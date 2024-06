Slovakia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SLOVAKIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Slovakia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship as an independent nations but plenty of Slovak players featured in Czechoslovakia's 1976 EURO success.

Best result: Winners 1976 (as Czechoslovakia)

EURO appearances: 6

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P16 W6 D4 L6 F18 A23

Group stage record: P10 W4 D2 L4 F10 A13

Knockout record: P6 W2 D2 L2 F8 A10

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Third place (as Czechoslovakia)

1964 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1968 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1972 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1976 Winners (as Czechoslovakia)

1980 Third place (as Czechoslovakia)

1984 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1988 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1992 Did not qualify (as Czechoslovakia)

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Round of 16

2020 Group stage

SLOVAKIA'S EURO RECORDS

EURO 2016 in France was Slovakia first EURO as an independent nation, but plenty of Slovak players featured in Czechoslovakia's 1960, 1976 and 1980 finals campaigns.

Biggest victories

3-1: twice, most recently Czechoslovakia vs Greece, 14/06/1980 (group stage)

2-0: Czechoslovakia vs France, 09/07/1960 (third-place play-off)

2-1*: twice, most recently Poland vs Slovakia, 14/06/2021 (group stage)

1-0*: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06/2024 (group stage)

*Slovakia's biggest EURO wins since Czechoslovakia split

Heaviest defeat

5-0: Slovakia vs Spain, 23/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

2-2: Czechoslovakia vs West Germany, 20/06/1976 (final)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: Slovakia 0-5 Spain, 23/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

5 goals in 2 games in 1976 (av. 2.50) (as Czechoslovakia)

5 goals in 4 games in 1980 (av. 1.25) (as Czechoslovakia)

3 goals in 4 games in 2016 (av. 0.75)

Most goals conceded at a EURO

7 goals in 3 games in 2020 (av. 2.33)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 goals in 3 games in 2020 (av. 0.66)

Fewest goals conceded at a EURO

3 goals in 2 games in 1960 (av. 1.50) (as Czechoslovakia)

3 goals in 2 games in 1976 (av. 1.50) (as Czechoslovakia)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

5: 1976 (as Czechoslovakia)



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2020

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 4 (1980 as Czechoslovakia, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 2 (1980* as Czechoslovakia, 2016)

*Qualified for third-place match

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (1980)

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (1980)

Winless group stage: 0

Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F4 A3 (1980, as Czechoslovakia)

Worst group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F2 A7 (2020)

Fewest points to qualify: 3 (1980* as Czechoslovakia)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2020)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victories

3-1: twice, most recently Czechoslovakia vs Greece, 14/06/1980

2-1*: twice, most recently Poland vs Slovakia, 14/06/2021

1-0*: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06/2024

*Slovakia's biggest EURO win since Czechoslovakia split



Heaviest defeat

5-0: Slovakia vs Spain, 23/06/2020

Highest scoring game

5 goals: Slovakia 0-5 Spain, 23/06/2020

Most group goals scored

4: 1980 (as Czechoslovakia)



Most group goals conceded

7: 2020

Fewest group goals scored

2: 2020

Fewest group goals conceded

3: 1980 (as Czechoslovakia), 2016

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

P2 W1 L1 (as Czechoslovakia)

Third-place play-off

P2 W2* L0 (as Czechoslovakia)

*Includes win on penalties vs Italy (1980)

Final

P1 W1* L0 (as Czechoslovakia)

*Includes win on penalties vs West Germany (1976)

Biggest victory

3-1: Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands, 16/06/1976 (semi-finals)

2-0: Czechoslovakia vs France, 09/07/1960 (third-place play-off)

Heaviest defeats

3-0: twice, most recently Germany vs Slovakia, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)

Highest scoring games

4 goals: twice, most recently 2-2 vs West Germany, 20/06/1976 (final)

Extra time

W vs Netherlands 1976 semi-finals (1-1 / 3-1) (as Czechoslovakia)

W vs West Germany 1976 final (2-2 / 2-2 / 5-3 pens) (as Czechoslovakia)

SLOVAKIA PLAYER RECORDS

Slovakia featured at EURO 2016 and EURO 2020 as a separate nation, with three players featuring in all seven games on those campaigns.

Most appearances

8: Juraj Kucka, Peter Pekarík

7: Ondrej Duda, Marek Hamšík



Most goals

3: Zdeněk Nehoda (for Czechoslovakia)

1: Ondrej Duda, Marek Hamšík, Vladimír Weiss, Milan Škriniar, Ivan Schranz

Most tournaments with goal

2: Zdeněk Nehoda (1976, 1980, all for Czechoslovakia)

1: Ondrej Duda (2016), Marek Hamšík (2016), Vladimír Weiss (2016), Milan Škriniar (2020), Ivan Schranz (2024), seven players for Czechoslovakia

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 7d: Tomáš Suslov (vs Poland, EURO 2020)

21y 130d: Milan Škriniar (vs England, EURO 2016)

21y 189d: Ondrej Duda (vs Wales, EURO 2016)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

21y 189d: Ondrej Duda (vs Wales, EURO 2016)

24y 38d: Zdeněk Nehoda (vs Netherlands, EURO 1976) for Czechoslovakia

26y 81d: Anton Ondruš (vs Netherlands, EURO 1976) for Czechoslovakia

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

37y 231d: Peter Pekarík (vs Belgium, EURO 2024)

37y 112d: Juraj Kucka (vs Belgium, EURO 2024)

35y 279d: Tomáš Hubočan (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

34y 92d: Ladislav Pavlovič (vs France, EURO 1960) for Czechoslovakia

32y 192d: František Veselý (vs Netherlands, EURO 1976) for Czechoslovakia

31y 195d: Antonín Panenka (vs Greece, EURO 1980) for Czechoslovakia

30y 278d: Ivan Schranz (vs Belgium, EURO 2024) – Slovakia's oldest EURO goalscorer

Fastest goal scored

6 min: Antonín Panenka (vs Greece, EURO 1980) for Czechoslovakia

7 min: Ivan Schranz (vs Belgium, EURO 2024) – Slovakia's fastest goal

COACHES

Ahead of EURO 2024, two Slovak coaches had overseen four EURO games: Ján Kozák (EURO 2016) and Jozef Vengloš (1980). Vengloš also served as assistant to EURO 1976-winning Czechoslovakia coach Václav Ježek (who was born in Zvolen, in what is now Slovakia).

Most final tournaments

1: Six coaches

Most matches

4: Ján Kozák (2016) for Slovakia, Jozef Vengloš (1980) for Czechoslovakia

Most wins

1: Six coaches

Youngest coach

44y 117d: Jozef Vengloš (vs West Germany, EURO 1980) for Czechoslovakia

48y 116d: Štefan Tarkovič (vs Poland, EURO 2020) for Slovakia

Oldest coach

62y 70d: Ján Kozák (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 1 (Czechoslovakia)

Missed 1

Penalties conceded: 3 (Slovakia)

Scored 1

Saved 2

Penalty shoot-outs

W 5-3 vs West Germany, final (20/06/1976) (as Czechoslovakia)

W 9-8 vs Italy, third-place play-off (21/06/1980) (as Czechoslovakia)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1960

06/07/1960: Czechoslovakia 0-3 Soviet Union (semi-finals, Marseille)

09/07/1960: Czechoslovakia 2-0 France (third-place play-off, Marseille)

1976

16/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands aet (semi-finals, Zagreb)

20/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany aet, 5-3 pens (final, Belgrade)

1980

11/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany (group, Rome)

14/06/1980: Greece 1-3 Czechoslovakia (group, Rome)

17/06/1980: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia (group, Milan)

21/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 1-1 Italy, 9-8 pens (third-place play-off, Naples)

2016

11/06/2016: Wales 2-1 Slovakia (group, Bordeaux)

15/06/2016: Russia 1-2 Slovakia (group, Lille Métropole)

20/06/2016: Slovakia 0-0 England (group, Saint-Étienne)

26/06/2016: Germany 3-0 Slovakia (round of 16, Lille Métropole)

2020

14/06/2021: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (group, St Petersburg)

18/06/2021: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (group, St Petersburg)

23/06/2021: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (group, Seville)

2024

17/06/2024: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (group, Frankfurt)

21/06/2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine (group, Düsseldorf)

26/06/2024: Slovakia vs Romania (group, Frankfurt)

Last updated: 17 June 2024