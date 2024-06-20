UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Türkiye vs Portugal EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 2 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Thursday, June 20, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F match between Türkiye and Portugal.

Türkiye and Portugal meet in their second matches of UEFA EURO 2024 in Group F on Saturday 22 June.

Türkiye vs Portugal at a glance

When: Saturday 22 June (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund
What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group F Matchday 2
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Türkiye vs Portugal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The top two in Group F meet in Dortmund knowing that victory for either could send them through as section winners. Both picked up three points in frenetic fashion in their first outings, Türkiye seeing off Georgia in perhaps the game of the tournament so far and Portugal mounting a late recovery to overcome Czechia.

Last-Minute Moments: Conceição's Portugal winner

All eyes will be on Crescent-Stars wingers Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, who were electric on Tuesday when they became the first 19-year-olds to start alongside each other in a EURO game in 60 years! Older than both combined, Cristiano Ronaldo is always one to watch: he has netted against 47 different international teams but never Türkiye.

Who needs what?

Possible line-ups

Türkiye: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Kaan Ayhan, Çalhanoğlu, Orcun Kökçü, Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız; Barış Alper Yılmaz

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Rúben Dias, Pepe, Inácio; Cancelo, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes; João Félix, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Form guide

Türkiye:
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDLLD

Portugal:
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWLW

Last-Minute Moments: Türkiye drama vs Georgia

Expert predictions

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

The pressure was heaped on Türkiye against Georgia – but extraordinary strikes from Arda Güler and Mert Müldür released it in some style. Versus Portugal, the pressure is all on their opponents (well, nearly). Georgia caused the Crescent-Stars a few problems at the back and you sense Portugal's forwards will not be so forgiving. Türkiye will have to keep the midfield congested and try to hit their vaunted rivals on the break.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal struggled to break down Czechia but may find a Türkiye side whose style matches their own a more enjoyable task going forward. There will surely be more questions asked of their defence too, but it is in the midfield where this game could be won or lost. Türkiye have a lot of talent in the middle of the park – think Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Arda Güler or Orcun Kökçü – but the Seleção have plenty of cause for confidence.

What the coaches say

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "This is the first time we've won the first match and we've not got beyond the group stage in the last three EUROs; we didn't even pick up a point last time. Our first target was to win the [opening] match. Now we've won it, the dream is to win the next one and reach the knockout stage."

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We won [against Czechia] because we showed resilience, will power and belief. It's the first time we've come from behind to win [under my tenure]. We believed; we showed incredible personality. If we had scored early, we could have won by three or four."

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Selected for you

Report: Last-gasp Portugal pip Czechia
Live 18/06/2024

Report: Last-gasp Portugal pip Czechia

Portugal recovered from going behind to snatch victory thanks to substitute Francisco Conceição.
Report: Türkiye edge thriller
Live 18/06/2024

Report: Türkiye edge thriller

Stunning goals from Mert Müldür and Arda Güler helped Turkiye to a 3-1 victory over debutants Georgia.
Ronaldo appears in record sixth EURO
Live 18/06/2024

Ronaldo appears in record sixth EURO

Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed the record for most EURO final tournaments by taking his tally to six.
Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO records
Live 18/06/2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO records

The Portugal forward is five goals clear of Michel Platini as EURO top scorer; check out his sizeable record collection.