Belgium: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE BELGIUM EVER WON THE EURO?

Belgium have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; the closest they have come to date was reaching the final in 1980, losing to West Germany.

Best result: Runners-up 1980

EURO appearances: 7

EURO hosts: 1972 (third place), 2000 (co-hosts, group stage)

Overall record: P23 W11 D2 L10 F31 A29

Group stage record: P16 W8 D2 L6 F20 A19

Knockout record: P7 W3 D0 L4 F11 A10

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Third place

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Runners-up

1984 Group stage

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Group stage

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Quarter-finals

2020 Quarter-finals

BELGIUM'S EURO RECORDS

Belgium have had some lean spells in the course of their EURO history, but reached the quarter-finals in their two most recent tournaments, EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.

Biggest victory

4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeat

5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

1-1: Belgium vs England, 12/06/1980 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984 (group stage)

5 goals: 2-3 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

9 in 5 games in 2016 and 2020 (av. 1.80)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.67)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2016

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2000

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 6 (1980, 1984, 2000, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 3 (1980, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 2 (1980, 2020)

Group runners-up: 1 (2016)

Unbeaten group stage: 2 (1980, 2020)

Winless group stage: 0

Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F7 A1 (2020)

Worst group record: W1 D0 L2 F4 A8 (1984)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1980*)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2000)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victories

3-0: Belgium vs Republic of Ireland, 18/06/2016

3-0: Belgium vs Russia, 12/06/2021

Heaviest defeat

5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984

Highest scoring games

5 goals: 0-5 vs France, 16/06/1984

5 goals: 3-2 vs Denmark, 19/06/1984

Most group goals scored

7: 2020

Most group goals conceded

8: 1984

Fewest group goals conceded

1: 2020



Fewest group goals scored

2: 2000

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W2 L0

Quarter-finals

P2 W0 L2

Semi-finals

P1 W0 L1

Third-place play-offs

P1 W1 L0

Finals

P1 W0 L1

Biggest victory

4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Heaviest defeat

3-1: Wales vs Belgium, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring games

4 goals: 4-0 vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

4 goals: 1-3 vs Wales, 01/07/2016 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

N/A

BELGIUM PLAYER RECORDS

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time EURO top scorer and one of their top appearance-makers.

Most appearances

11 Romelu Lukaku

10 Thibaut Courtois﻿, Kevin De Bruyne

9 Toby Alderweireld, Yannick Carrasco, Eden Hazard﻿, Dries Mertens, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Axel Witsel﻿



Most goals

6 Romelu Lukaku

2 Jan Ceulemans, Thorgan Hazard, Radja Nainggolan

Most tournaments with goal

2 Jan Ceulemans (1980, 1984), Romelu Lukaku (2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 115d: Enzo Scifo (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)

19y 25d: Jérémy Doku (vs Finland, EURO 2020)

20y 237d: Zeno Debast (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

21y 342d: Emile Mpenza (vs Sweden, EURO 2000)

22y 140d: Georges Grün (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1984)

22y 268d: Michy Batshuayi (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

36y 50d: Lorenzo Staelens (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)

35y 350d: Filip De Wilde (vs Turkey, EURO 2000)

35y 230d: Thomas Vermaelen (vs Italy, EURO 2020)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

33y 123d: Julien Cools (vs Spain, EURO 1980)

29y 354d: Kevin De Bruyne (vs Denmark, EURO 2020)

29y 273d: Thomas Meunier (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

10 min: Toby Alderweireld (vs Hungary, EURO 2016), Romelu Lukaku (vs Russia, EURO 2020)

COACHES

Guy Thys led Belgium to the final of the 1980 EURO and is the only coach to lead the Red Devils to two EURO final tournaments.

Most final tournaments

2: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)

Most matches

7: Guy Thys (1980, 1984)

Most wins

4: Roberto Martínez (2020)

Youngest coach

38y 279d: Domenico Tedesco (vs Slovakia, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach

61y 196d: Guy Thys (vs Denmark, EURO 1984)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 2

Scored 2

Penalties conceded: 3

Scored 3

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1972

14/06/1972: Belgium 1-2 Germany (semi-finals, Deurne)

17/06/1972: Hungary 1-2 Belgium (third-place play-off, Liege)

1980

12/06/1980: Belgium 1-1 England (group stage, Turin)

15/06/1980: Belgium 2-1 Spain (group stage, Milan)

18/06/1980: Italy 0-0 Belgium (group stage, Rome)

22/06/1980: Belgium 1-2 Germany (final, Rome)



1984

13/06/1984: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lens Agglo)

16/06/1984: France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, Nantes)

19/06/1984: Denmark 3-2 Belgium (group stage, Strasbourg)

2000

10/06/2000: Belgium 2-1 Sweden (group stage, Brussels)

14/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)

19/06/2000: Türkiye 2-0 Belgium (group stage, Brussels)

2016

13/06/2016: Belgium 0-2 Italy (group stage, Lyon)

18/06/2016: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland (group stage, Bordeaux)

22/06/2016: Sweden 0-1 Belgium (group stage, Nice)

26/06/2016: Hungary 0-4 Belgium (round of 16, Toulouse)

01/07/2016: Wales 3-1 Belgium (quarter-finals, Lille Métropole)

2020

12/06/2021: Belgium 3-0 Russia (group stage, St Petersburg)

17/06/2021: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (group stage, Copenhagen)

21/06/2021: Finland 0-2 Belgium (group stage, St Petersburg)

27/06/2021: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (round of 16, Seville)

02/07/2021: Belgium 1-2 Italy (quarter-finals, Munich)

2024

17/06/2024: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (group stage, Frankfurt)

22/06/2024: Belgium vs Romania (group stage, Cologne)

26/06/2025: Ukraine vs Belgium (group stage, Stuttgart)

Last updated: 17 June 2024