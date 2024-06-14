UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games take place where?

Friday, June 14, 2024

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities.

The Munich Football Arena ahead of the EURO 2024 opener
The Munich Football Arena ahead of the EURO 2024 opener UEFA via Getty Images

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are being held in each of the ten host cities. All kick-off times CEST.

EURO match schedule

EURO 2024 matches in Berlin (Olympiastadion Berlin)

EURO 2024 city guide: Berlin

15/06: Spain vs Croatia (18:00)
21/06: Poland vs Austria (18:00)
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (21:00)
14/07: Final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Cologne (Cologne Stadium)

EURO 2024 city guide: Cologne

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (15:00)﻿
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (21:00)
22/06: Belgium vs Romania (21:00)
25/06: England vs Slovenia (21:00)
30/06: Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Dortmund (BVB Stadion Dortmund)

EURO 2024 city guide: Dortmund

15/06: Italy vs Albania (21:00)
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia (18:00)
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (18:00)
25/06: France vs Poland (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C (21:00)
10/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Arena)

EURO 2024 city guide: Düsseldorf

17/06: Austria vs France (21:00)
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (15:00)
﻿24/06: Albania vs Spain (21:00) 
01/07: Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Frankfurt (Frankfurt Arena)

EURO 2024 city guide: Frankfurt

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (18:00) 
20/06: Denmark vs England (18:00)
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (21:00)
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (18:00)
01/07: Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00)

EURO 2024: The host cities

EURO 2024 matches in Gelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)

EURO 2024 city guide: Gelsenkirchen

16/06: Serbia vs England (21:00)
20/06: Spain vs Italy (21:00)
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (21:00) 
30/06: Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Hamburg (Volksparkstadion Hamburg)

EURO 2024 city guide: Hamburg

16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (15:00)
19/06: Croatia vs Albania (15:00)
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (15:00) 
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (21:00) 
05/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Leipzig (Leipzig Stadium)

EURO 2024 city guide: Leipzig

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (21:00)
21/06: Netherlands vs France (21:00)
24/06: Croatia vs Italy (21:00)
02/07: Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Munich (Munich Football Arena)

EURO 2024 city guide: Munich

14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (15:00)
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (15:00) 
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (21:00) 
02/07: Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (18:00)
09/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Stuttgart (Stuttgart Arena)

EURO 2024 city guide: Stuttgart

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (18:00)
19/06: Germany vs Hungary (18:00)
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (21:00)
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (18:00) 
05/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

Download full fixture list
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, June 14, 2024

Selected for you

EURO 2024 fixtures by team
Live 29/05/2024

EURO 2024 fixtures by team

Check out the teams' group fixtures and potential routes to the EURO 2024 final
EURO 2024 group stage draw
Live 02/12/2023

EURO 2024 group stage draw

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday.
EURO 2024 match schedule
Live 14/06/2024

EURO 2024 match schedule

EURO 2024 runs from 14 June to 14 July 2024.
EURO 2024: Host cities
Live 14/06/2024

EURO 2024: Host cities

Get the lowdown on the EURO 2024 host cities and stadiums with our venue guides.