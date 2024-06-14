EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games take place where?
Friday, June 14, 2024
Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities.
Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities. All kick-off times CEST.
EURO 2024 matches in Berlin (Olympiastadion Berlin)
15/06: Spain vs Croatia (18:00)
21/06: Poland vs Austria (18:00)
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (21:00)
14/07: Final (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Cologne (Cologne Stadium)
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (15:00)
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (21:00)
22/06: Belgium vs Romania (21:00)
25/06: England vs Slovenia (21:00)
30/06: Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Dortmund (BVB Stadion Dortmund)
15/06: Italy vs Albania (21:00)
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia (18:00)
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (18:00)
25/06: France vs Poland (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C (21:00)
10/07: Semi-final (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Arena)
17/06: Austria vs France (21:00)
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (15:00)
24/06: Albania vs Spain (21:00)
01/07: Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (18:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Frankfurt (Frankfurt Arena)
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (18:00)
20/06: Denmark vs England (18:00)
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (21:00)
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (18:00)
01/07: Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Gelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)
16/06: Serbia vs England (21:00)
20/06: Spain vs Italy (21:00)
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (21:00)
30/06: Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Hamburg (Volksparkstadion Hamburg)
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (15:00)
19/06: Croatia vs Albania (15:00)
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (15:00)
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (21:00)
05/07: Quarter-final (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Leipzig (Leipzig Stadium)
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (21:00)
21/06: Netherlands vs France (21:00)
24/06: Croatia vs Italy (21:00)
02/07: Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Munich (Munich Football Arena)
14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (15:00)
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (15:00)
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (21:00)
02/07: Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (18:00)
09/07: Semi-final (21:00)
EURO 2024 matches in Stuttgart (Stuttgart Arena)
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (18:00)
19/06: Germany vs Hungary (18:00)
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (21:00)
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (18:00)
05/07: Quarter-final (18:00)