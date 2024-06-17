UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Belgium: All their EURO records and stats

Monday, June 17, 2024

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Belgium's EURO records and stats.

Belgium were EURO runners-up in 1980
Belgium were EURO runners-up in 1980

GENERAL: HAVE BELGIUM EVER WON THE EURO?

Belgium have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; the closest they have come to date was reaching the final in 1980, losing to West Germany.

Best result: Runners-up 1980
EURO appearances: 7
EURO hosts: 1972 (third place), 2000 (co-hosts, group stage)
Overall record: P23 W11 D2 L10 F31 A29
Group stage record: P16 W8 D2 L6 F20 A19
Knockout record: P7 W3 D0 L4 F11 A10

EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Third place
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Runners-up
1984 Group stage
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Group stage
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Quarter-finals
2020 Quarter-finals

Belgium's road to Germany: Watch every goal

BELGIUM'S EURO RECORDS

Belgium have had some lean spells in the course of their EURO history, but reached the quarter-finals in their two most recent tournaments, EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.

Biggest victory
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeat
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw
1-1: Belgium vs England, 12/06/1980 (group stage)

Highest scoring game
5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
5 goals: 2-3 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO
9 in 5 games in 2016 and 2020 (av. 1.80)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO
2 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.67)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2016

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000

All of Belgium's EURO 2020 goals

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 6 (1980, 1984, 2000, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 3 (1980, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 2 (1980, 2020)
Group runners-up: 1 (2016)
Unbeaten group stage: 2 (1980, 2020)
Winless group stage: 0
Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F7 A1 (2020)
Worst group record: W1 D0 L2 F4 A8 (1984)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1980*)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (2000)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victories
3-0: Belgium vs Republic of Ireland, 18/06/2016
3-0: Belgium vs Russia, 12/06/2021

Heaviest defeat
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984

Highest scoring games
5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984
5 goals: 3-2 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984

Most group goals scored
7: 2020

Most group goals conceded
8: 1984

Fewest group goals conceded
1: 2020

Fewest group goals scored
2: 2000

Watch Lukaku's double for Belgium at EURO 2016

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16
P2 W2 L0

Quarter-finals
P2 W0 L2

Semi-finals
P1 W0 L1

Third-place play-offs
P1 W1 L0

Finals
P1 W0 L1

Biggest victory
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeat
3-1: Wales vs Belgium, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring games
4 goals: 4-0 vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
4 goals: 1-3 vs Wales, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)

Extra time
N/A

See Mpenza seal an opening night win for Belgium in 2000

BELGIUM PLAYER RECORDS

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time EURO top scorer and one of their top appearance-makers.

Most appearances
11 Romelu Lukaku
10 Thibaut Courtois﻿, Kevin De Bruyne
9 Toby Alderweireld, Yannick Carrasco, Eden Hazard﻿, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Axel Witsel﻿

Most goals
6 Romelu Lukaku
2 Jan Ceulemans, Thorgan Hazard, Radja Nainggolan

Most tournaments with goal
2 Jan Ceulemans (1980, 1984), Romelu Lukaku (2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 115d: Enzo Scifo (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)
19y 25d: Jérémy Doku (vs Finland, EURO 2020)
20y 237d: Zeno Debast (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
21y 342d: Emile Mpenza (vs Sweden, EURO 2000)
22y 140d: Georges Grün (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)
22y 268d: Michy Batshuayi (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
36y 50d: Lorenzo Staelens (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)
35y 350d: Filip De Wilde (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)
35y 230d: Thomas Vermaelen (vs Italy, EURO 2020)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
33y 123d: Julien Cools (vs Spain, EURO 1980)
29y 354d: Kevin De Bruyne (vs Denmark, EURO 2020)
29y 273d: Thomas Meunier (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored
10 min: Toby Alderweireld (vs Hungary, EURO 2016), Romelu Lukaku (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

COACHES

Guy Thys led Belgium to the final of the 1980 EURO and is the only coach to lead the Red Devils to two EURO final tournaments.

Most final tournaments
2: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)

Most matches
7: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)

Most wins
4: Roberto Martínez (2020)

Youngest coach
38y 279d: Domenico Tedesco (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach
61y 196d: Guy Thys (vs Denmark, EURO 1984)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 2
Scored 2

Penalties conceded: 3
Scored 3

Penalty shoot-outs
N/A

Watch Belgium's winner against Spain in 1980

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1972
14/06/1972: Belgium 1-2 Germany (semi-finals, Deurne)
17/06/1972: Hungary 1-2 Belgium (third-place play-off, Liege)

1980
12/06/1980: Belgium 1-1 England (group stage, Turin)
15/06/1980: Belgium 2-1 Spain (group stage, Milan)
18/06/1980: Italy 0-0 Belgium (group stage, Rome)
22/06/1980: Belgium 1-2 Germany (final, Rome)

1984
13/06/1984: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lens Agglo)
16/06/1984: France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, Nantes)
19/06/1984: Denmark 3-2 Belgium (group stage, Strasbourg)

2000
10/06/2000: Belgium 2-1 Sweden (group stage, Brussels)
14/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)
19/06/2000: Türkiye 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)

2016
13/06/2016: Belgium 0-2 Italy (group stage, Lyon)
18/06/2016: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland (group stage, Bordeaux)
22/06/2016: Sweden 0-1 Belgium (group stage, Nice)
26/06/2016: Hungary 0-4 Belgium (round of 16, Toulouse)
01/07/2016: Wales 3-1 Belgium (quarter-finals, Lille Métropole)

2020
12/06/2021: Belgium 3-0 Russia (group stage, St Petersburg)
17/06/2021: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (group stage, Copenhagen)
21/06/2021: Finland 0-2 Belgium (group stage, St Petersburg)
27/06/2021: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (round of 16, Seville)
02/07/2021: Belgium 1-2 Italy (quarter-finals, Munich)

2024
17/06/2024: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (group stage, Frankfurt)
22/06/2024: Belgium vs Romania (group stage, Cologne)
26/06/2025: Ukraine vs Belgium (group stage, Stuttgart)

Last updated: 17 June 2024

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, June 17, 2024

Selected for you

Who has qualified for EURO?
Live 06/06/2024

Who has qualified for EURO?

All 23 teams to have qualified and join hosts Germany have been confirmed.
EURO 2024 match schedule
Live 17/06/2024

EURO 2024 match schedule

UEFA EURO 2024 runs from 14 June to 14 July.