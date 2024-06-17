Belgium: All their EURO records and stats
Monday, June 17, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Belgium's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE BELGIUM EVER WON THE EURO?
Belgium have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; the closest they have come to date was reaching the final in 1980, losing to West Germany.
Best result: Runners-up 1980
EURO appearances: 7
EURO hosts: 1972 (third place), 2000 (co-hosts, group stage)
Overall record: P23 W11 D2 L10 F31 A29
Group stage record: P16 W8 D2 L6 F20 A19
Knockout record: P7 W3 D0 L4 F11 A10
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Third place
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Runners-up
1984 Group stage
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Group stage
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Quarter-finals
2020 Quarter-finals
BELGIUM'S EURO RECORDS
Belgium have had some lean spells in the course of their EURO history, but reached the quarter-finals in their two most recent tournaments, EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.
Biggest victory
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeat
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
1-1: Belgium vs England, 12/06/1980 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
5 goals: 2-3 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
9 in 5 games in 2016 and 2020 (av. 1.80)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
2 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.67)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2016
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 6 (1980, 1984, 2000, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 3 (1980, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 2 (1980, 2020)
Group runners-up: 1 (2016)
Unbeaten group stage: 2 (1980, 2020)
Winless group stage: 0
Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F7 A1 (2020)
Worst group record: W1 D0 L2 F4 A8 (1984)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1980*)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (2000)
*2 points for a win
Biggest victories
3-0: Belgium vs Republic of Ireland, 18/06/2016
3-0: Belgium vs Russia, 12/06/2021
Heaviest defeat
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984
Highest scoring games
5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984
5 goals: 3-2 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984
Most group goals scored
7: 2020
Most group goals conceded
8: 1984
Fewest group goals conceded
1: 2020
Fewest group goals scored
2: 2000
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W2 L0
Quarter-finals
P2 W0 L2
Semi-finals
P1 W0 L1
Third-place play-offs
P1 W1 L0
Finals
P1 W0 L1
Biggest victory
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeat
3-1: Wales vs Belgium, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring games
4 goals: 4-0 vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
4 goals: 1-3 vs Wales, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
N/A
BELGIUM PLAYER RECORDS
Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time EURO top scorer and one of their top appearance-makers.
Most appearances
11 Romelu Lukaku
10 Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne
9 Toby Alderweireld, Yannick Carrasco, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Axel Witsel
Most goals
6 Romelu Lukaku
2 Jan Ceulemans, Thorgan Hazard, Radja Nainggolan
Most tournaments with goal
2 Jan Ceulemans (1980, 1984), Romelu Lukaku (2016, 2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 115d: Enzo Scifo (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)
19y 25d: Jérémy Doku (vs Finland, EURO 2020)
20y 237d: Zeno Debast (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
21y 342d: Emile Mpenza (vs Sweden, EURO 2000)
22y 140d: Georges Grün (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)
22y 268d: Michy Batshuayi (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
36y 50d: Lorenzo Staelens (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)
35y 350d: Filip De Wilde (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)
35y 230d: Thomas Vermaelen (vs Italy, EURO 2020)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
33y 123d: Julien Cools (vs Spain, EURO 1980)
29y 354d: Kevin De Bruyne (vs Denmark, EURO 2020)
29y 273d: Thomas Meunier (vs Russia, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
10 min: Toby Alderweireld (vs Hungary, EURO 2016), Romelu Lukaku (vs Russia, EURO 2020)
COACHES
Guy Thys led Belgium to the final of the 1980 EURO and is the only coach to lead the Red Devils to two EURO final tournaments.
Most final tournaments
2: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)
Most matches
7: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)
Most wins
4: Roberto Martínez (2020)
Youngest coach
38y 279d: Domenico Tedesco (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)
Oldest coach
61y 196d: Guy Thys (vs Denmark, EURO 1984)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 2
Scored 2
Penalties conceded: 3
Scored 3
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1972
14/06/1972: Belgium 1-2 Germany (semi-finals, Deurne)
17/06/1972: Hungary 1-2 Belgium (third-place play-off, Liege)
1980
12/06/1980: Belgium 1-1 England (group stage, Turin)
15/06/1980: Belgium 2-1 Spain (group stage, Milan)
18/06/1980: Italy 0-0 Belgium (group stage, Rome)
22/06/1980: Belgium 1-2 Germany (final, Rome)
1984
13/06/1984: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lens Agglo)
16/06/1984: France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, Nantes)
19/06/1984: Denmark 3-2 Belgium (group stage, Strasbourg)
2000
10/06/2000: Belgium 2-1 Sweden (group stage, Brussels)
14/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)
19/06/2000: Türkiye 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)
2016
13/06/2016: Belgium 0-2 Italy (group stage, Lyon)
18/06/2016: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland (group stage, Bordeaux)
22/06/2016: Sweden 0-1 Belgium (group stage, Nice)
26/06/2016: Hungary 0-4 Belgium (round of 16, Toulouse)
01/07/2016: Wales 3-1 Belgium (quarter-finals, Lille Métropole)
2020
12/06/2021: Belgium 3-0 Russia (group stage, St Petersburg)
17/06/2021: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (group stage, Copenhagen)
21/06/2021: Finland 0-2 Belgium (group stage, St Petersburg)
27/06/2021: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (round of 16, Seville)
02/07/2021: Belgium 1-2 Italy (quarter-finals, Munich)
2024
17/06/2024: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (group stage, Frankfurt)
22/06/2024: Belgium vs Romania (group stage, Cologne)
26/06/2025: Ukraine vs Belgium (group stage, Stuttgart)
Last updated: 17 June 2024