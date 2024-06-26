UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the teams in the last 16

The group stage is over and the 24 teams that started UEFA EURO 2024 have been whittled down to 16.

We profile the teams still in contention to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on 14 July.

Group D winners

0-1 vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June)

3-1 vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June)

3-2 vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Round of 16 (2020)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-1 aet to Italy

Story so far

Not many people would have expected Austria to win a tough Group A, especially after they lost their first game to France. But Ralf Rangnick's exciting young side put in two scintillating attacking performances, scoring six goals in two games in Berlin, to beat Poland and the Netherlands. Austria have never progressed beyond the round of 16 at a EURO, but this talented team have got every chance of making history in Germany.

Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Known as one of the godfathers of 'gegenpressing', Rangnick has left an indelible mark on modern football and Austria's current crop of players. No longer a side inhibited by a defensive mindset, Rangnick's charges have produced some eye-catching displays.

Did you know?

Christoph Baumgartner grabbed international headlines in March when he scored the fastest international goal of all time after just SIX seconds against Slovakia.

Group E runners-up

0-1 vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June)

2-0 vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June)

0-0 vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Final (1980)

EURO 2020: Quarter-final, lost 2-1 to Italy

Story so far

A stop-start opening to this tournament for Belgium, who have nevertheless made it to the knockout stage of a EURO for the third consecutive tournament. Star man Kevin De Bruyne has shown his brilliance on occasions, but a difficult task awaits them in the round of 16 in the form of France.

Coach: Domenico Tedesco

Born in southern Italy, Tedesco played in the German lower divisions before moving into coaching. In 2017, as a 31-year-old, he took charge of German second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue, helping them avoid relegation. He later managed Schalke and Spartak Moskva before winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League semi-finals with Leipzig. Nowbtaking on his biggest challenge yet.

Did you know?

Coach Tedesco was unbeaten for over a year after replacing Roberto Martínez in February 2023.

Group C runners-up

1-1 vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June)

1-1 vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1992)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 2-1 aet to England

Story so far

Denmark have made it to successive EURO knockout stages for the first time following three draws in Group C. Christian Eriksen has shone with his creative flair and also made the scoresheet in the opener against Slovenia. After progressing all the way to the semis at EURO 2020, Denmark will fear nobody from here.

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Hjulmand led Denmark to the last four at EURO 2020 – their best result since winning the 1992 edition. The coach played an important role as the nation came together after Eriksen's on-field cardiac arrest and, following a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former Lyngby, Nordsjælland and Mainz boss aims to give Denmark fans another summer to remember.

Did you know?

Denmark drew all three of their group games for the first time ever at a EURO or World Cup.

Group C winners

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

England were not at their free-flowing best in Group C but still topped their section and remain unbeaten. Glimpses of the genius that can be produced by forwards such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were seen in all three games, but coach Gareth Southgate will know that his best players need to perform on a more consistent basis with sterner tests ahead in the knockouts.

Coach: Gareth Southgate

After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back, hugely popular with his players, will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in the knockout phase.

Did you know?

England have won their group in both EURO campaigns under Southgate – as many times as they had topped their pool in their previous eight tournament appearances.

Group D runners-up

1-0 vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June)

0-0 vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June)

1-1 vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland (3-3 aet)

Story so far

France failed to win their group for the first time since EURO 2012, following up a battling win over Austria with draws with the Netherlands and Poland. They remain unbeaten, though, and Kylian Mbappé got off the mark with a penalty in their final Group D game. Didier Deschamps will have his sights fixed on reaching a sixth major final with his country; he made it to a World Cup and EURO showpiece as a player and has contested two World Cup finals and one EURO decider as a coach.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

One of the most decorated figures in world football, Deschamps will strive to get his hands on the one trophy that has evaded his clutches as a coach. He came agonisingly close in 2016, and that heartbreak should stoke the fire within this fierce competitor. A cool character and a measured communicator, he looks well placed to lead his side to glory.

Did you know?

France's Antoine Griezmann holds the record for most consecutive appearances in international football history, after featuring in 84 games between August 2017 and November 2023.

Third place in Group F

1-3 vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 18 June)

1-1 vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June)

2-0 vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Debut

Story so far

What a revelation Georgia have been! Appearing in their first major international tournament, they have lit up the competition with their entertaining attacking brand of football. The highlight was the victory over European heavyweights Portugal, with star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring and shining throughout. Willy Sagnol's team have been an absolute joy to watch.

Coach: Willy Sagnol

A multi-decorated player at club and international levels, Sagnol takes a major step forward as a coach at this tournament. Using his huge big-match experience, he found the right words to motivate his players for their qualifying play-offs. The 47-year-old has an air of authority and is giving Georgia the confidence to tackle this debut EURO with a sense of ambition beyond merely being here.

Did you know?

Georgia have qualified for the first time as an independent country, although three representatives of the nation won this competition's inaugural edition in 1960 as USSR.

Group A winners

5-1 vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June)

2-0 vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June)

1-1 vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England

Story so far

The hosts started in stylish fashion, thrilling the Munich crowd with a superb 5-1 victory over Scotland to get the tournament under way. A hard-fought win against Hungary followed in Stuttgart, and although they fell behind to Switzerland in their final Group A game in Frankfurt, a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equaliser ensured Julian Nagelsmann's men topped their section and remain unbeaten going into the knockouts. Forward Jamal Musiala has particularly impressed, scoring twice in his three appearances.

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but a strong group campaign has instilled optimism and belief among players and fans. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.

Did you know?

Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.

Group B runners-up

2-1 vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June)

0-1 vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-1 vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1968, 2020)

EURO 2020: Winners

Story so far

The Azzurri left it late to clinch qualification but confirmed their place as Group B runners-up courtesy of Mattia Zaccagni's dramatic 98th-minute equaliser against Croatia in Leipzig. Prior to that, Luciano Spalletti's team had recovered from conceding the fastest goal in EURO history (23 seconds) to win their opener against Albania, with the only disappointment so far a 1-0 defeat by Spain. The holders are aiming to become just the second side to win back-to-back EUROs after Spain in 2008 and 2012.

Coach: Luciano Spalletti

The much-travelled Tuscan took over from Roberto Mancini last August, just after leading Napoli to a historic Scudetto. He wasted little time in conveying his football philosophy to the Azzurri, helping them reach the finals in Germany and starting to rebuild the squad by mixing veterans of the EURO 2020 triumph with a new generation of players.

Did you know?

Including shootouts, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has conceded just two of the last seven penalties he has faced at the EURO finals.

Third place in Group D

2-1 vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June)

0-0 vs France (Leipzig, 21 June)

2-3 vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1988)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to Czechia

Story so far

It's been a mixed start for the Netherlands. After beginning with a fine comeback victory over Poland, the Oranje managed to keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw with France before a dramatic 3-2 loss to Austria left them going through as one of the best third-placed outfits. A bright spark has been Cody Gakpo, who has scored two goals to date.

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Koeman had a stuttering start to his second spell in charge of the Oranje, losing three of his first four matches – against France, Croatia and Italy. However, he steadied the ship, with the Dutch winning all their qualifying games bar those against the French. A EURO winner as a player in 1988, the 61-year-old would achieve immortality in the Netherlands if he repeated the feat as coach.

Did you know?

Cody Gakpo has scored five of the Netherlands' last eight group stage goals at EURO finals and World Cups. No other Dutchman has netted more than once in those matches.

Group F winners

2-1 vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June)

3-0 vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June)

0-2 vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 1-0 to Belgium

Story so far

A last-gasp win over Czechia was followed by a commanding victory against Türkiye as Portugal hit the ground running in Germany. Roberto Martínez then had the luxury of being able to rotate his team against Georgia, in a match that they could afford to lose and which they did lose. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his account for the tournament as he attempts to score in six consecutive editions.

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Fernando Santos's replacement has made an impressive start as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign and safely navigating Group F at these finals. The Spaniard has also won over fans and players by learning to communicate in excellent Portuguese, while his new tactical ideas appear to be extracting the best from the preternaturally talented players at his disposal.

Did you know?

The Seleção have a 100% record of reaching EURO knockout stages, coming through the group stage nine times.

Group E winners

3-0 vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June)

0-2 vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June)

1-1 vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2000)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Story so far

Romania have reached the knockout phase of a EURO for the first time in 24 years, and they did so in style, winning Group E. Their 3-0 victory over Ukraine was a highlight, Edward Iordănescu's side putting in a wonderful attacking display in front of their adoring fans in Munich. Their task now is to emulate or even go better than that famous team of EURO 2000, who reached the quarter-finals before being defeated by Italy.

Coach: Edward Iordănescu

Son of Anghel Iordănescu, Iordănescu Jr's Romania came through qualifying unscathed to book their place at this EURO following an eight-year absence. Synonymous with a modern and meticulous approach to match preparation, Iordănescu intends to build an exciting new generation for the national team. He is striving to extract the max from his players and give the travelling Romania fans plenty to cheer about.

Did you know?

Edward Iordănescu's father Anghel coached the team to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1994 – their joint-best performance at a major championship.

Third place in Group E

1-0 vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June)

1-2 vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June)

1-1 vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976), round of 16 (as Slovakia, 2016)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Story so far

Slovakia got off to a stunning start, upsetting the odds to overcome Belgium in their first game through an early Ivan Schranz strike. A defeat to Ukraine followed, but they held their nerve to earn a point against Romania and with it a place in the knockouts as a result of being one of the best third-placed teams. Francesco Calzona's men will be a tough test for anyone.

Coach: Francesco Calzona

Calzona took the reins in August 2022, replacing Pavel Hapal. He started with a home stalemate against Luxembourg in EURO qualifying but has not looked back since, guiding Slovakia to victories in all their remaining games other than those against table-topping Portugal. From February to the end of the season, he combined the national team job with the head coach position at Napoli.

Did you know?

EURO 2016 was Slovakia's first European Championship finals since the separation of Czechoslovakia in 1993. Ján Kozák's team reached the round of 16, being eliminated by Germany.

Third place in Group C

1-1 vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June)

1-1 vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June)

0-0 vs England (Cologne, 25 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Group stage (2000)

EURO 2020: Did not qualify

Story so far

Slovenia have qualified for the EURO knockout stage for the first time and the scenes of wild celebrations after their draw with England showed just what it meant to the country. With the experienced Jan Oblak in goal and the exciting Benjamin Šeško causing problems for defences, the Reprezentanca are not to be underestimated.

Coach: Matjaž Kek

Back for a second finals after steering Slovenia to the 2010 World Cup, the former central defender resumed command in November 2018, leading his charges to promotion from League C in the UEFA Nations League before overseeing a successful EURO qualifying campaign. After giving Slovenia's Group C rivals a run for their money, the 62-year-old will be confident his men can do the same in the knockouts.

Did you know?

Slovenia have drawn five of their six games at EURO finals. That ratio of 83% is higher than any other team.

Group B winners

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

La Roja have begun this EURO in fine form, winning all three games and scoring five goals in the process, while they are the only team still to concede. Winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player in EURO history against Croatia, while forward Álvaro Morata is now the joint-third top scorer overall in the tournament after notching his seventh goal in the same game. Spain will become the first side to win four EURO titles if they triumph in Germany.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. His squad won the UEFA Nations League last summer and he previously led Spanish national teams to EURO glory at under-age levels – the Under-19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019. The levels he can summon from his big players will dictate Spain's trajectory in the knockout stage.

Did you know?

Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.

Group A runners-up

3-1 vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June)

1-1 vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June)

1-1 vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 3-1 on penalties to Spain (1-1 aet)

Story so far

Unbeaten in their three group games, Switzerland are looking strong under the leadership of Murat Yakin. A convincing win over Hungary preceded a battling draw with Scotland, which featured a wonderful curling strike from Xherdan Shaqiri. The Nati were then moments away from earning one of the most impressive results of the tournament when they led hosts Germany, but Füllkrug's late leveller will not have demoralised them too much as they comfortably qualified from Group A.

Coach: Murat Yakin

The 49-year-old has occupied the helm since summer 2021. He oversaw Switzerland's run to the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the knockout phase for a fifth straight tournament. After a low-key end to their EURO 2024 qualifying bid, Yakin's team have regained their famed consistency and they will attempt to extend that impressive streak in the knockouts.

Did you know?

EURO '96 was Switzerland's first European Championship finals; this year marks their sixth finals appearance in the last eight editions.

Group F runners-up

3-1 vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June)

0-3 vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June)

2-1 vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June)

Pedigree

EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Story so far:

Türkiye started off by winning one of the most entertaining games of the tournament, seeing off Georgia in Dortmund in a match that had everything. Defeat to Portugal in the same stadium followed, but Vincenzo Montella's team then managed to come through their third fixture against ten-man Czechia unscathed, winning late through Cenk Tosun.



Coach: Vincenzo Montella

After two successful seasons in charge of Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League, Montella was named national coach with three EURO 2024 qualifying matches still to play, leading Türkiye to the finals with victories over Croatia and Latvia and a draw with Wales. Having helped Italy reach the EURO 2000 final as a player, Montella is making his first appearance as a coach at the European Championship.

Did you know?

Türkiye were in the same group as Portugal and Czechia at EURO 2008. They defeated the latter in their final group matches in both 2008 and 2016, triumphing 3-2 and 2-0 respectively.