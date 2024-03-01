UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024: Where will the teams be based?

Friday, March 1, 2024

Hosts Germany will be in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria; title-holders Italy have picked Iserlohn in North-Rhine Westphalia. Check out the finalists' choices of base camp.

Germany's accommodation and training facilities at Herzogenaurach
Germany's accommodation and training facilities at Herzogenaurach Getty Images

UEFA EURO 2024 is being played in ten host cities in Germany, with group stage fixtures organised around three regional clusters of venues in order to minimise travel for teams and supporters.

The 21 sides confirmed at the final tournament have announced where their accommodation and training facilities will be for the duration of EURO 2024, which runs from Friday 14 June to Sunday 14 July.

Albania

Base camp: Kamen

Group B
vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Austria

Base camp: Berlin

Group D
vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner A (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)
vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Belgium 

Base camp: Ludwigsburg

Group E
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner B (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)

Croatia

Base camp: Neuruppin

Group B
vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)
vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Czechia

Base camp: Norderstedt

Group F
vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner C (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)
vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Denmark

Base camp: Freudenstadt

Group C
vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

England

Base camp: Blankenhain

Group C
vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)
vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

France

Base camp: Paderborn

Group D
vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)
vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Germany

Base camp: Herzogenaurach

Group A
vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Hungary

Base camp: Weiler Allgäu

Group A
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)
vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Italy

Base camp: Iserlohn

Group B
vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)
vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Netherlands

Base camp: Wolfsburg

Group D
vs Play-off winner A (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)
vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)
vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Portugal

Base camp: Harsewinkel

Group F
vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)
vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Play-off winner C (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Romania

Base camp: Würzburg

Group E
vs Play-off winner B (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)
vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)
vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Scotland

Base camp: Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Group A
vs Germany (Munich, 14 June, 21:00)
vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Serbia

Base camp: Augsburg

Group C
vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)
vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Slovakia

Base camp: Mainz

Group E
vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)
vs Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)
vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Slovenia 

Base camp: Wuppertal

Group C
vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)
vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)
vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Spain

Base camp: Donaueschingen

Group B
vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)
vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)
vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Switzerland

Base camp: Stuttgart

Group A
vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June, 15:00)
vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)
vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Türkiye

Base camp: Barsinghausen

Group F
vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)
vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)
vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

