Slovenia 1-1 Serbia: Jović salvages point for Stojković's team

Luka Jović scored a last-gasp equaliser as Serbia rescued a point against Slovenia in an entertaining Group C affair in Munich.

Key moments 8': Rajković keeps out low Mlakar effort

38': Elšnik denied by woodwork

47': Oblak blocks goal-bound Mitrović strike

69': Karničnik breaks deadlock from close range

72': Mitrović shot deflected onto crossbar

90'+5: Jović equalises deep into added time

Match in brief: Jović cancels out Karničnik opener

Unchanged from the 1-1 draw with Denmark on Matchday 1, Slovenia registered the game's first chance when Adam Gnezda Čerin shot straight at Predrag Rajković from just outside the area. The Serbia goalkeeper was called into action again soon after, blocking Jan Mlakar's low effort after the Slovenia wide man had broken clear inside the box.

Dragan Stojković's side improved as the first half progressed, Dušan Vlahovič flicking a header straight at keeper Jan Oblak before Aleksandar Mitrović failed to make proper contact with a teasing ball towards the far post. However, Serbia were fortunate not to fall behind late in the half when Timi Elšnik sent a fierce strike against the post, with Benjamin Šeško directing the rebound high over the bar. Oblak produced a fine save at the feet of Mitrović moments later as the teams went into half-time on level terms.

Karničnik started and finished the move that led to Slovenia's opener AFP via Getty Images

Mitrović was denied by another superb Oblak stop within minutes of the restart as Serbia began the second period on the front foot. Slovenia remained a threat on the counterattack, though, and Rajković pulled a leaf out of Oblak’s book with a diving save to tip a curling Šeško drive over the woodwork.

The deadlock was finally broken after the hour-mark. Žan Karničnik regained possession deep inside his own half before laying the ball off to Elšnik, whose low cross was slotted home at the far post by the Slovenia right-back. The 29-year-old was also in the right place at the right time moments later to deflect Mitrović's shot on to the bar. Yet there was little that he or his team-mates could do about Jović's thumping header past Oblak from a last-gasp Ivan Ilić corner, which denied Matjaž Kek's men a valuable three points.

Slovenia 1-1 Serbia: as it happened, reaction

Vivo Player of the Match: Žan Karničnik (Slovenia)

Karničnik was named Vivo Player of the Match AFP via Getty Images

"Won the ball deep in the Slovenia half and started the move that led to his goal. Slovenia were tactically compact and difficult to play against – Karnicnik's confidence was the key."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Grega Sever, Slovenia reporter

Slovenia were so close to a historic first EURO win. They managed to thwart all of Serbia's efforts before Jović struck, having been decisive and disciplined. They have the consolation of remaining unbeaten and firmly in contention to progress to the knockout stages.

Aleksandra Stojković, Serbia reporter

Serbia secure a point in extraordinarily dramatic fashion, having hit the woodwork through Mitrović, whose six attempts were the most of any player on the pitch. They didn't give up until the end and their patience paid off, with Jović there to grab a last-gasp equaliser. They remain in contention in Group C and can take renewed belief into their game against Denmark on Tuesday.

Luka Jović beat Jan Oblak with a late header AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Matjaž Kek, Slovenia coach: "We've shown that we have a place here at the European Championship. Sports in general can be cruel. We feel disappointed because we know how strong Serbia are from dead-ball situations in particular, but a big thank you to the players for the great heart they've shown."

Žan Karničnik, Vivo Player of the Match: "It's difficult right now; we were so close. We played very well but just couldn't manage to hold them off. It was incredible to be on the pitch and enjoy such support from the fans. Now we play England, who are the favourites in this group. We will try our best."

Jan Oblak, Slovenia goalkeeper: "It's a shame because we were so close. That's football. We played at a very high level but unfortunately conceded that equaliser."

Matjaž Kek was proud of his players despite Jović's late equaliser UEFA via Getty Images

Dragan Stojković, Serbia coach: "For many, the match was over, but for us it was not. It was a very difficult match. Every match [at EURO] is very important. What's important for me, and I have to congratulate the players on this, is that we managed to create a lot of chances. We didn't accept that Slovenia would beat us, that's why we got our reward."

Aleksandar Mitrović, Serbia forward: "It's a massive goal for us, and a massive point for us. We made a comeback in the last seconds, but in the end I think we deserved it. They were the better team in the first half, but we prevailed in the second. We created a lot of chances, I was especially unlucky, but we were fighting until the end."

Luka Jović, Serbia goalscorer: "It's amazing to score like that, but I would easily change that for the win. I'm happy that we secured our first point and kept ourselves in the game. We need to keep our heads high and turn our full focus on Denmark now."

Key stats

Dušan Tadić is the oldest player to start for Serbia at a EURO finals AFP via Getty Images

Slovenia have lost only two of their last 16 competitive matches (W8 D6).

A 2-1 away defeat against Denmark in EURO 2024 qualifying is Slovenia's only defeat in their last 14 matches (W8 D5).

Slovenia have only failed to score in one of their last 22 international matches.

Slovenia are one of just two sides to hit the woodwork more than once at EURO 2024, along with Georgia (both 2).

Aged 35 years and 213 days, Tadić is the oldest player to start for Serbia at a EURO finals. His current head coach, Dragan Stojković, was 99 days younger when he took the record at UEFA EURO 2000.

Serbia have kept only two clean sheets in their last 16 EURO games.

Line-ups

Slovenia: Oblak; Karničnik, Drkušić, Bijol, Janža; Stojanović (Verbić 76), G Čerin, Elšnik (Brekalo 90+1), Mlakar (Gorenc Stanković 64); Šporar, Šeško (Vipotnik 76)

Serbia: Rajković; Veljković, Milenković, Pavlović; A Živković (Birmančević 82), Ilić, Lukić (S Milinković-Savić 64), Mladenović (Gaćinović 46); Tadić (Samardžić 82); Vlahović (Jović 64), Mitrović