Netherlands 2-3 Austria: Sabitzer seals top spot for Rangnick's men

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Austria beat the Netherlands 3-2 to finish top of UEFA EURO 2024 Group D.

Austria celebrate after victory over the Netherlands secured top spot in Group D
Austria celebrate after victory over the Netherlands secured top spot in Group D

Austria edged the Netherlands in a five-goal thriller in Berlin to finish top of UEFA EURO 2024 Group D – but the Oranje also head through to the round of 16.

Key moments

6' Malen turns into his own net
47' Gakpo bends in fine equaliser
59' Schmid heads 900th EURO goal
75' Depay draws Dutch level again
80' Sabitzer blasts past Verbruggen

Match in brief: Austria edge five-goal thriller

Ralf Rangnick has called for intensity but even he could not have bargained for this. His Austria team's first goal may have had more than a whiff of fortune – Donyell Malen inadvertently turning Alexander Prass's firm cross-shot into his own net – but their opening salvo merited reward. That was just the start of the roller coaster.

Austria celebrate their early opening goal
Austria celebrate their early opening goal

The Dutch had completed only two passes by the time they fell behind. They found some fluidity for a period thereafter, Tijjani Reijnders and Malen both miscuing presentable opportunities, but Ronald Koeman's decision to withdraw Joey Veerman for Xavi Simons after just 35 minutes was indicative of their struggle to gain control.

The match as it happened

Things nearly got worse before they got better, Bart Verbruggen parrying Marcel Sabitzer's shot one minute before thwarting Marko Arnautović the next. Even after all that, the Oranje were so nearly level through Memphis Depay's header moments before half-time.

The Netherlands did then get their equaliser two minutes into the second period, Simons marauding forward before playing in Gakpo who picked out the far corner with aplomb.

Austria were not to be cowed and were back in front before the hour when Romano Schmid met Florian Grillitsch's cross with a firm header for EURO tournament goal No900.

Romano Schmid celebrates EURO goal No900
Romano Schmid celebrates EURO goal No900

Cometh the hour, cometh the man? Wout Weghorst clambered off the bench on 72 minutes and on 75 the Dutch were level, his knockdown picking out Depay who controlled with one touch and finished with the next. The goal was awarded following a VAR check for handball.

Rangnick's team appeared affronted to have been hauled back once more. They dusted themselves down and took the lead for the third time, Sabitzer blasting past Verbruggen following Christoph Baumgartner's neat pass. It was to be third time lucky, even if Weghorst did so nearly head the Dutch level yet again.

Vivo Player of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) ﻿

Player of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer

Midfielder Sabitzer was active across all phases of the game throughout the match. He was a threat when in possession, receiving in between the lines as well as challenging the opposition back line with his movement in behind. He worked hard defensively and made the difference in the end with the winning goal.
UEFA's Technical Observer panel

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The Dutch will evidently be hurting from the defeat, but you have to give full credit to Austria. Twice the Dutch came back into the match, and on both occasions Rangnick's men roared ahead again. The performance will provide Koeman with more questions than answers, not least because his much-lauded defence was breached three times and his midfield failed to impose itself.

James Thorogood, Austria reporter

Drawn in arguably the toughest group possible, Austria have not only stunned the tournament to finish top, but they've done so in style to win fans and plaudits along the way. With a desire to play attractive, attacking football, Rangnick has fashioned a team that fear no one and are living up to their status as dark horses. They now have an incredible shot at going deep at EURO 2024.

Austria celebrate at full time
Austria celebrate at full time

Reaction

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "I think we deserved to win in the end. Overall, we had the greater will to win and an extreme energy output on the pitch, which you could feel in every phase of the match. The way we reacted to the goals we conceded, that we didn't bend, that we stayed true to our style of play. When you look at the performances produced by the players in the starting line-up, you have to take your cap off to them."

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "We started very badly in many aspects. We were not aggressive and there was a lack of pressure on the opponents. It was very bad. We did not control the match early; later on we performed slightly better and we had a few opportunities, but they punished us. We have to take responsibility on the pitch."

Sabitzer: 'It doesn't get better'

Marcel Sabitzer, Player of the Match: "I have had ups and downs in the last few months so this is a moment that really feels good. I'm very, very happy today but I'm not that focused on myself. I'm proud of the team because they put all their trust in me and allowed me to play freely. I'm always happy when I can help the team with my performance."

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands forward: "They started off very well – very sharp, strong in duels – and we didn't. In the first half they were there; maybe we weren't. It changed a bit in the second half. We came out of the dressing room better than we did in the first half, but it wasn't enough."

Cody Gakpo celebrates his fine equaliser
Cody Gakpo celebrates his fine equaliser

Key stats

  • Austria have reached a second successive EURO knockout stage having never done so prior to EURO 2020.
  • Schmid's goal was the 900th in EURO final tournament history; Michael Gregoritsch, a substitute in this game, scored the 700th at EURO 2020.
  • This was the Netherlands' first defeat in 12 major tournament group stage games since the 2014 FIFA World Cup (W9 D2).
  • Austria's opening goal was their fastest-ever at a EURO, beating Gernot Trauner's ninth-minute effort against Poland on Matchday 2.
  • Austria's previous victory against the Netherlands came in a Vienna friendly on 30 May 1990.
  • Leopold Querfeld (20 years 353 days) became the youngest Austria player to appear at a EURO.

Starting line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké (Van de Ven 65); Reijnders (Wijnaldum 65), Schouten, Veerman (Simons 35); Malen (Weghorst 72), Depay, Gakpo

Austria: Pentz; Posch, Wöber, Lienhart (Querfeld 62), Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch (Laimer 62); Wimmer (Baumgartner 62), Sabitzer, Schmid (Weimann 90+2); Arnautović (Gregoritsch 78)

Next up

Austria vs Group F runners- up – round of 16, Tuesday 2 July, Leipzig, 21:00 CET

Netherlands have finished third in the group and must wait to discover their last-16 opponents.

