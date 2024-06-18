Most EURO final tournaments: Ronaldo breaks new ground

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new UEFA EURO record by appearing in his sixth European Championship final tournament, moving one clear of team-mate Pepe and Croatia's Luka Modrić after starting for Portugal in their EURO 2024 opener against Czechia.

Portugal forward Ronaldo has been ever-present since announcing himself on the international stage as a 19-year-old on home turf at EURO 2004. He has since set records for most goals, most appearances and most tournaments scored in (five so far).

The 39-year-old began EURO 2024 in a league of his own on five EURO final tournament campaigns but briefly had to share the record with Modrić when the Croatia legend captained his side in a 3-0 loss to Spain. As for Pepe, he took his tally to five in Portugal's meeting with Czechia in Leipzig.

Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer all joined the group on four in Germany's EURO 2024 opener, followed by Croatia's Ivan Perišić, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, Ukraine stalwart Andriy Yarmolenko and record France goalscorer Olivier Giroud.

Iker Casillas was in Spain's squad for five EUROs but only appeared in three of them so does not feature here.

Six EURO final tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Five EURO final tournaments

Pepe (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Luka Modrić (Croatia 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Four EURO final tournaments

Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Petr Čech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Kim Källström (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

João Moutinho (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Olivier Giroud (France 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)



Toni Kroos (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Manuel ﻿Neuer (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Thomas Müller (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Ivan Perišić (Croatia 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)