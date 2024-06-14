Scotland: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SCOTLAND EVER WON THE EURO?

Scotland have yet to win a EURO final tournament. Their first three finals campaigns all ended in the group stage.

Best result: Group stage 1992, 1996, 2020

EURO appearances: 4

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A15

Group stage record: P10 W2 D2 L6 F6 A15

Knockout record: N/A

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not participate

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Group stage

1996 Group stage

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Group stage

SCOTLAND'S EURO RECORDS

Scotland have played in four EURO final tournaments to date, and qualified for EURO 2024 after their Hampden Park home was one of the venues for EURO 2020.

Biggest victory

3-0: Scotland vs Commonwealth of Independent States, 18/06/1992 (group stage)

Heaviest defeat

5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

0-0: twice, most recently England vs Scotland, 18/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

6 goals: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

3 goals in 3 games in 1992 (av. 1.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 3 games in 1996 (av. 0.33)

1 goal in 3 games in 2020 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

3: 1992

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1996, 2020

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 4 (1992, 1996, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 0

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 0

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 1 (2020)

Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F1 A2 (1996)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A5 (2020)

Fewest points to qualify: N/A

Most points without qualifying: 4 (1996)

Biggest victory

3-0: Scotland vs Commonwealth of Independent States, 18/06/1992

Heaviest defeat

5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024



Highest scoring game

6 goals: Germany 5-1 Scotland, 14/06/2024

Most group goals scored

3: 1992

Most group goals conceded

5: 2020, 2024

Fewest group goals scored

1: 1996, 2020

Fewest group goals conceded

2: 1996

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

N/A

SCOTLAND PLAYER RECORDS

The three players who have played in six EURO games for Scotland all featured for the national team at both EURO '96 and EURO 2000.

Most appearances

6: Andy Goram, Gary McAllister, Stuart McCall

Most goals

1: Brian McClair, Paul McStay, Ally McCoist, Gary McAllister, Callum McGregor

Most tournaments with goal

1: Gary McAllister (1992), Brian McClair (1992), Paul McStay (1992), Ally McCoist (1996), Callum McGregor (2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 249d: Nathan Patterson (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

20y 7d: Billy Gilmour (vs England, EURO 2020)

20y 168d: Duncan Ferguson (vs Netherlands, EURO '92)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

27y 176d: Gary McAllister (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)

27y 240d: Paul McStay (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)

28y 8d: Callum McGregor (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

36y 109d: David Marshall (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

33y 268d: Ally McCoist (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)

33y 232d: Stewart McKimmie (vs England, EURO '96)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

33y 268d: Ally McCoist (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)

28y 193d: Brian McClair (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)

28y 8d: Callum McGregor (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

7 min: Paul McStay (vs Commonwealth of Independent States, EURO '92)

COACHES

Steve Clarke is the first coach to lead Scotland to two EURO final tournaments.

Most final tournaments

2: Steve Clarke (2020, 2024)

Most matches

4: Steve Clarke (2020, 2024)

Most wins

1: Andy Roxburgh (1992), Craig Brown (1996)

Youngest coach

48y 312d: Andy Roxburgh (vs Netherlands, EURO '92)

Oldest coach

60y 290d: Steve Clarke (vs Germany, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 2

Scored 1

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 1

Scored 1

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1992

12/06/1992: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland (group, Gothenburg)

15/06/1992: Scotland 0-2 Germany (group, Norrköping)

18/06/1992: Scotland 3-0 Commonwealth of Independent States (group, Norrköping)

1996

10/06/1996: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland (group, Birmingham)

15/06/1996: Scotland 0-2 England (group, London)

18/06/1996: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland (group, Birmingham)

2020

14/06/2021: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (group, Glasgow)

18/06/2021: England 0-0 Scotland (group, London)

22/06/2021: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (group, Glasgow)

2024

14/06/2024: Germany 5-1 Scotland (group, Munich)

19/06/2024: Scotland vs Switzerland (group, Cologne)

23/06/2024: Scotland vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)



Last updated: 14 June 2024