Italy: All their EURO records and stats
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Italy's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE ITALY EVER WON THE EURO?
Italy won the 1968 UEFA European Championship, overcoming Yugoslavia after a replay, and then took the title for a second time after defeating England on penalties in the final of EURO 2020.
Best result: Winners 1968, 2020
EURO appearances: 11
EURO hosts: 1968 (W), 1980 (4th)
Overall record: P46 W22 D18 L6 F54 A32
Group stage record: P28 W16 D9 L3 F36 A16
Knockout record: P18 W6 D9 L3 F18 A16
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Winners
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Fourth place
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Semi-finals
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Group stage
2000 Runners-up
2004 Group stage
2008 Quarter-finals
2012 Runners-up
2016 Quarter-finals
2020 Winners
ITALY'S EURO RECORDS
EURO 2024 is Italy's 11th European Championship final tournament; two-time winners, they were also losing finalists at EURO 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.
Biggest victories
3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021 (group stage)
3-0: Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
4-0: Spain vs Italy, 01/07/2012 (final)
Highest scoring draw
1-1: ten times, most recently vs England, 11/07/2021 (final)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 0-4 Spain, 01/07/2012 (final)
Most goals scored at a EURO
13 in 7 games in 2020 (av. 1.86)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
2 in 4 games in 1980 (av. 0.5)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2000, 2020
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 1980, 1996, 2004
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 10 (1980, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 7 (1980*, 1988, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
*Qualified for third-place play-off
Group winners: 3 (2000, 2016, 2020)
Group runners-up: 4 (1980, 1988, 2008, 2012)
Unbeaten group stage: 6 (1980, 1988, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2020)
Winless group stage: 0
Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F7 A0 (2020)
Worst group record: W1 D1 L1 F3 A4 (2008)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1980*, 2008)
Most points without qualifying: 5 (2004)
*2 points for a win
Biggest victories
3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021
3-0: Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021
Heaviest defeat
3-0: Netherlands vs Italy, 09/06/2008
Highest scoring games
3 goals: nine times, most recently 2-1 vs Albania, 15/06/2024
Most group goals scored
7: 2020
Most group goals conceded
4: 2008
Fewest group goals conceded
0: 1980, 2020
Fewest group goals scored
1: 1980
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W2 L0
Quarter-finals
P5 W5* L0
*Includes win on penalties vs England (2012), and defeats on penalties vs Spain (2008) and Germany (2016)
Semi-finals
P5 W4* L1
*Includes win on coin toss vs Soviet Union (1968) and on penalties vs Netherlands (2000) and Spain (2020)
Third-place play-off
P1 W0 L1*
*Includes defeat on penalties vs Czechoslovakia (1980)
Finals
P4 W2* L2
*The 1968 final, which was won in a replay after a 1-1 draw, is a single entry. Italy won the 2020 final 3-2 on penalties
Biggest victories
2-0: three times, most recently vs Spain, 27/06/2016 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeat
4-0: Spain vs Italy, 01/07/2012 (final)
Highest scoring game
4 goals: 4-0 vs Spain, 01/07/2012 (final)
Extra time
W vs Soviet Union, 1968 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / coin toss)
D vs Yugoslavia, 1968 final (1-1 / 1-1)
W vs Netherlands, 2000 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 3-1 pens)
L vs France, 2000 final (1-1 / 1-2 golden goal)
L vs Spain, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)
W vs England, 2012 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-2 pens)
L vs Germany, 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-6 pens)
W vs Austria, 2020 round of 16 (0-0 / 2-1)
W vs Spain, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 4-2 pens)
W vs England, 2020 final (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-2 pens)
ITALY PLAYER RECORDS
Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Italy defence that was only broken up by Chiellini's retirement after EURO 2020.
Most appearances
18 Leonardo Bonucci
17 Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini
Most goals
3 Mario Balotelli, Antonio Cassano
Most tournaments with goal
2 Nicolò Barella (2020, 2024), Antonio Cassano (2004, 2012), Andrea Pirlo (2008, 2012), Leonardo Bonucci (2016, 2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 350d: Paolo Maldini (vs West Germany, EURO 1988)
20y 62d: Pietro Anastasi (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1968)
21y 122d: Giacomo Raspadori (vs Wales, EURO 2020)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
20y 64d: Pietro Anastasi (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1968)
21y 311d: Mario Balotelli (vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012)
21y 342d: Antonio Cassano (vs Sweden, EURO 2004)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
38y 156d: Gianluigi Buffon (vs Germany, EURO 2016)
38y 114d: Dino Zoff (vs Czechoslovakia, EURO 1980)
36y 331d: Giorgio Chiellini (vs England, EURO 2020)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
35y 62d: Christian Panucci (vs Romania, EURO 2008)
34y 241d: Antonio Di Natale (vs Spain, EURO 2012)
34y 71d: Leonardo Bonucci (vs England, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
5 min - Pierluigi Casiraghi (vs Russia, EURO '96)
COACHES
Ferruccio Valcareggi guided Italy to success at the 1968 EURO while Roberto Mancini was in charge for the Azzurri triumph at EURO 2020.
Most final tournaments
1: 11 coaches
Most matches
7: Roberto Mancini (2020)
Most wins
5: Roberto Mancini (2020)
Youngest coach
44y 274d: Roberto Donadoni (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)
Oldest coach
65y 100d: Luciano Spalletti (vs Albania, EURO 2024)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 4
Scored 3
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 6
Scored 3
Missed 1
Saved 2
Penalty shoot-outs
L 8-9 vs Czechoslovakia, third-place play-off (21/06/1980)
W 3-1 vs Netherlands, semi-finals (29/06/2000)
L 2-4 vs Spain, quarter-finals (22/06/2008)
W 4-2 vs England, quarter-finals (24/06/2012)
L 5-6 vs Germany, quarter-finals (02/07/2016)
W 4-2 vs Spain, semi-finals (06/07/2021)
W 3-2 vs England, final (11/07/2021)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1968
05/06/1968: Italy 0-0 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Naples)
08/06/1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Rome)
10/06/1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (final replay, Rome)
1980
12/06/1980: Spain 0-0 Italy (group, Milan)
15/06/1980: England 0-1 Italy (group, Turin)
18/06/1980: Italy 0-0 Belgium (group, Rome)
21/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, 9-8 pens (third-place play-off, Naples)
1988
10/06/1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy (group, Düsseldorf)
14/06/1988: Italy 1-0 Spain (group, Frankfurt)
17/06/1988: Italy 2-0 Denmark (group, Cologne)
22/06/1988: Soviet Union 2-0 Italy (semi-finals, Stuttgart)
1996
11/06/1996: Italy 2-1 Russia (group, Liverpool)
14/06/1996: Czech Republic 2-1 Italy (group, Liverpool)
19/06/1996: Italy 0-0 Germany (group, Manchester)
2000
11/06/2000: Turkey 1-2 Italy (group, Arnhem)
14/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Belgium (group, Brussels)
19/06/2000: Italy 2-1 Sweden (group, Eindhoven)
24/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Romania (quarter-finals, Brussels)
29/06/2000: Italy 0-0 Netherlands aet, 3-1 pens (semi-finals, Amsterdam)
02/07/2000: France 2-1 Italy aet, golden goal (final, Rotterdam)
2004
14/06/2004: Denmark 0-0 Italy (group, Guimarães)
18/06/2004: Italy 1-1 Sweden (group, Porto)
22/06/2004: Italy 2-1 Bulgaria (group, Guimarães)
2008
09/06/2008: Netherlands 3-0 Italy (group, Berne)
13/06/2008: Italy 1-1 Romania (group, Zurich)
17/06/2008: France 0-2 Italy (group, Zurich)
22/06/2008: Spain 0-0 Italy aet, 4-2 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)
2012
10/06/2012: Spain 1-1 Italy (group, Gdańsk)
14/06/2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (group, Poznan)
18/06/2012: Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland (group, Poznan)
24/06/2012: England 0-0 Italy aet, 2-4 pens (quarter-finals, Kyiv)
28/06/2012: Germany 1-2 Italy (semi-finals, Warsaw)
01/07/2012: Spain 4-0 Italy (final, Kyiv)
2016
13/06/2016: Belgium 0-2 Italy (group, Lyon)
17/06/2016: Italy 1-0 Sweden (group, Toulouse)
22/06/2016: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland (group, Lille Métropole)
27/06/2016: Italy 2-0 Spain (round of 16, Saint-Denis)
02/07/2016: Germany 1-1 Italy aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Bordeaux)
2020
11/06/2021: Turkey 0-3 Italy (group, Rome)
16/06/2021: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (group, Rome)
20/06/2021: Italy 1-0 Wales (group, Rome)
26/06/2021: Italy 2-1 Austria aet (round of 16, London)
02/07/2021: Belgium 1-2 Italy (quarter-finals, Munich)
06/07/2021: Italy 1-1 Spain aet, 4-2 pens (semi-finals, London)
11/07/2021: Italy 1-1 England aet, 3-2 pens (final, London)
2024
15/06/2024: Italy 2-1 Albania (group, Dortmund)
20/06/2024: Spain vs Italy (group, Gelsenkirchen)
24/06/2024: Croatia vs Italy (group, Leipzig)
Last updated: 15 June 2024