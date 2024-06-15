Switzerland: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SWITZERLAND EVER WON THE EURO?

Switzerland have yet to win the UEFA European Championship. The closest they have come to date was reaching the quarter-finals at EURO 2020.

Best result: Quarter-finals 2020

EURO appearances: 6

EURO hosts: 2008 (GS) *co-hosts

Overall record: P19 W4 D8 L7 F19 A25

Group stage record: P16 W4 D5 L7 F14 A20

Knockout record: P3 W0 D3 L0 F5 A5

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Group stage

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Group stage

2008 Group stage

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Round of 16

2020 Quarter-finals

SWITZERLAND'S EURO RECORDS

EURO '96 was Switzerland's first major international final tournament, but they have missed only two EUROs since, failing to qualify for EURO 2000 and EURO 2012.

Biggest victories

3-1: twice, most recently Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06/2024 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

3-0: twice, most recently Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: France vs Switzerland, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs France, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)



Most goals scored at a EURO

8 goals in 5 games at 2020 (av. 1.60)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 3 games in 1996 and 2004 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 2020



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1996, 2004, 2008

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 6 (1996, 2004, 2008, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 2 (2016, 2020)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (2016)

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)

Winless group stage: 2 (1996, 2004)

Best group record: P3 W1 D2 L0 F2 A1 (2016)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A6 (2004)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2020)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2008)

Biggest victories

3-1: twice, most recently Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06/2024 (group stage)



Heaviest defeats

3-0: twice, most recently Italy vs Switzerland, 16/06/2021

Highest scoring draw

1-1: three times, most recently Wales vs Switzerland, 12/06/2021

Highest scoring games

4 goals: three times, most recently 3-1 vs Hungary, 15/06/2024

Most group goals scored

4: 2020



Most group goals conceded

6: 2004

Fewest group goals conceded

1: 2016

Fewest group goals scored

1: 1996, 2004

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1* L1*

*Includes win on penalties vs France (2020) and loss on penalties vs Poland (2016)



Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1*

*Includes loss on penalties vs Spain (2020)

Biggest victory

N/A



Heaviest defeat

N/A



Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs France, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)



Extra time

L vs Poland, 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 4-5 pens)

W vs France, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 3-3 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Spain, 2020 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 1-3 pens)

SWITZERLAND PLAYER RECORDS

Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer and Breel Embolo are among the most celebrated Swiss players to have featured at EURO final tournaments.

Most appearances

10: Breel Embolo, Ricardo Rodríguez, Yann Sommer



Most goals

4: Xherdan Shaqiri

3: Hakan Yakin﻿, Haris Seferović

Most tournaments with goal

2: Breel Embolo (2020, 2024), Xherdan Shaqiri (2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 137d: Johan Vonlanthen (vs England, EURO 2004)

19y 53d: Raphael Wicky (vs Scotland, EURO '96)

19y 92d: Johann Vogel (vs England, EURO '96)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

18y 141d: Johan Vonlanthen (vs France, EURO 2004)

24y 118d: Breel Embolo (vs Wales, EURO 2020)

24y 174d: Fabian Schär (vs Albania, EURO 2016)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

37y 159d: Pascal Zuberbühler (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)

36y 110d: Jörg Stiel (vs France, EURO 2004)

35y 220d: Marcel Koller (vs Scotland, EURO '96)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

31y 216d: Mario Gavranović (vs France, EURO 2020)

31y 114d: Hakan Yakin (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)

29y 265d: Xherdan Shaqiri (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

5 min: Fabian Schär (vs Albania, EURO 2016)

COACHES

Portuguese coach Artur Jorge steered Switzerland to EURO '96, so Jakob Kuhn was the first Swiss coach to lead the national team at a EURO.

Most final tournaments

2: Jakob Kuhn (2004, 2008), Vladimir Petković (2016, 2020)

Most matches

9: Vladimir Petković (2016, 2020)

Most wins

2: Vladimir Petković (2016, 2020)

Youngest coach

49y 284d: Murat Yakin (vs Hungary, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach

64y 247d: Jakob Kuhn (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 3

Scored 2

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 1

Scored 1

Penalty shoot-outs

L 4-5 vs Poland, round of 16 (25/06/2016)

W 5-4 vs France, round of 16 (28/06/2021)

L 1-3 vs Spain, quarter-finals (02/07/2021)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1996

08/06/1996: England 1-1 Switzerland (group, London)

13/06/1996: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands (group, Birmingham)

18/06/1996: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland (group, Birmingham)

2004

13/06/2004: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia (group, Leiria)

17/06/2004: England 3-0 Switzerland (group, Coimbra)

21/06/2004: Switzerland 1-3 France (group, Coimbra)

2008

07/06/2008: Switzerland 0-1 Czech Republic (group, Basel)

11/06/2008: Switzerland 1-2 Turkey (group, Basel)

15/06/2008: Switzerland 2-0 Portugal (group, Basel)

2016

11/06/2016: Albania 0-1 Switzerland (group, Lens Agglo)

15/06/2016: Romania 1-1 Switzerland (group, Paris)

19/06/2016: Switzerland 0-0 France (group, Lille Métropole)

25/06/2016: Switzerland 1-1 Poland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Saint-Étienne)

2020

12/06/2021: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (group, Baku)

16/06/2021: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (group, Rome)

20/06/2021: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (group, Baku)

28/06/2021: France 3-3 Switzerland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Bucharest)

02/07/2021: Switzerland 1-1 Spain aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, St Petersburg)

2024

15/06/2024: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland (group, Cologne)

19/06/2024: Scotland vs Switzerland (group, Cologne)

23/06/2024: Switzerland vs Germany (group, Frankfurt)

Last updated: 15 June 2024