EURO 2024 fixtures by venue: Which games took place where?

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures were held in each of the ten host cities.

Berlin's Olympiastadion, stage for the EURO 2024 final
Berlin's Olympiastadion, stage for the EURO 2024 final UEFA via Getty Images

EURO match schedule

EURO 2024 matches in Berlin (Olympiastadion Berlin)

15/06: Spain 3-0 Croatia
21/06: Poland 1-3 Austria
25/06: Netherlands 2-3 Austria
29/06: Switzerland 2-0 Italy – round of 16
06/07: Netherlands 2-1 Türkiye – quarter-final
14/07: Spain 2-1 England – final

EURO 2024 city guide: Berlin

EURO 2024 matches in Cologne (Cologne Stadium)

15/06: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
19/06: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
22/06: Belgium 2-0 Romania
25/06: England 0-0 Slovenia
30/06: Spain 4-1 Georgia – round of 16

EURO 2024 city guide: Cologne

EURO 2024 matches in Dortmund (BVB Stadion Dortmund)

15/06: Italy 2-1 Albania
18/06: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia
22/06: Türkiye 0-3 Portugal
25/06: France 1-1 Poland
29/06: Germany 2-0 Denmark – round of 16
10/07: Netherlands 1-2 England – semi-final

EURO 2024 city guide: Dortmund

EURO 2024 matches in Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Arena)

17/06: Austria 0-1 France
21/06: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
﻿24/06: Albania 0-1 Spain 
01/07: France 1-0 Belgium – round of 16
06/07: ﻿England 1-1 Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) – quarter-final

EURO 2024 city guide: Düsseldorf

EURO 2024 matches in Frankfurt (Frankfurt Arena)

17/06: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
20/06: Denmark 1-1 England
23/06: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
26/06: Slovakia 1-1 Romania
01/07: Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (aet, 3-0 on pens) – round of 16

EURO 2024 city guide: Frankfurt

EURO 2024 matches in Gelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)

16/06: Serbia 0-1 England
20/06: Spain 1-0 Italy
26/06: Georgia 2-0 Portugal 
30/06: England 2-1 Slovakia (aet) – round of 16

EURO 2024 city guide: Gelsenkirchen

EURO 2024 matches in Hamburg (Volksparkstadion Hamburg)

16/06: Poland 1-2 Netherlands
19/06: Croatia 2-2 Albania
22/06: Georgia 1-1 Czechia 
26/06: Czechia 1-2 Türkiye
05/07: Portugal 0-0 France (aet, 3-5 on pens) – quarter-final

EURO 2024 city guide: Hamburg

EURO 2024 matches in Leipzig (Leipzig Stadium)

18/06: Portugal 2-1 Czechia
21/06: Netherlands 0-0 France
24/06: Croatia 1-1 Italy
02/07: Austria 1-2 Türkiye – round of 16

EURO 2024 city guide: Leipzig

EURO 2024 matches in Munich (Munich Football Arena)

14/06: Germany 5-1 Scotland
17/06: Romania 3-0 Ukraine
20/06: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
25/06: Denmark 0-0 Serbia 
02/07: Romania 0-3 Netherlands – round of 16
09/07: Spain 2-1 France – semi-final

EURO 2024 city guide: Munich

EURO 2024 matches in Stuttgart (Stuttgart Arena)

16/06: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
19/06: Germany 2-0 Hungary
23/06: Scotland 0-1 Hungary
26/06: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium
05/07: Spain 2-1 Germany (aet) – quarter-final

EURO 2024 city guide: Stuttgart
Download full fixture list
