Italy: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE ITALY EVER WON THE EURO?

Italy won the 1968 UEFA European Championship, overcoming Yugoslavia after a replay, and then took the title for a second time after defeating England on penalties in the final of EURO 2020.

Best result: Winners 1968, 2020

EURO appearances: 11

EURO hosts: 1968 (W), 1980 (4th)

Overall record: P46 W22 D18 L6 F54 A32

Group stage record: P28 W16 D9 L3 F36 A16

Knockout record: P18 W6 D9 L3 F18 A16

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Winners

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Fourth place

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Semi-finals

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Group stage

2000 Runners-up

2004 Group stage

2008 Quarter-finals

2012 Runners-up

2016 Quarter-finals

2020 Winners

Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory

ITALY'S EURO RECORDS

EURO 2024 is Italy's 11th European Championship final tournament; two-time winners, they were also losing finalists at EURO 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

Biggest victories

3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021 (group stage)

3-0: Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

4-0: Spain vs Italy, 01/07/2012 (final)



Highest scoring draw

1-1: ten times, most recently vs England, 11/07/2021 (final)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 0-4 Spain, 01/07/2012 (final)

Most goals scored at a EURO

13 in 7 games in 2020 (av. 1.86)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 in 4 games in 1980 (av. 0.5)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2000, 2020

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 1980, 1996, 2004

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 10 (1980, 1988, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 7 (1980*, 1988, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

*Qualified for third-place play-off

Group winners: 3 (2000, 2016, 2020)

Group runners-up: 4 (1980, 1988, 2008, 2012)

Unbeaten group stage: 6 (1980, 1988, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2020)

Winless group stage: 0

Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F7 A0 (2020)

Worst group record: W1 D1 L1 F3 A4 (2008)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1980*, 2008)

Most points without qualifying: 5 (2004)

*2 points for a win



Biggest victories

3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021

3-0: Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021

Heaviest defeat

3-0: Netherlands vs Italy, 09/06/2008

Highest scoring games

3 goals: nine times, most recently 2-1 vs Albania, 15/06/2024



Most group goals scored

7: 2020



Most group goals conceded

4: 2008



Fewest group goals conceded

0: 1980, 2020



Fewest group goals scored

1: 1980

EURO 2016 highlights: Italy 2-0 Spain

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W2 L0

Quarter-finals

P5 W5* L0

*Includes win on penalties vs England (2012), and defeats on penalties vs Spain (2008) and Germany (2016)

Semi-finals

P5 W4* L1

*Includes win on coin toss vs Soviet Union (1968) and on penalties vs Netherlands (2000) and Spain (2020)

Third-place play-off

P1 W0 L1*

*Includes defeat on penalties vs Czechoslovakia (1980)

Finals

P4 W2* L2

*The 1968 final, which was won in a replay after a 1-1 draw, is a single entry. Italy won the 2020 final 3-2 on penalties

Biggest victories

2-0: three times, most recently vs Spain, 27/06/2016 (round of 16)



Heaviest defeat

4-0: Spain vs Italy, 01/07/2012 (final)

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 4-0 vs Spain, 01/07/2012 (final)

Extra time

W vs Soviet Union, 1968 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / coin toss)﻿

D vs Yugoslavia, 1968 final (1-1 / 1-1)

W vs Netherlands, 2000 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 3-1 pens)

﻿L vs France, 2000 final (1-1 / 1-2 golden goal)

L vs Spain, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)

﻿W vs England, 2012 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-2 pens)

L vs Germany, 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-6 pens)﻿

W vs Austria, 2020 round of 16 (0-0 / 2-1)

W vs Spain, 2020 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 4-2 pens)

W vs England, 2020 final (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-2 pens)

Anastasi fires Italy to 1968 glory

ITALY PLAYER RECORDS

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci formed a formidable partnership at the heart of the Italy defence that was only broken up by Chiellini's retirement after EURO 2020.

Most appearances

18 Leonardo Bonucci

17 Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini

Most goals

3 Mario Balotelli, Antonio Cassano

Most tournaments with goal

2 Nicolò Barella (2020, 2024), Antonio Cassano (2004, 2012), Andrea Pirlo (2008, 2012), Leonardo Bonucci (2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 350d: Paolo Maldini (vs West Germany, EURO 1988)

20y 62d: Pietro Anastasi (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1968)

21y 122d: Giacomo Raspadori (vs Wales, EURO 2020)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

20y 64d: Pietro Anastasi (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1968)

21y 311d: Mario Balotelli (vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012)

21y 342d: Antonio Cassano (vs Sweden, EURO 2004)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 156d: Gianluigi Buffon (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

38y 114d: Dino Zoff (vs Czechoslovakia, EURO 1980)

36y 331d: Giorgio Chiellini (vs England, EURO 2020)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

35y 62d: Christian Panucci (vs Romania, EURO 2008)

34y 241d: Antonio Di Natale (vs Spain, EURO 2012)

34y 71d: Leonardo Bonucci (vs England, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

5 min - Pierluigi Casiraghi (vs Russia, EURO '96)

COACHES

Ferruccio Valcareggi guided Italy to success at the 1968 EURO while Roberto Mancini was in charge for the Azzurri triumph at EURO 2020.

Most final tournaments

1: 11 coaches

Most matches

7: Roberto Mancini (2020)

Most wins

5: Roberto Mancini (2020)

Youngest coach

44y 274d: Roberto Donadoni (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)

Oldest coach

65y 100d: Luciano Spalletti (vs Albania, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 3

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 6

Scored 3

Missed 1

Saved 2

Penalty shoot-outs

L 8-9 vs Czechoslovakia, third-place play-off (21/06/1980)

W 3-1 vs Netherlands, semi-finals (29/06/2000)

L 2-4 vs Spain, quarter-finals (22/06/2008)

W 4-2 vs England, quarter-finals (24/06/2012)

L 5-6 vs Germany, quarter-finals (02/07/2016)

W 4-2 vs Spain, semi-finals (06/07/2021)

W 3-2 vs England, final (11/07/2021)

See Totti and Toldo's EURO 2000 penalty heroics

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1968

05/06/1968: Italy 0-0 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Naples)

08/06/1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Rome)

10/06/1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (final replay, Rome)

1980

12/06/1980: Spain 0-0 Italy (group, Milan)

15/06/1980: England 0-1 Italy (group, Turin)

18/06/1980: Italy 0-0 Belgium (group, Rome)

21/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, 9-8 pens (third-place play-off, Naples)



1988

10/06/1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy (group, Düsseldorf)

14/06/1988: Italy 1-0 Spain (group, Frankfurt)

17/06/1988: Italy 2-0 Denmark (group, Cologne)

22/06/1988: Soviet Union 2-0 Italy (semi-finals, Stuttgart)

1996

11/06/1996: Italy 2-1 Russia (group, Liverpool)

14/06/1996: Czech Republic 2-1 Italy (group, Liverpool)

19/06/1996: Italy 0-0 Germany (group, Manchester)

2000

11/06/2000: Turkey 1-2 Italy (group, Arnhem)

14/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Belgium (group, Brussels)

19/06/2000: Italy 2-1 Sweden (group, Eindhoven)

24/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Romania (quarter-finals, Brussels)

29/06/2000: Italy 0-0 Netherlands aet, 3-1 pens (semi-finals, Amsterdam)

02/07/2000: France 2-1 Italy aet, golden goal (final, Rotterdam)

2004

14/06/2004: Denmark 0-0 Italy (group, Guimarães)

18/06/2004: Italy 1-1 Sweden (group, Porto)

22/06/2004: Italy 2-1 Bulgaria (group, Guimarães)

2008

09/06/2008: Netherlands 3-0 Italy (group, Berne)

13/06/2008: Italy 1-1 Romania (group, Zurich)

17/06/2008: France 0-2 Italy (group, Zurich)

22/06/2008: Spain 0-0 Italy aet, 4-2 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)

2012

10/06/2012: Spain 1-1 Italy (group, Gdańsk)

14/06/2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (group, Poznan)

18/06/2012: Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland (group, Poznan)

24/06/2012: England 0-0 Italy aet, 2-4 pens (quarter-finals, Kyiv)

28/06/2012: Germany 1-2 Italy (semi-finals, Warsaw)

01/07/2012: Spain 4-0 Italy (final, Kyiv)

2016

13/06/2016: Belgium 0-2 Italy (group, Lyon)

17/06/2016: Italy 1-0 Sweden (group, Toulouse)

22/06/2016: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland (group, Lille Métropole)

27/06/2016: Italy 2-0 Spain (round of 16, Saint-Denis)

02/07/2016: Germany 1-1 Italy aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Bordeaux)

2020

11/06/2021: Turkey 0-3 Italy (group, Rome)

16/06/2021: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (group, Rome)

20/06/2021: Italy 1-0 Wales (group, Rome)

26/06/2021: Italy 2-1 Austria aet (round of 16, London)

02/07/2021: Belgium 1-2 Italy (quarter-finals, Munich)

06/07/2021: Italy 1-1 Spain aet, 4-2 pens (semi-finals, London)

11/07/2021: Italy 1-1 England aet, 3-2 pens (final, London)

2024

15/06/2024: Italy 2-1 Albania (group, Dortmund)

20/06/2024: Spain vs Italy (group, Gelsenkirchen)

24/06/2024: Croatia vs Italy (group, Leipzig)

Last updated: 15 June 2024