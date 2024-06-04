Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić on Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol and his hopes for EURO 2024 – interview

Hired as national team coach in 2017, Zlatko Dalić has been the most successful boss in Croatia's history, his side finishing as runners-up at the 2018 FIFA World Cup before taking bronze at the 2022 finals and silver at the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

A defensive midfielder, Dalić had a respectable club career with the likes of Varteks and Hajduk Split, then coached club sides in Croatia, Albania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before receiving the call from the national team. He benefitted from the talent of Luka Modrić in midfield but also succeeded in bringing on new generations of players, enabling a nation of around four million to punch above their weight in international football.

On Croatia's EURO ambitions

These past six years have been successful for the national team. Three medals: no one expected us to achieve that. To be honest, neither did I when I started with this job, nor that I would be in charge of the team for this long. This is my fourth major tournament, a brilliant generation of the Croatian national team that is changing every year. I am really happy and proud, and still very motivated and filled with energy to be in charge of this team.

We realised our goal again, to play at the EURO. It would be great for us if we manage to get a medal from this championship. However, we will take it step by step. Our first goal is to pass the group stages and then we will do our best, slowly but surely, to try to achieve top results.

On Luka Modrić

His trophies and all that he has accomplished with both club and country say a lot about him. He's willing and as ambitious as ever. He's not the kind of person to rest, take breaks, or to skip matches, so he's an example to all of us. After Luka, we'll have a change of guard, although we have already introduced many new faces, with only six players left from Russia [in 2018]. But as long as Luka is here, we'll call it 'the golden generation'.

He's an exemplary person: the greatest Croatian football player ever. He's an embodiment of a true athlete, a true football player. He's someone everyone needs to look up to and someone everyone can learn from. When Luka is around, we are all better football players and better human beings in general.

On Joško Gvardiol

Gvardiol has great talent and true potential. Two years ago, he made his debut for Croatia at the EURO. He [is now at] the club that is currently ranked the best in the world, Manchester City, and that just goes to show the quality of his play and the talent that he has.

He is serious and diligent while training, he just needs to avoid injuries. There's a long road ahead of him and I think that he will only have success in his future career. With his talent and hard work, he demonstrates that he deserves it. He needs to stay focussed, and diligent, and he needs to continue making an effort to be even better, with all upcoming training sessions and matches. In my opinion, Joško Gvardiol will be one of the best, if not the best centre-back in the world.