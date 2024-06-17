Austria: All their EURO records and stats
Monday, June 17, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Austria's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE AUSTRIA EVER WON THE EURO?
Austria have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; their most successful campaign so far was at EURO 2020, when they reached the last 16.
Best result: Round of 16 (2020)
EURO appearances: 4
EURO hosts: 2008 (co-hosts, group stage)
Overall record: P11 W2 D2 L7 F7 A13
Group stage record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A11
Knockout record: P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A2
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Group stage
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Group stage
2020 Round of 16
AUSTRIA'S EURO RECORDS
A rising force in European football, Austria did not qualify for the first 12 EURO final tournaments, but EURO 2024 is their third successive finals, and they have missed only one of the last five tournaments.
Biggest victory
3-1: Austria vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
2-0 twice, most recently vs Netherlands, 17/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
1-1: Austria vs Poland, 12/06/2008 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 3-1 vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
5 goals in 4 games in 2020 (av. 1.25)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 goal in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)
1 goal in 3 games in 2016 (av. 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
5: 2020
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 2008, 2016
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 4 (2008, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 1 (2020)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 1 (2020)
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 2 (2008, 2016)
Best group record: W2 D0 L1 F4 A3 (2020)
Worst group record: W0 D1 L2 F1 A4 (2016)
Fewest points to qualify: 6 (2020)
Most points without qualifying: 1 (2008, 2016)
Biggest victory
3-1: Austria vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021
Heaviest defeat
2-0 twice, most recently vs Netherlands, 17/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 3-1 vs North Macedonia, 13/06/2021
Most group goals scored
4: 2020
Most group goals conceded
4: 2016
Fewest group goals scored
1: 2008, 2016
Fewest group goals conceded
3: 2008, 2020
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W0 L1
Quarter-finals
N/A
Semi-finals
N/A
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeat
2-1: Italy vs Austria, 26/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)
Highest scoring game
3 goals: 2-1 vs Italy, 26/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)
Extra time
L vs Italy, 2020 round of 16 (0-0 / 2-1)
AUSTRIA PLAYER RECORDS
Austria's recent successes in qualifying for successive EURO final tournaments means that their top EURO appearance-makers are largely current internationals.
Most appearances
8 Marcel Sabitzer
7 Marko Arnautović, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger
Most goals
1 Ivica Vastic, Alessandro Schöpf, Stefan Lainer, Michael Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautović, Christoph Baumgartner, Sasa Kalajdzic
Most tournaments with goal
1 Ivica Vastic, Alessandro Schöpf, Stefan Lainer, Michael Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautović, Christoph Baumgartner, Sasa Kalajdzic
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
20y 353d: Sebastian Prödl (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)
20y 364d: Martin Harnik (vs Croatia, EURO 2008)
21y 63d: Erwin Hoffer (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
21y 324d: Christoph Baumgartner (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)
22y 136d: Alessandro Schöpf (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)
23y 354d: Sasa Kalajdzic (vs Italy, EURO 2020)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
38y 257d: Ivica Vastic (vs Poland, EURO 2008)
35y 230d: Andreas Ulmer (vs Netherlands, EURO 2020)
35y 97d: Martin Hiden (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
38y 257d: Ivica Vastic (vs Poland, EURO 2008)
32y 55d: Marco Arnautović (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)
28y 290d: Stefan Lainer (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
18 min: Stefan Lainer (vs North Macedonia, EURO 2020)
COACHES
Ralf Rangnick is the fourth coach to guide Austria to a EURO final tournament.
Most final tournaments
1: Josef Hickersberger (2008), Marcel Koller (2016), Franco Foda (2020), Ralf Rangnick (2024)
Most matches
4: Franco Foda (2020)
Most wins
2: Franco Foda (2020)
Youngest coach
55y 216d: Marcel Koller (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)
Oldest coach
65y 354d: Ralf Rangnick (vs France, EURO 2024)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 2
Scored 1
Missed 1
Penalties conceded: 3
Scored 2
Missed 1
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
2008
08/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Croatia (group, Vienna)
12/06/2008: Austria 1-1 Poland (group, Vienna)
16/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Germany (group, Vienna)
2016
14/06/2016: Austria 0-2 Hungary (group, Bordeaux)
18/06/2016: Portugal 0-0 Austria (group, Paris)
22/06/2016: Iceland 2-1 Austria (group, Saint-Denis)
2020
13/06/2021: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (group, Bucharest)
17/06/2021: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (group, Amsterdam)
21/06/2021: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (group, Bucharest)
26/06/2021: Italy 2-1 Austria aet (round of 16, London)
2024
17/06/2024: Austria 0-1 France (group stage, Düsseldorf)
21/06/2024: Poland vs Austria (group stage, Berlin)
25/06/2024: Netherlands vs Austria (group stage, Berlin)
Last updated: 17 June 2024