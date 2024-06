England: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE ENGLAND EVER WON THE EURO?

England won the FIFA World Cup in 1966 but have yet to win the UEFA European Championship, though they came close at EURO 2020, losing the final on penalties at Wembley.

Best result: Runners-up 2020

EURO appearances: 11

EURO hosts: 1996 (SF), 2020 (F) joint hosts

Overall record: P39 W16 D13 L10 F52 A37

Group stage record: P28 W12 D8 L8 F37 A29

Knockout record: P11 W4 D5 L2 F15 A8

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Third place

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Group stage

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Group stage

1992 Group stage

1996 Semi-finals

2000 Group stage

2004 Quarter-finals

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Quarter-finals

2016 Round of 16

2020 Runners-up

England's road to Germany: Watch every goal

ENGLAND'S EURO RECORDS

England first qualified for the EURO finals in 1968, and have now missed only two final tournaments since 1980, missing the cut in 1984 and 2008.

Biggest victory

4-0: England vs Ukraine, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)



Heaviest defeats

3-1: Netherlands vs England, 15/06/1988 (group stage)

3-1: Soviet Union vs England, 18/06/1988 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

2-2: Portugal vs England, 24/06/2004 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 4-2 vs Croatia, 21/06/2004 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

11 goals in 7 games in 2020 (av. 1.57)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 3 games in 1992 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

5: 2004, 2012, 2020



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1992

All of England's EURO 2020 goals

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 10 (1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 5 (1996, 2004, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 3 (1996, 2012, 2020)

Group runners-up: 2 (2004, 2016)

Unbeaten group stage: 4 (1996, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Winless group stage: 2 (1988, 1992)

Best group record: P3 W2 D1 L0 F7 A2 (1996)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7 (1988)

Fewest points to qualify: 5 (2016)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (1980*, 2000)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victories

4-1: England vs Netherlands, 18/06/1996

3-0: England vs Switzerland, 17/06/2004



Heaviest defeats

3-1: Netherlands vs England, 15/06/1988

3-1: Soviet Union vs England, 18/06/1988



Highest scoring game

6 goals: 4-2 vs Croatia, 21/06/2004



Most group goals scored

8: 2004



Most group goals conceded

7: 1988

Fewest group goals scored

1: 1992

Fewest group goals conceded

0: 2020

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1 L1



Quarter-finals

P4 W2* L2*

*Includes 4-2 win on penalties against Spain (1996), 6-5 loss on penalties to Portugal (2004) and 4-2 loss on penalties to Italy (2012)

Semi-finals

P3 W1 L2*

*Includes 6-5 loss on penalties to Germany (1996)

Third place play-off

P1 W1 L0

Finals

P1 W0 L1*

*Includes 3-2 loss on penalties to Italy (2020)

Biggest victory

4-0: England vs Ukraine, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)



Heaviest defeats

2-1: Iceland vs England, 27/06/2016 (round of 16)

1-0: Yugoslavia vs England, 05/06/1968 (semi-finals)



Highest scoring game

4 goals: twice, most recently 4-0 vs Ukraine, 03/07/2021 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

W vs Spain, 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-2 pens)

L vs Germany, 1996 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-6 pens)

L vs Portugal, 2004 quarter-finals (1-1 / 2-2 / 5-6 pens)

L vs Italy, 2012 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)

W vs Denmark, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 2-1)

L vs Italy, 2020 final (1-1 / 1-1 / 2-3 pens)

EURO '96 top scorer: All of Alan Shearer's goals

ENGLAND PLAYER RECORDS

Harry Kane is England's all-time top international goalscorer, and is now his nation's top EURO appearance-maker.

Most appearances

12: Harry Kane

11: Gary Neville

10: Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker

Most goals

7: Alan Shearer

6: Wayne Rooney

4: Harry Kane

Most tournaments with goal

3: Wayne Rooney (2004, 2012, 2016)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

17y 349d: Jude Bellingham (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

18y 229d: Marcus Rashford (vs Wales, EURO 2016)

18y 233d: Wayne Rooney (vs France, EURO 2004)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

18y 237d: Wayne Rooney (vs Switzerland, EURO 2004)

20y 189d: Michael Owen (vs Romania, EURO 2000)

20y 353d: Jude Bellingham (vs Serbia, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 271d: Peter Shilton (vs Netherlands, EURO 1988)

36y 272d: David Seaman (vs Germany, EURO 2000)

34y 63d: Stuart Pearce (vs Germany, EURO '96)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

31y 260d: Trevor Brooking (vs Spain, EURO 1980)

31y 156d: Bryan Robson (vs Netherlands, EURO 1988)

31y 16d: Jordan Henderson (vs Ukraine, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

2 min – Luke Shaw (vs Italy, EURO 2020)

COACHES

Gareth Southgate is only the second coach to steer England to two EUROs, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Roy Hodgson, who led the Three Lions to EURO 2012 and EURO 2016.

Most final tournaments

2: Roy Hodgson (2012, 2016), Gareth Southgate (2020, 2024)

Most matches

8: Roy Hodgson (2012, 2016)

Most wins

6: Gareth Southgate (2020, 2024)

Youngest coach

47y 270d: Graham Taylor (vs Denmark, EURO '92)

Oldest coach

68y 323d: Roy Hodgson (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 5

Scored 3

Saved 2

Penalties conceded: 6

Scored 5

Saved 1

Penalty shoot-outs

W 4-2 vs Spain, quarter-finals (22/06/1996)

L 5-6 vs Germany, semi-finals (26/06/1996)

L 5-6 vs Portugal, quarter-finals (24/06/2004)

L 2-4 vs Italy, quarter-finals (24/06/2012)

L 2-3 vs Italy, final (11/07/2021)

Watch full England v Spain EURO '96 penalty shoot-out

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1968

05/06/1968: Yugoslavia 1-0 England (semi-finals, Florence)

08/06/1968: England 2-0 Soviet Union (third place play-off, Rome)

1980

12/06/1980: Belgium 1-1 England (group stage, Turin)

15/06/1980: England 0-1 Italy (group stage, Turin)

18/06/1980: Spain 1-2 England (group stage, Naples)

1988

12/06/1988: England 0-1 Republic of Ireland (group stage, Stuttgart)

15/06/1988: England 1-3 Netherlands (group stage, Düsseldorf)

18/06/1988: England 1-3 Soviet Union (group stage, Frankfurt Am Main)

1992

11/06/1992: Denmark 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)

14/06/1992: France 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)

17/06/1992: Sweden 2-1 England (group stage, Solna)

1996

08/06/1996: England 1-1 Switzerland (group stage, London)

15/06/1996: Scotland 0-2 England (group stage, London)

18/06/1996: Netherlands 1-4 England (group stage, London)

22/06/1996: Spain 0-0 England aet, 2-4 pens (quarter-finals, London)

26/06/1996: Germany 1-1 England aet, 6-5 pens (semi-finals, London)

2000

12/06/2000: Portugal 3-2 England (group stage, Eindhoven)

17/06/2000: England 1-0 Germany (group stage, Charleroi)

20/06/2000: England 2-3 Romania (group stage, Charleroi)

2004

13/06/2004: France 2-1 England (group stage, Lisbon)

17/06/2004: England 3-0 Switzerland (group stage, Coimbra)

21/06/2004: Croatia 2-4 England (group stage, Lisbon)

24/06/2004: Portugal 2-2 England aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Lisbon)

2012

11/06/2012: France 1-1 England (group stage, Donetsk)

15/06/2012: Sweden 2-3 England (group stage, Kyiv)

19/06/2012: England 1-0 Ukraine (group stage, Donetsk)

24/06/2012: England 0-0 Italy aet, 2-4 pens (quarter-finals, Kyiv)

2016

11/06/2016: England 1-1 Russia (group stage, Marseille)

16/06/2016: England 2-1 Wales (group stage, Lens Agglo)

20/06/2016: Slovakia 0-0 England (group stage, Saint-Étienne)

27/06/2016: England 1-2 Iceland (round of 16, Nice)

2020

13/06/2021: England 1-0 Croatia (group stage, London)

18/06/2021: England 0-0 Scotland (group stage, London)

22/06/2021: Czech Republic 0-1 England (group stage, London)

29/06/2021: England 2-0 Germany (round of 16, London)

03/07/2021: Ukraine 0-4 England (quarter-finals, Rome)

07/07/2021: England 2-1 Denmark aet (semi-finals, London)

11/07/2021: Italy 1-1 England aet, 3-2 pens (final, London)

2024

16/06/2024: Serbia 0-1 England (group stage, Gelsenkirchen)

20/06/2024: Denmark vs England (group stage, Frankfurt)

25/06/2024: England vs Slovenia (group stage, Cologne)

Last updated: 16 June 2024