
Denmark pulled off one of the most remarkable successes in competition history when they won the 1992 UEFA European Championship, having only been called into the tournament as late replacements for Yugoslavia.
Best result: Winners 1992
EURO appearances: 10
EURO hosts: 2020 (SF) joint hosts
Overall record: P34 W10 D7 L17 F43 A51
Group stage record: P25 W7 D5 L13 F30 A36
Knockout record: P9 W3 D2 L4 F13 A15
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Fourth place
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Semi-finals
1988 Group stage
1992 Winners
1996 Group stage
2000 Group stage
2004 Quarter-finals
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Group stage
2016 Did not qualify
2020 Semi-finals
DENMARK'S EURO RECORDS
Somewhat surprisingly, Denmark reached the four-team final tournament for the second edition of the EURO in 1964. They have only missed two tournaments since qualifying for a second time in 1984.
Biggest victories
5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
3-0: five times, most recently vs Czech Republic, 27/06/2004 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring draw
2-2: Netherlands vs Denmark, 22/06/1992 (semi-finals)
2-2: Denmark vs Sweden, 22/06/2004 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
5 goals: five times, most recently 4-1 vs Russia, 21/06/2021 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
12 in 6 games in 2020 (av. 2.00)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
0 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.0)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2020
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
0: 2000
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 9 (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 4 (1984, 1992, 2004, 2020)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 4 (1984, 1992, 2004, 2020)
Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2004)
Winless group stage: 2 (1988, 2000)
Best group record: W2 D0 L1 F8 A3 (1984)
Worst group record: W0 D0 L3 F0 A8 (2000)
Fewest points to qualify: 3 (1992*, 2020)
Most points without qualifying: 4 (1996)
*2 points for a win
Biggest victory
5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984
Heaviest defeat
3-0: three times, most recently vs Netherlands, 16/06/2000
Highest scoring games
5 goals: five times, most recently 4-1 vs Russia, 21/06/2021 (group stage)
Most group goals scored
8: 1984
Most group goals conceded
8: 2000
Fewest group goals conceded
2: 1992, 2004
Fewest group goals scored
0: 2000
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W1 L0
Quarter-finals
P2 W1 L1
Semi-finals
P4 W1* L3*
*Includes 5-4 shoot out loss vs Spain (1984) and 5-4 shoot-out win vs Netherlands (1992)
Third-place play-off
P1 W0 L1
Finals
P1 W1 L0
Biggest victory
4-0: Wales vs Denmark, 26/06/2021 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeats
3-0: Soviet Union vs Denmark, 17/06/1964 (semi-finals)
3-0: Czech Republic vs Denmark, 27/06/2004 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: three times, most recently 4-0 vs Wales, 26/06/2021 (round of 16)
Extra time
L vs Hungary, 1964 third-place play-off (1-1 / 1-3)
L vs Spain, 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 4-5 pens)
W vs Netherlands, 1992 semi-finals (2-2 / 2-2 / 5-4 pens)
L vs England, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-2)
DENMARK PLAYER RECORDS
No one has played more EURO games for Denmark than goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, a key member of their triumphant side at EURO '92.
Most appearances
13 Peter Schmeichel
10 Michael Laudrup, John Sivebæk
Most goals
3 Frank Arnesen, Henrik Larsen, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Brian Laudrup, Kasper Dolberg
Most tournaments with goal
1: 27 players
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 363d: Michael Laudrup (vs France, EURO 1984)
20y 116d: Christian Eriksen (vs Netherlands, EURO 2012)
20y 349d: Mikkel Damsgaard (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
20y 353d: Mikkel Damsgaard (vs Russia, EURO 2020)
21y 191d: Flemming Povlsen (vs Spain, EURO 1988)
23y 263d: Kasper Dolberg (vs Wales, EURO 2020)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
38y 308d: Morten Olsen (vs Italy, EURO 1988)
37y 224d: Kasper Schmeichel (vs Slovenia, EURO 2024)
36y 309d: Jan Heintze (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2000)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
32y 123d: Christian Eriksen (vs Slovenia, EURO 2024)
30y 21d: Martin Braithwaite (vs Wales, EURO 2020)
29y 303d: Thomas Delaney (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
2 mins – Yussuf Poulsen (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)
COACHES
Richard Møller-Nielsen set the standard for all Denmark coaches when he led his unfancied side to glory at EURO 1992 in Sweden.
Most final tournaments
2: Sepp Piontek (1984, 1988), Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996), Morten Olsen (2004, 2012), Kasper Hjulmand (2020, 2024)
Most matches
8: Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996)
Most wins
3: Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996), Kasper Hjulmand (2020)
Youngest coach
43y 67d: Poul Petersen (vs Soviet Union, EURO 1964)
Oldest coach
62y 308d: Morten Olsen (vs Germany, EURO 2012)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 4
Scored 2
Missed 1
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 6
Scored 4
Saved 2
Penalty shoot-outs
L 4-5 vs Spain, semi-finals (24/06/1984)
W 5-4 vs Netherlands, semi-finals (22/06/1992)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1964
17/06/1964: Denmark 0-3 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Barcelona)
20/06/1964: Hungary 3-1 Denmark aet (third place play-off, Barcelona)
1984
12/06/1984: France 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Paris)
16/06/1984: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lyon)
19/06/1984: Denmark 3-2 Belgium (group stage, Strasbourg)
24/06/1984: Denmark 1-1 Spain aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Lyon)
1988
11/06/1988: Denmark 2-3 Spain (group stage, Hannover)
14/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Denmark (group stage, Gelsenkirchen)
17/06/1988: Italy 2-0 Denmark (group stage, Cologne)
1992
11/06/1992: Denmark 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)
14/06/1992: Sweden 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Solna)
17/06/1992: France 1-2 Denmark (group stage, Malmö)
22/06/1992: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Gothenburg)
26/06/1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany (final, Gothenburg)
1996
09/06/1996: Denmark 1-1 Portugal (group stage, Sheffield)
16/06/1996: Croatia 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)
19/06/1996: Türkiye 0-3 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)
2000
11/06/2000: France 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Bruges)
16/06/2000: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands (group stage, Rotterdam)
21/06/2000: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic (group stage, Liege)
2004
14/06/2004: Denmark 0-0 Italy (group stage, Guimaraes)
18/06/2004: Bulgaria 0-2 Denmark (group stage, Braga)
22/06/2004: Denmark 2-2 Sweden (group stage, Porto)
27/06/2004: Czech Republic 3-0 Denmark (quarter-finals, Porto)
2012
09/06/2012: Netherlands 0-1 Denmark (group stage, Kharkiv)
13/06/2012: Denmark 2-3 Portugal (group stage, Lviv)
17/06/2012: Denmark 1-2 Germany (group stage, Lviv)
2020
12/06/2021: Denmark 0-1 Finland (group stage, Copenhagen)
17/06/2021: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (group stage, Copenhagen)
21/06/2021: Russia 1-4 Denmark (group stage, Copenhagen)
26/06/2021: Wales 0-4 Denmark (round of 16, Amsterdam)
03/07/2021: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (quarter-finals, Baku)
07/07/2021: England 2-1 Denmark aet (semi-finals, London)
2024
16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group stage, Stuttgart)
20/06/2024: Denmark vs England (group stage, Frankfurt)
25/06/2024: Denmark vs Serbia (group stage, Munich)
Last updated: 16 June 2024