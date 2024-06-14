Scotland: All their EURO records and stats
Friday, June 14, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Scotland's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE SCOTLAND EVER WON THE EURO?
Scotland have yet to win a EURO final tournament. Their first three finals campaigns all ended in the group stage.
Best result: Group stage 1992, 1996, 2020
EURO appearances: 4
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A15
Group stage record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A15
Knockout record: N/A
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not participate
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Group stage
1996 Group stage
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Did not qualify
2020 Group stage
SCOTLAND'S EURO RECORDS
Scotland have played in four EURO final tournaments to date, and qualified for EURO 2024 after their Hampden Park home was one of the venues for EURO 2020.
Biggest victory
3-0: Scotland vs Commonwealth of Independent States, 18/06/1992 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
0-0: twice, most recently England vs Scotland, 18/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
6 goals: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
3 goals in 3 games in 1992 (av. 1.00)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 goal in 3 games in 1996 (av. 0.33)
1 goal in 3 games in 2020 (av. 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
3: 1992
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 1996, 2020
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 4 (1992, 1996, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 0
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 0
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 1 (2020)
Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F1 A2 (1996)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A5 (2020)
Fewest points to qualify: N/A
Most points without qualifying: 4 (1996)
Biggest victory
3-0: Scotland vs Commonwealth of Independent States, 18/06/1992
Heaviest defeat
5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024
Highest scoring game
6 goals: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06/2024
Most group goals scored
3: 1992
Most group goals conceded
5: 2020, 2024
Fewest group goals scored
1: 1996, 2020
Fewest group goals conceded
2: 1996
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
N/A
SCOTLAND PLAYER RECORDS
The three players who have played in six EURO games for Scotland all featured for the national team at both EURO '96 and EURO 2000.
Most appearances
6: Andy Goram, Gary McAllister, Stuart McCall
Most goals
1: Brian McClair, Paul McStay, Ally McCoist, Gary McAllister, Callum McGregor
Most tournaments with goal
1: Gary McAllister (1992), Brian McClair (1992), Paul McStay (1992), Ally McCoist (1996), Callum McGregor (2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 249d: Nathan Patterson (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)
20y 7d: Billy Gilmour (vs England, EURO 2020)
20y 168d: Duncan Ferguson (vs Netherlands, EURO '92)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
27y 176d: Gary McAllister (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)
27y 240d: Paul McStay (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)
28y 8d: Callum McGregor (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
36y 109d: David Marshall (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)
33y 268d: Ally McCoist (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)
33y 232d: Stewart McKimmie (vs England, EURO '96)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
33y 268d: Ally McCoist (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)
28y 193d: Brian McClair (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)
28y 8d: Callum McGregor (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
7 min: Paul McStay (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)
COACHES
Steve Clarke is the first coach to lead Scotland to two EURO final tournaments.
Most final tournaments
2: Steve Clarke (2020, 2024)
Most matches
4: Steve Clarke (2020, 2024)
Most wins
1: Andy Roxburgh (1992), Craig Brown (1996)
Youngest coach
48y 312d: Andy Roxburgh (vs Netherlands, EURO '92)
Oldest coach
60y 290d: Steve Clarke (vs Germany, EURO 2024)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 2
Scored 1
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 1
Scored 1
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1992
12/06/1992: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland (group, Gothenburg)
15/06/1992: Scotland 0-2 Germany (group, Norrköping)
18/06/1992: Scotland 3-0 Commonwealth of Independent States (group, Norrköping)
1996
10/06/1996: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland (group, Birmingham)
15/06/1996: Scotland 0-2 England (group, London)
18/06/1996: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland (group, Birmingham)
2020
14/06/2021: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (group, Glasgow)
18/06/2021: England 0-0 Scotland (group, London)
22/06/2021: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (group, Glasgow)
2024
14/06/2024: Germany 5-1 Scotland (group, Munich)
19/06/2024: Scotland vs Switzerland (group, Cologne)
23/06/2024: Scotland vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)
Last updated: 14 June 2024