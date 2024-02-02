UEFA EURO 2024: Where will the teams be based?
Friday, February 2, 2024
Article summary
Hosts Germany will be in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria; title-holders Italy have picked Iserlohn in North-Rhine Westphalia. Check out the finalists' choices of base camp.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA EURO 2024 is being played in ten host cities in Germany, with group stage fixtures organised around three regional clusters of venues in order to minimise travel for teams and supporters.
The 21 sides confirmed at the final tournament have announced where their accommodation and training facilities will be for the duration of EURO 2024, which runs from Friday 14 June to Sunday 14 July.
Albania
Base camp: Kamen
Group B
vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Austria
Base camp: Berlin
Group D
vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner A (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Belgium
Base camp: Ludwigsburg
Group E
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner B (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)
Croatia
Base camp: Neuruppin
Group B
vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Czechia
Base camp: Norderstedt
Group F
vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner C (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)
Denmark
Base camp: Freudenstadt
Group C
vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
England
Base camp: Blankenheim
Group C
vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
France
Base camp: Paderborn
Group D
vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)
Germany
Base camp: Herzogenaurach
Group A
vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Hungary
Base camp: Weiler Allgäu
Group A
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Italy
Base camp: Iserlohn
Group B
vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)
Netherlands
Base camp: Wolfsburg
Group D
vs Play-off winner A (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)
Portugal
Base camp: Harsewinkel
Group F
vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Play-off winner C (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)
Romania
Base camp: Würzburg
Group E
vs Play-off winner B (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Scotland
Base camp: Garmisch-Partenkirchen
Group A
vs Germany (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)
Serbia
Base camp: Augsburg
Group C
vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)
Slovakia
Base camp: Mainz
Group E
vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)
Slovenia
Base camp: Wuppertal
Group C
vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)
Spain
Base camp: Donaueschingen
Group B
vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)
Switzerland
Base camp: Stuttgart
Group A
vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)
Türkiye
Base camp: Barsinghausen
Group F
vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)