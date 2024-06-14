Coach Serhiy Rebrov on Ukraine's promise, motivation and tactical flexibility – interview

Serhiy Rebrov knows more than most in Ukraine about what it takes to shine at a major tournament and carry a team to the latter stages of a competition. The former international forward won 75 caps and was a talisman for his country over 14 years, saving his best until last as he helped spearhead their run to the quarter-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

An experienced coach with the likes of Dynamo Kyiv – whom he starred for in the UEFA Champions League over several seasons – and Ferencváros, Rebrov now hopes to pass his knowledge on to the next generation of Ukraine players.

On previous and current Ukraine teams

It's difficult for me to compare. I see our current squad and I think they are highly motivated and high-quality players. Looking at our friendly matches, 90% of almost every national team's main squad represent foreign clubs. In our case, almost 50% of our starting XI play for Ukrainian clubs during the war.

I think this is a big advantage for our national team because it's represented not only by footballers who play abroad but also by players from the domestic championship. So this national team has great potential. But it can sometimes mean nothing if you don't show your maximum at a tournament like the EURO. If we want to achieve certain goals, it's crucially important for us to perform well and show our best level in every game.

On his team's motivation

When there is a war still happening in our country, the guys understand that playing for the national team is a responsibility; it's a truly enormous motivation. We do remind them sometimes, but I can see it in their faces and in their approach towards training and games that they are very motivated.

All the players who arrived at the national team training camp, as far as I can see, are extremely motivated. I can see my players' attitude. It's very professional. They want to show everything they've got to make Ukraine proud.

On the number of young players in his squad

There is no problem with that. It's important to have balance in any team. It's important to have experienced players and it's important to have young players who add more energy and more impulse on the pitch. I don't think we are just a young team. We are a balanced team, where we have some experienced players and some young players for whom this is their first EURO.

On potential tactical tweaks at the finals

I personally consider that, at the national team level, there are the best representatives of each country and, sometimes, we need to adjust our play based on our opponents. Sometimes our players get injured too. I think it's very important for the national team to understand how to play with a different style and we showed this during the qualification campaign. And I am sure that, at the EURO, there will also be times when we will have to adjust our style of play.