Hungary: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE HUNGARY EVER WON THE EURO?

Hungary have yet to win the UEFA European Championship, but twice reached four-team final tournaments, in 1964 and 1972.

Best result: Third place (1964)

EURO appearances: 5

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P12 W2 D4 L6 F15 A23

Group stage record: P7 W1 D4 L2 F10 A13

Knockout record: P5 W1 D0 L4 F5 A10

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Third place

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Fourth place

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Round of 16

2020 Group stage

HUNGARY'S EURO RECORDS

Hungary reached the finals of two of the first four editions of the European Championship, then missed ten tournaments in succession before returning to the fray at EURO 2016.

Biggest victories

3-1: Hungary vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)

2-0: Hungary vs Austria, 14/06/2016 (group stage)﻿

Heaviest defeat

4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: Hungary vs Portugal, 22/06/2016 (group stage)



Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Portugal, 22/06/2016 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

6 goals in 4 games in 2016 (av. 1.50)



Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 2 games in 1972 (av. 0.50)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 2016

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1972

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 3 (2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 1 (2016)

Group winners: 1 (2016)

Group runners-up: N/A

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)

Winless group stage: 1 (2020)

Best group record: P3 W1 D2 L0 F6 A4 (2016)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F3 A6 (2020)

Fewest points to qualify: 5 (2016)

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2020)

Biggest victory

2-0: Hungary vs Austria, 14/06/2016



Heaviest defeat

3-0: Hungary vs Portugal, 15/06/2021

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Portugal, 22/06/2016

Most group goals scored

6: 2016

Most group goals conceded

6: 2020

Fewest group goals conceded

4: 2016

Fewest group goals scored

3: 2020

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W0 L1

Quarter-finals

N/A

Semi-finals

P2 W0 L2

Third-place play-off

P2 W1 L1



Finals

N/A

Biggest victory

3-1: Hungary vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)

Heaviest defeats

4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 3-1 vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)

4 goals: 0-4 vs Belgium, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Extra time

L vs Spain 1964 semi-final (1-1 / 1-2)

W vs Denmark 1964 third-place play-off (1-1 / 3-1)

HUNGARY PLAYER RECORDS

EURO 2024 is Hungary's third successive EURO final tournament, meaning that many of the current squad are among the nation's top achievers at the European Championship.

Most appearances

7: Ádám Nagy, Ádám Szalai



Most goals

2: Balázs Dzsudzsák, Ferenc Bene, Dezső Novák, Ádám Szalai

Most tournaments with goal

2: Ádám Szalai

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 171d: Zoltán Varga (vs Denmark, EURO 1964)

19y 183d: Ferenc Bene (vs Spain, EURO 1964)

20y 221d: Milos Kerkez (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

19y 183d: Ferenc Bene (vs Spain, EURO 1964)

22y 71d: András Schäfer (vs Germany, EURO 2020)

23y 348d: Lajos Kű (vs Belgium, EURO 1972)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

40y 86d: Gábor Király (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)

37y 65d: Zoltán Gera (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)

34y 119d: Attila Fiola (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

37y 61d: Zoltán Gera (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)

33y 196d: Ádám Szalai (vs Germany, EURO 2020)

31y 122d: Attila Fiola (vs France, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

11 min: Ádám Szalai (vs Germany, EURO 2020), Ferenc Bene (vs Denmark, EURO 1964)

COACHES

Marco Rossi is the fourth coach to guide Hungary to a EURO final tournament, but became the first to do so twice when his side qualified for EURO 2024.

Most final tournaments

2: Marco Rossi (2020, 2024)

Most matches

4: Marco Rossi (2020, 2024), Bernd Storck (2016)

Most wins

1: Lajos Baróti (1964), Bernd Storck (2016)

Youngest coach

49y 303d: Lajos Baróti (vs Spain, EURO 1964)

Oldest coach

59y 280d: Marco Rossi (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 3

Scored 2

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 2

Scored 2

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1964

17/06/1964: Spain 2-1 Hungary aet (semi-finals, Madrid)

20/06/1964: Hungary 3-1 Denmark aet (third-place play-off, Barcelona)

1972

14/06/1972: Hungary 0-1 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Brussels)

17/06/1972: Hungary 1-2 Belgium (third-place play-off, Liege)

2016

14/06/2016: Austria 0-2 Hungary (group, Bordeaux)

18/06/2016: Iceland 1-1 Hungary (group, Marseille)

22/06/2016: Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group, Lyon)

26/06/2016: Hungary 0-4 Belgium (round of 16, Toulouse)



2020

15/06/2021: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (group, Budapest)

19/06/2021: Hungary 1-1 France (group, Budapest)

23/06/2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (group, Munich)

2024

15/06/2024: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland (group, Cologne)

19/06/2024: Germany vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)

23/06/2024: Scotland vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)

Last updated: 15 June 2024