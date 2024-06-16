Denmark: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE DENMARK EVER WON THE EURO?

Denmark pulled off one of the most remarkable successes in competition history when they won the 1992 UEFA European Championship, having only been called into the tournament as late replacements for Yugoslavia.

Best result: Winners 1992

EURO appearances: 10

EURO hosts: 2020 (SF) joint hosts

Overall record: P34 W10 D7 L17 F43 A51

Group stage record: P25 W7 D5 L13 F30 A36

Knockout record: P9 W3 D2 L4 F13 A15

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Fourth place

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Semi-finals

1988 Group stage

1992 Winners

1996 Group stage

2000 Group stage

2004 Quarter-finals

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Group stage

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Semi-finals

Denmark's road to Germany: Watch every goal

DENMARK'S EURO RECORDS

Somewhat surprisingly, Denmark reached the four-team final tournament for the second edition of the EURO in 1964. They have only missed two tournaments since qualifying for a second time in 1984.

Biggest victories

5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

3-0: five times, most recently vs Czech Republic, 27/06/2004 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring draw

2-2: Netherlands vs Denmark, 22/06/1992 (semi-finals)

2-2: Denmark vs Sweden, 22/06/2004 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: five times, most recently 4-1 vs Russia, 21/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

12 in 6 games in 2020 (av. 2.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

0 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.0)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2020

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

0: 2000

All of Denmark's EURO 2020 goals

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 9 (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 4 (1984, 1992, 2004, 2020)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 4 (1984, 1992, 2004, 2020)

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2004)

Winless group stage: 2 (1988, 2000)

Best group record: W2 D0 L1 F8 A3 (1984)

Worst group record: W0 D0 L3 F0 A8 (2000)

Fewest points to qualify: 3 (1992*, 2020)

Most points without qualifying: 4 (1996)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victory

5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984

Heaviest defeat

3-0: three times, most recently vs Netherlands, 16/06/2000

Highest scoring games

5 goals: five times, most recently 4-1 vs Russia, 21/06/2021 (group stage)

Most group goals scored

8: 1984

Most group goals conceded

8: 2000

Fewest group goals conceded

2: 1992, 2004

Fewest group goals scored

0: 2000

EURO '92 final highlights: Denmark 2-0 Germany

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W1 L0

Quarter-finals

P2 W1 L1

Semi-finals

P4 W1* L3*

*Includes 5-4 shoot out loss vs Spain (1984) and 5-4 shoot-out win vs Netherlands (1992)

Third-place play-off

P1 W0 L1

Finals

P1 W1 L0

Biggest victory

4-0: Wales vs Denmark, 26/06/2021 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeats

3-0: Soviet Union vs Denmark, 17/06/1964 (semi-finals)

3-0: Czech Republic vs Denmark, 27/06/2004 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: three times, most recently 4-0 vs Wales, 26/06/2021 (round of 16)

Extra time

L vs Hungary, 1964 third-place play-off (1-1 / 1-3)

L vs Spain, 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 4-5 pens)

W vs Netherlands, 1992 semi-finals (2-2 / 2-2 / 5-4 pens)

L vs England, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-2)

EURO '92 highlights: Denmark deny the Dutch in last four

DENMARK PLAYER RECORDS

No one has played more EURO games for Denmark than goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, a key member of their triumphant side at EURO '92.

Most appearances

13 Peter Schmeichel

10 Michael Laudrup, John Sivebæk

Most goals

3 Frank Arnesen, Henrik Larsen, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Brian Laudrup, Kasper Dolberg

Most tournaments with goal

1: 27 players

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 363d: Michael Laudrup (vs France, EURO 1984)

20y 116d: Christian Eriksen (vs Netherlands, EURO 2012)

20y 349d: Mikkel Damsgaard (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

20y 353d: Mikkel Damsgaard (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

21y 191d: Flemming Povlsen (vs Spain, EURO 1988)

23y 263d: Kasper Dolberg (vs Wales, EURO 2020)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 308d: Morten Olsen (vs Italy, EURO 1988)

37y 224d: Kasper Schmeichel (vs Slovenia, EURO 2024)

36y 309d: Jan Heintze (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

32y 123d: Christian Eriksen (vs Slovenia, EURO 2024)

30y 21d: Martin Braithwaite (vs Wales, EURO 2020)

29y 303d: Thomas Delaney (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

2 mins – Yussuf Poulsen (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)

COACHES

Richard Møller-Nielsen set the standard for all Denmark coaches when he led his unfancied side to glory at EURO 1992 in Sweden.

Most final tournaments

2: Sepp Piontek (1984, 1988), Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996), Morten Olsen (2004, 2012), Kasper Hjulmand (2020, 2024)

Most matches

8: Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996)

Most wins

3: Richard Møller-Nielsen (1992, 1996), Kasper Hjulmand (2020)

Youngest coach

43y 67d: Poul Petersen (vs Soviet Union, EURO 1964)

Oldest coach

62y 308d: Morten Olsen (vs Germany, EURO 2012)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 2

Missed 1

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 6

Scored 4

Saved 2

Penalty shoot-outs

L 4-5 vs Spain, semi-finals (24/06/1984)

W 5-4 vs Netherlands, semi-finals (22/06/1992)

Schmeichel on Denmark's EURO '92 glory

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1964

17/06/1964: Denmark 0-3 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Barcelona)

20/06/1964: Hungary 3-1 Denmark aet (third place play-off, Barcelona)

1984

12/06/1984: France 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Paris)

16/06/1984: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lyon)

19/06/1984: Denmark 3-2 Belgium (group stage, Strasbourg)

24/06/1984: Denmark 1-1 Spain aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Lyon)

1988

11/06/1988: Denmark 2-3 Spain (group stage, Hannover)

14/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Denmark (group stage, Gelsenkirchen)

17/06/1988: Italy 2-0 Denmark (group stage, Cologne)

1992

11/06/1992: Denmark 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)

14/06/1992: Sweden 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Solna)

17/06/1992: France 1-2 Denmark (group stage, Malmö)

22/06/1992: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Gothenburg)

26/06/1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany (final, Gothenburg)

1996

09/06/1996: Denmark 1-1 Portugal (group stage, Sheffield)

16/06/1996: Croatia 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)

19/06/1996: Türkiye 0-3 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)

2000

11/06/2000: France 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Bruges)

16/06/2000: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands (group stage, Rotterdam)

21/06/2000: Denmark 0-2 Czech Republic (group stage, Liege)

2004

14/06/2004: Denmark 0-0 Italy (group stage, Guimaraes)

18/06/2004: Bulgaria 0-2 Denmark (group stage, Braga)

22/06/2004: Denmark 2-2 Sweden (group stage, Porto)

27/06/2004: Czech Republic 3-0 Denmark (quarter-finals, Porto)

2012



09/06/2012: Netherlands 0-1 Denmark (group stage, Kharkiv)

13/06/2012: Denmark 2-3 Portugal (group stage, Lviv)

17/06/2012: Denmark 1-2 Germany (group stage, Lviv)

2020

12/06/2021: Denmark 0-1 Finland (group stage, Copenhagen)

17/06/2021: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (group stage, Copenhagen)

21/06/2021: Russia 1-4 Denmark (group stage, Copenhagen)

26/06/2021: Wales 0-4 Denmark (round of 16, Amsterdam)

03/07/2021: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (quarter-finals, Baku)

07/07/2021: England 2-1 Denmark aet (semi-finals, London)

2024

16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group stage, Stuttgart)

20/06/2024: Denmark vs England (group stage, Frankfurt)

25/06/2024: Denmark vs Serbia (group stage, Munich)

Last updated: 16 June 2024