Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek on EURO 2000, Benjamin Šeško and taking a positive attitude to EURO 2024 – interview

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

"Why should we not think about progressing through the group stage?" asks Matjaž Kek as Slovenia prepare to embark on their first EURO since 2000.

Kek: 'Slovenia not going as tourists'

A central defender whose leadership skills shone through during two long spells at Maribor, Matjaž Kek won just one cap for Slovenia but has been a more significant presence for his national team since moving into coaching.

Following a stint with the national youth teams, Kek was in charge of Slovenia from 2007 to 2011, notably steering his charges to the finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He returned to the national side in 2018 with a long-term plan to improve the team that bore fruit as they earned a place at EURO 2024.

Every team's EURO 2024 fixtures

On his second spell as Slovenia coach

It takes time to form a side like the one that – in my previous spell in charge – qualified for the World Cup in South Africa, and now the one that – in my second spell – qualified for the European Championship. It's very difficult to draw parallels [between my side and the ones that Srečko Katanec took to EURO 2000 and the 2002 World Cup] because so much time has already passed. Both teams are great, and I am really happy for the current one to have achieved this big success.

For five – almost six – years, I was the manager of Rijeka. I decided to terminate my contract and soon received a call from the President of the Football Association of Slovenia, [Radenko] Mijatović. When they ask you to coach your country’s national team, you shouldn’t think twice. For me, this is a privilege. Expectations immediately skyrocketed as they did when Katanec returned for a second spell, but I thought that we could live up to those high expectations.

Slovenia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

On Slovenia's EURO 2000 campaign

I watched it as a coach, but also as a big, big fan. Slovenians identified with that generation; songs were sung, people gathered together. Maybe times were different, but I hope that since Germany is close to Slovenia, the whole country will be able to travel again and that we will get to have the experience of having 10,000 fans supporting us at a big competition.

Slovenia played very well at that EURO. Those matches were very good, especially the [3-3 draw] against Yugoslavia – that was a fantastic match. And I hope that the time has come for a first Slovenian victory at a EURO. That generation set an example for the players that I am coaching now.

EURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia

On young forward Benjamin Šeško

He came to [the national team] when he was just a lad: a 17-year-old boy, and since then I have been watching him grow into a man. He has become a very important part of the team. Despite his youthfulness, he carries a sort of energy – the character of a diligent boy who would train day and night to achieve his goal.

From time to time, I have to stop him a bit and calm him down: it’s just the amazing energy [that he has]. He is like a magnet, and such a positive one. It is clear that his likeability and splendid public appearances are making it known to little boys and girls that there is a lot of work, training, and sacrifices behind this [success].

Šeško: 'I can't describe it'

On Slovenia's prospects

We are a relatively young national team and the potential is huge. There are quite a number of players who have come through the youth ranks and are already now senior regulars; Jaka Bijol has evolved into a fantastic player, [as has Adam] Gnezda Čerin. It makes you think that we won't have to wait another 24 years or even 12 to 13 years to qualify for our next big competition.

I'm convinced that Slovenia won't be at [EURO 2024] to do sightseeing. We are going there to compete. I want the guys to be competitive and they will take that attitude. Why should we not think about progressing through the group stage?

