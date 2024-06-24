England vs Slovenia EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 3 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

England and Slovenia meet to conclude their UEFA EURO 2024 Group C campaigns on Tuesday 25 June.

England vs Slovenia at a glance When: Tuesday 25 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Cologne Stadium

What: UEFA EURO 2024 Group C Matchday 3

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch England vs Slovenia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

After a narrow opening victory against Serbia, England were unconvincing against Denmark, and could perhaps be considered fortunate to escape Frankfurt with a point. Nevertheless, Gareth Southgate's side are still in a strong position to progress to the round of 16, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has called for calm, telling EURO2024.com: "We could have done better in the game [against Denmark], but we're still top of the group, it's still in our hands, so there's no worry and no panic."

Pickford: 'We've got to stay calm'

The Three Lions will face a tough test against Slovenia, though, who are unbeaten in their last eight matches including friendlies, and have drawn both their games so far in this tournament against Denmark and Serbia. They were only denied victory over the latter by a 95th-minute equaliser from Luka Jović. Coach Matjaž Kek sounded confident about the England test, saying: "They are clear favourites, but so were the Danes and the Serbs." It should be a fascinating match-up in Cologne.

Who needs what to qualify?

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi, Trippier; Gallagher, Bellingham, Rice; Foden, Kane, Saka

Misses next match if booked: Gallagher

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović, Elšnik, Gnezda Čerin, Mlakar; Šporar, Šeško

Misses next match if booked: Celar, Janža, Stojanović, Vipotnik

Form guide

England:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWDL



Slovenia:

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDWWD

Expert predictions



Joe Terry, England reporter

After two performances where England's midfield have struggled to assert themselves, it seems likely that Gareth Southgate will change things for Tuesday's group decider. Reading into his comments that England are missing a player like Kalvin Phillips, i.e. a specialist in the double pivot, I wouldn't be surprised if he switches to a 4-3-3, with Conor Gallagher picked to perform the role Jordan Henderson did so well for years. This would also serve to free up Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham as natural No8s.

England's Saka and Guéhi take the EURO quiz

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

After a draw with Serbia, who equalised with the last play of the game, Slovenia are still in the running for a place in the knockout stage. However, one of the tournament favourites, England, stand in their way. In this David vs Goliath scenario, Kek's men will once more have to rely on their team spirit, relentless running, concentration and discipline. The key will be to withstand the expected English offensive, in the hope that Benjamin Šeško will make his mark in attack. Jan Oblak, Timi Elšnik and Adam Gnezda Čerin reportedly have injury concerns, but are all expected to be fit in time.

Slovenia's EURO quiz

What the coaches say

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "We are very aware that our performances need to improve, but in terms of points and goals, we’re in a very similar situation to the last EURO and we’re comfortable with that. [We need] little bit more structural discipline to our positioning, a little bit more composure when we’re in moments of transition [...] and a bit more belief in the quality that we have. There have been moments, certainly the first 30-35 minutes against Serbia, where we’ve used the ball extremely well: very, very well. So we’ve got plenty of evidence that we can do it, and we started the game against Denmark very well. We’ve got to be prepared for the challenges that Slovenia will bring, and some very good players, as we know, in particular in those attacking areas."

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "We knew Serbia were dangerous from set pieces. We perhaps lapsed in concentration but I am nevertheless proud of the players for their incredible heart. We are now facing the last group game and we turn our thoughts towards England. We need to lift our heads and prepare."