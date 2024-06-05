UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

England coach Gareth Southgate on EURO 2020, becoming a coach and the upcoming tournament – interview

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

"We've been one kick away from being European champions, so we know it's possible," says Gareth Southgate as the EURO 2020 runners-up look to go a step further at EURO 2024.

Southgate: 'We genuinely feel we can win'

England experienced the agony of losing the final of UEFA EURO 2020 on home soil, but if the experience was a chastening one, it has also given manager Gareth Southgate cause for optimism.

The Three Lions head to Germany as one of the established favourites, and while the men have not won a major international title since the 1966 FIFA World Cup, Southgate has a strong generation of players to call on.

Every team's EURO 2024 fixtures

On EURO 2020

Well, we had this strange combination of the world moving out of COVID at a similar time to the tournament. Then slowly, the momentum of the crowds getting bigger, the tournament progressing and for us, a huge game, beating Germany in a knockout for the first time since '66, so it was an incredible journey that we were all on. And, of course, when you lead your country as the manager, you're very, very proud that you're bringing everybody together. We hadn't been to a final for over 50 years.

To share that and to take people on that journey was hugely inspiring. But then, of course, ultimately, you fall just short. And your memories of that summer are tainted then by the endpoint, as well.

All of England's EURO 2020 goals

On playing at EURO '96

I watched the EURO in '92 on holiday and I remember thinking, in four years' time that'll be in England, that'll be something really special to be a part of and it became a target in my head as a young professional. So then, we're hosting, we're playing at the old Wembley, which before that season I had never played at.

Your best memories of that summer are the colour, the sun shining, the noise. Time gives them a slightly rosy tint because not all of our performances in that tournament were outstanding. Everybody remembers the [4-1 win against the Netherlands], but we scraped a few results as well. But I must say the connection between the fans and the team was huge and definitely the camaraderie of the team was very, very special.

England's road to Germany: Watch every goal

On becoming a coach

I felt I'd learned a lot through my playing career, and I wanted to have a crack at being a manager, being a coach, applying what I'd learned through my playing life. And the second bit was, I wanted to help players. I felt the best coaches got the best out of me – I think I could have been an even better player – and I wanted to try and help players be the best version of themselves that they can be.

Southgate reaction to England EURO draw

On EURO 2024

We've been consistently good now for five or six years. I think we've been ranked in the top five in the world for the last five years, so we're putting together consistently good performances. We now have experience of these really big knockout games which, I think, has helped us. Our players have got good experiences of winning at club level, so we are right in that mix of teams that genuinely feel we can win. Very often teams talk about winning, but the evidence doesn't back that up.

We can back that up and we know that we've been one kick away from being European champions, so we know it's possible. And I think, as a team, that's such a psychological breakthrough for you. But we have got one more step to take.

More on England

England at EURO 2024: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets
Live 01/05/2024

England at EURO 2024: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

England will face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in UEFA EURO 2024 Group C.
UEFA EURO 2024 Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Live 03/03/2024

UEFA EURO 2024 Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

All you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 Group C contenders Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England.
England: All their EURO records and stats
Live 02/12/2023

England: All their EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out England's EURO records and stats.
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Selected for you

Your in-depth guide to EURO
Live 05/06/2024

Your in-depth guide to EURO

Three-time winners Germany will stage the UEFA European Championship in 2024.
EURO 2024 fixtures by venue
Live 05/06/2024

EURO 2024 fixtures by venue

Check out which UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures are set to be held in each of the ten host cities.