EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games take place where?

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities. All kick-off times CEST.

EURO 2024 city guide: Berlin

15/06: Spain vs Croatia (18:00)

21/06: Poland vs Austria (18:00)

25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (18:00)

29/06: Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B (18:00)

06/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

14/07: Final (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Cologne

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (15:00)﻿

19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (21:00)

22/06: Belgium vs Romania (21:00)

25/06: England vs Slovenia (21:00)

30/06: Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Dortmund

15/06: Italy vs Albania (21:00)

18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia (18:00)

22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (18:00)

25/06: France vs Poland (18:00)

29/06: Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C (21:00)

10/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Düsseldorf

17/06: Austria vs France (21:00)

21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (15:00)

﻿24/06: Albania vs Spain (21:00)

01/07: Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E (18:00)

06/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Frankfurt

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (18:00)

20/06: Denmark vs England (18:00)

23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (21:00)

26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (18:00)

01/07: Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Gelsenkirchen

16/06: Serbia vs England (21:00)

20/06: Spain vs Italy (21:00)

26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (21:00)

30/06: Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Hamburg

16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (15:00)

19/06: Croatia vs Albania (15:00)

22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (15:00)

26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (21:00)

05/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Leipzig

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (21:00)

21/06: Netherlands vs France (21:00)

24/06: Croatia vs Italy (21:00)

02/07: Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Munich

14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland

17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (15:00)

20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (15:00)

25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (21:00)

02/07: Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (18:00)

09/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 city guide: Stuttgart

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (18:00)

19/06: Germany vs Hungary (18:00)

23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (21:00)

26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (18:00)

05/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

