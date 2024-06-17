Austria: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE AUSTRIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Austria have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; their most successful campaign so far was at EURO 2020, when they reached the last 16.

Best result: Round of 16 (2020)

EURO appearances: 4

EURO hosts: 2008 (co-hosts, group stage)

Overall record: P11 W2 D2 L7 F7 A13

Group stage record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A11

Knockout record: P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A2

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Group stage

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Group stage

2020 Round of 16

AUSTRIA'S EURO RECORDS

A rising force in European football, Austria did not qualify for the first 12 EURO final tournaments, but EURO 2024 is their third successive finals, and they have missed only one of the last five tournaments.

Biggest victory

3-1: Austria vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

2-0 twice, most recently vs Netherlands, 17/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

1-1: Austria vs Poland, 12/06/2008 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 3-1 vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

5 goals in 4 games in 2020 (av. 1.25)



Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)

1 goal in 3 games in 2016 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

5: 2020

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2008, 2016

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 4 (2008, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 1 (2020)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (2020)

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 2 (2008, 2016)

Best group record: W2 D0 L1 F4 A3 (2020)

Worst group record: W0 D1 L2 F1 A4 (2016)

Fewest points to qualify: 6 (2020)

Most points without qualifying: 1 (2008, 2016)

Biggest victory

3-1: Austria vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021

Heaviest defeat

2-0 twice, most recently vs Netherlands, 17/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 3-1 vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021

Most group goals scored

4: 2020



Most group goals conceded

4: 2016﻿

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2008, 2016

Fewest group goals conceded

3: 2008, 2020

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W0 L1

Quarter-finals

N/A

Semi-finals

N/A

Finals

N/A

Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

2-1: Italy vs Austria, 26/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)

Highest scoring game

3 goals: 2-1 vs Italy, 26/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)

Extra time

L vs Italy, 2020 round of 16 (0-0 / 2-1)

AUSTRIA PLAYER RECORDS

Austria's recent successes in qualifying for successive EURO final tournaments means that their top EURO appearance-makers are largely current internationals.

Most appearances

8 Marcel Sabitzer

7 Marko Arnautović, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger﻿



Most goals

1 Ivica Vastic, Alessandro Schöpf, Stefan Lainer, Michael Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautović, Christoph Baumgartner, Sasa Kalajdzic

Most tournaments with goal

1 Ivica Vastic, Alessandro Schöpf, Stefan Lainer, Michael Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautović, Christoph Baumgartner, Sasa Kalajdzic

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

20y 353d: Sebastian Prödl (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)

20y 364d: Martin Harnik (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)

21y 63d: Erwin Hoffer (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

21y 324d: Christoph Baumgartner (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)

22y 136d: Alessandro Schöpf (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)

23y 354d: Sasa Kalajdzic (vs Italy, EURO 2020)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 257d: Ivica Vastic (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

35y 230d: Andreas Ulmer (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)

35y 97d: Martin Hiden (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

38y 257d: Ivica Vastic (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

32y 55d: Marco Arnautović (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)

28y 290d: Stefan Lainer (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

18 min: Stefan Lainer (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)

COACHES

Ralf Rangnick is the fourth coach to guide Austria to a EURO final tournament.

Most final tournaments

1: Josef Hickersberger (2008), Marcel Koller (2016), Franco Foda (2020), Ralf Rangnick (2024)

Most matches

4: Franco Foda (2020)

Most wins

2: Franco Foda (2020)

Youngest coach

55y 216d: Marcel Koller (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)

Oldest coach

65y 354d: Ralf Rangnick (vs France, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 2

Scored 1

Missed 1

Penalties conceded: 3

Scored 2

Missed 1

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2008

08/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Croatia (group, Vienna)

12/06/2008: Austria 1-1 Poland (group, Vienna)

16/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Germany (group, Vienna)

2016

14/06/2016: Austria 0-2 Hungary (group, Bordeaux)

18/06/2016: Portugal 0-0 Austria (group, Paris)

22/06/2016: Iceland 2-1 Austria (group, Saint-Denis)



2020

13/06/2021: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (group, Bucharest)

17/06/2021: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (group, Amsterdam)

21/06/2021: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (group, Bucharest)

26/06/2021: Italy 2-1 Austria aet (round of 16, London)

2024

17/06/2024: Austria 0-1 France (group stage, Düsseldorf)

21/06/2024: Poland vs Austria (group stage, Berlin)

25/06/2024: Netherlands vs Austria (group stage, Berlin)

Last updated: 17 June 2024