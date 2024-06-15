Hungary: All their EURO records and stats
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Hungary's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE HUNGARY EVER WON THE EURO?
Hungary have yet to win the UEFA European Championship, but twice reached four-team final tournaments, in 1964 and 1972.
Best result: Third place (1964)
EURO appearances: 5
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P12 W2 D4 L6 F15 A23
Group stage record: P7 W1 D4 L2 F10 A13
Knockout record: P5 W1 D0 L4 F5 A10
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Third place
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Fourth place
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Round of 16
2020 Group stage
HUNGARY'S EURO RECORDS
Hungary reached the finals of two of the first four editions of the European Championship, then missed ten tournaments in succession before returning to the fray at EURO 2016.
Biggest victories
3-1: Hungary vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)
2-0: Hungary vs Austria, 14/06/2016 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Hungary vs Portugal, 22/06/2016 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Portugal, 22/06/2016 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
6 goals in 4 games in 2016 (av. 1.50)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 goal in 2 games in 1972 (av. 0.50)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
4: 2016
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 1972
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 3 (2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 1 (2016)
Group winners: 1 (2016)
Group runners-up: N/A
Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)
Winless group stage: 1 (2020)
Best group record: P3 W1 D2 L0 F6 A4 (2016)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F3 A6 (2020)
Fewest points to qualify: 5 (2016)
Most points without qualifying: 2 (2020)
Biggest victory
2-0: Hungary vs Austria, 14/06/2016
Heaviest defeat
3-0: Hungary vs Portugal, 15/06/2021
Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Portugal, 22/06/2016
Most group goals scored
6: 2016
Most group goals conceded
6: 2020
Fewest group goals conceded
4: 2016
Fewest group goals scored
3: 2020
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W0 L1
Quarter-finals
N/A
Semi-finals
P2 W0 L2
Third-place play-off
P2 W1 L1
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
3-1: Hungary vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)
Heaviest defeats
4-0: Belgium vs Hungary, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 3-1 vs Denmark, 20/06/1964 (third-place play-off)
4 goals: 0-4 vs Belgium, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Extra time
L vs Spain 1964 semi-final (1-1 / 1-2)
W vs Denmark 1964 third-place play-off (1-1 / 3-1)
HUNGARY PLAYER RECORDS
EURO 2024 is Hungary's third successive EURO final tournament, meaning that many of the current squad are among the nation's top achievers at the European Championship.
Most appearances
7: Ádám Nagy, Ádám Szalai
Most goals
2: Balázs Dzsudzsák, Ferenc Bene, Dezső Novák, Ádám Szalai
Most tournaments with goal
2: Ádám Szalai
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 171d: Zoltán Varga (vs Denmark, EURO 1964)
19y 183d: Ferenc Bene (vs Spain, EURO 1964)
20y 221d: Milos Kerkez (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
19y 183d: Ferenc Bene (vs Spain, EURO 1964)
22y 71d: András Schäfer (vs Germany, EURO 2020)
23y 348d: Lajos Kű (vs Belgium, EURO 1972)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
40y 86d: Gábor Király (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)
37y 65d: Zoltán Gera (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)
34y 119d: Attila Fiola (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
37y 61d: Zoltán Gera (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)
33y 196d: Ádám Szalai (vs Germany, EURO 2020)
31y 122d: Attila Fiola (vs France, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
11 min: Ádám Szalai (vs Germany, EURO 2020), Ferenc Bene (vs Denmark, EURO 1964)
COACHES
Marco Rossi is the fourth coach to guide Hungary to a EURO final tournament, but became the first to do so twice when his side qualified for EURO 2024.
Most final tournaments
2: Marco Rossi (2020, 2024)
Most matches
4: Marco Rossi (2020, 2024), Bernd Storck (2016)
Most wins
1: Lajos Baróti (1964), Bernd Storck (2016)
Youngest coach
49y 303d: Lajos Baróti (vs Spain, EURO 1964)
Oldest coach
59y 280d: Marco Rossi (vs Switzerland, EURO 2024)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 3
Scored 2
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 2
Scored 2
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1964
17/06/1964: Spain 2-1 Hungary aet (semi-finals, Madrid)
20/06/1964: Hungary 3-1 Denmark aet (third-place play-off, Barcelona)
1972
14/06/1972: Hungary 0-1 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Brussels)
17/06/1972: Hungary 1-2 Belgium (third-place play-off, Liege)
2016
14/06/2016: Austria 0-2 Hungary (group, Bordeaux)
18/06/2016: Iceland 1-1 Hungary (group, Marseille)
22/06/2016: Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group, Lyon)
26/06/2016: Hungary 0-4 Belgium (round of 16, Toulouse)
2020
15/06/2021: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (group, Budapest)
19/06/2021: Hungary 1-1 France (group, Budapest)
23/06/2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (group, Munich)
2024
15/06/2024: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland (group, Cologne)
19/06/2024: Germany vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)
23/06/2024: Scotland vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)
Last updated: 15 June 2024