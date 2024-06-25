France 1-1 Poland: Mbappé, Lewandowski trade spot kicks

Kylian Mbappé is finally off the mark at EURO finals, converting a second-half spot kick, but Robert Lewandowski's penalty and a tournament debut to remember for Łukasz Skorupski ensured eliminated Poland made their point. The result means France have to settle for second in Group D behind Austria.

Key moments 11' Skorupski denies Dembélé on counter

34' Lewandowski header flashes just wide

41' Skorupski tips wide cute Mbappé effort

49' Skorupski dives to deny Mbappé again

56' Mbappé penalty sends keeper wrong way

78' Lewandowski levels from spot

Match in brief: France miss out on top spot

After two defeats Poland may have been out but they were not down. For 45 minutes they were pretty much a match for their feted opponents. Fit-again Lewandowski gave them a focal point in attack, with 19-year-old Kacper Urbański his waspish foil and Piotr Zieliński driving the counterattack.

Something wasn't quite clicking for Les Bleus, their growing frustration palpable. Mbappé, back and wearing a mask to protect his broken nose, sought to kick-start them before the break but twice the excellent Skorupski, making his major finals debut aged 33, denied him.

Goalless at half-time and, with Austria beating the Netherlands, France were down to second in Group D. The interval was merely brief respite from the Mbappé barrage. It duly continued until, 11 minutes after the restart, Jakub Kiwior's foul on Ousmane Dembélé gave him his chance from the spot.

Mbappé sent Skorupski the wrong way to finally get off the mark at a EURO finals but it was Lewandowski who had the last word. A foul by Dayot Upamecano gave the veteran his opportunity and though Mike Maignan saved, he had encroached in doing so. Lewandowski calmly slotted in at the second attempt.

Poland exit with heads held high; France advance as Group D runners-up to a round of 16 tie in Düsseldorf on Monday.

France 1-1 Poland: As it happened

Vivo Player of the Match: Łukasz Skorupski (Poland)

Player of the Match: Łukasz Skorupski

The Poland goalkeeper denied France with six excellent saves, and can take a lot of credit for the result. He was very calm under pressure, and displayed good leadership.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

Just when things looked like they were starting to click into gear, France were pegged back. Didier Deschamps' men will be buoyed by their ability to create chances, but that's been a theme in Germany; the knockout stage may not be so forgiving. It has not been attacking football at its swashbuckling best, but they're through unbeaten.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter

Three games and out for Poland. However, this section was always going to be very difficult – the Netherlands finished third! – and nobody back home really expected the team to qualify. Ultimately, the biggest disappointment was the loss to Austria. Against the Netherlands and France, Poland showed courage and tried to play good football. The fans appreciate it.

Reaction

Skorupski focusing on positives after Poland exit

Łukasz Skorupski, Poland goalkeeper: "I always want to be ready. I haven't had many chances with the team despite being in the Poland camp for many years. I think I showed today that if [Wojciech] Szczęsny decides to retire I'm ready to be No1. I learnt I was playing two days ago in training. The coach asked me if I was ready ... and I told him that I am. I think I repaid his faith in me."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "I'm not disappointed at all. Of course we wanted top spot but who was just here? [Skorupski]. He was excellent, he made a lot of saves; you have to give credit to the goalkeeper. You can have two chances and score two. You can have seven as we did today and not score. I'd be more worried if there were no chances."

Michał Probierz, Poland coach: "I would like to thank the fans for turning out today despite us being eliminated. We fought until the end, and we had some really good spells – that's how I want to play football going forward. I want to thank the players for their commitment – it's a shame we couldn't qualify. It's a pity we have to leave."

Deschamps: 'A new competition starts now'

Key stats

France have not won their final group match in any of their last nine major tournaments, since beating Togo 2-0 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup (D5 L4).

France are through to the knockout phase for the seventh time in the last eight EUROs.

Lewandowski is only the third player to score in four successive EUROs (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) after Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo (five).

France are nine matches unbeaten in the EURO group stage under Deschamps (W4 D5).

France are unbeaten in nine meetings with Poland in all competitions (W4 D5), dating back to 1982.

N'Golo Kanté has never lost a match in regulation time at a major finals, his run of 18 games (W12 D6) a record for a European player.

France had gone 446 minutes without conceding a goal before Lewandowski's penalty.

Antoine Griezmann came on to make his 33rd appearance in a major finals, surpassing Lilian Thuram's France record.

Line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernández; Tchouameni (Fofana 81), Kanté (Griezmann 61), Rabiot (Camavinga 61); Dembélé (Kolo Muani 86), Mbappé, Barcola (Giroud 61)

Poland: Skorupski; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Moder, Zieliński; Frankowski, S Szymański (Świderski 68), Urbański, Zalewski (Skóraś 68); Lewandowski