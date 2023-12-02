UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 group stage draw: Germany vs Scotland opening game, Spain and Italy meet again

Saturday, December 2, 2023

The UEFA EURO 2024 group stage draw took place in Hamburg on Saturday.

Holders Italy will face Spain for the fifth EURO in a row, while hosts Germany will meet Scotland in the opening game of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage following the draw in Hamburg on Saturday.

EURO 2024 group stage draw

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
Group F: Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia

The final tournament will begin in Munich on 14 June with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in Group A. There will be repeats of both UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals in the group stage, with Spain and Italy meeting in Group B and England and Denmark reunited in Group C.

The Netherlands and France, meanwhile, meet in Group D having also been in the same qualifying section. Group E pits Belgium with Slovakia, Romania and the winners of Play-off path B, with Türkiye, Portugal and Croatia drawn together in Group F having also been in the same pool in 2008.

UEFA EURO 2024 key dates

21 March: Play-off semi-finals
26 March: Play-off finals
14 June: UEFA EURO 2024 opening match
14 July: UEFA EURO 2024 final

EURO 2024 play-offs

Semi-finals (Thursday 21 March)
Path A: Poland vs Estonia, Wales vs Finland
Path B: Israel vs Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Path C: Georgia vs Luxembourg, Greece vs Kazakhstan

Finals (Tuesday 26 March)
Path A: Wales / Finland vs Poland / Estonia
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina / Ukraine vs Israel / Iceland
Path C: Georgia / Luxembourg vs Greece / Kazakhstan

