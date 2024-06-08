UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games will take place where?

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Planning a trip to Germany for UEFA EURO 2024? Check out which fixtures are set to be held in each of the ten host cities.

Germany will play Scotland in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2024 in Munich
EURO match schedule

EURO 2024 matches in Berlin (Olympiastadion Berlin)

15/06: Spain vs Croatia (18:00)
21/06: Poland vs Austria (18:00)
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 2A vs 2B (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (21:00)
14/07: Final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Cologne (Cologne Stadium)

15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (15:00)﻿
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (21:00)
22/06: Belgium vs Romania (21:00)
25/06: England vs Slovenia (21:00)
30/06: Round of 16 – 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Dortmund (BVB Stadion Dortmund)

15/06: Italy vs Albania (21:00)
18/06: Türkiye vs Georgia (18:00)
22/06: Türkiye vs Portugal (18:00)
25/06: France vs Poland (18:00)
29/06: Round of 16 – 1A vs 2C (21:00)
10/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Arena)

17/06: Austria vs France (21:00)ukr
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (15:00)
﻿24/06: Albania vs Spain (21:00) 
01/07: Round of 16 – 2D vs 2E (18:00)
06/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Frankfurt (Frankfurt Arena)

17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (18:00) 
20/06: Denmark vs England (18:00)
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (21:00)
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (18:00)
01/07: Round of 16 – 1F vs 3A/B/C (21:00)

EURO 2024: The host cities

EURO 2024 matches in Gelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)

16/06: Serbia vs England (21:00)
20/06: Spain vs Italy (21:00)
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (21:00) 
30/06: Round of 16 – 1C vs 3D/E/F (18:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Hamburg (Volksparkstadion Hamburg)

16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (15:00)
19/06: Croatia vs Albania (15:00)
22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (15:00) 
26/06: Czechia vs Türkiye (21:00) 
05/07: Quarter-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Leipzig (Leipzig Stadium)

18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (21:00)
21/06: Netherlands vs France (21:00)
24/06: Croatia vs Italy (21:00)
02/07: Round of 16 – 1D vs 2F (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Munich (Munich Football Arena)

14/06: Germany vs Scotland (21:00)
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (15:00)
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (15:00) 
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (21:00) 
02/07: Round of 16 – 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (18:00)
09/07: Semi-final (21:00)

EURO 2024 matches in Stuttgart (Stuttgart Arena)

16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (18:00)
19/06: Germany vs Hungary (18:00)
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (21:00)
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (18:00) 
05/07: Quarter-final (18:00)

Download full fixture list
