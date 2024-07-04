Portugal vs France EURO 2024 quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Portugal and France meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals on Friday 5 July.

Portugal vs France at a glance When: Friday 5 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

What: UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Portugal vs France on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Neither Portugal nor France have been at their free-flowing best so far at EURO 2024, but this mouth-watering match-up offers both teams the chance to truly stake their claim as genuine contenders. There will be star players all across the pitch, but while Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé may gain the most attention, it could be the defences that hold the key.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa came to the rescue against Slovenia with three saves in the penalty shoot-out, while France have kept three clean sheets in their four games so far, the likes of Jules Koundé and William Saliba particularly impressing. Who will get the upper hand in Hamburg?

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, Vitinha; Diogo Jota, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, Ronaldo, Francisco Conceição, João Palhinha, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves

France: Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Kanté, Tchouameni, Griezmann; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé

Suspended: Rabiot

Misses next match if booked: Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Tchouameni

When are yellow cards wiped? Cautions from matches in the final tournament that have not resulted in a suspension expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals. For more information, check out the official regulations.

Route to the quarter-finals

Portugal

Group F

2-1 vs Czechia (Hranáč og 69, Francisco Conceição 90+2; Provod 62)

3-0 vs Türkiye (Bernardo Silva 21, Samet Akaydin og 28, Bruno Fernandes 56)

0-2 vs Georgia (Kvaratskhelia 2, Mikautadze 57 pen)

Round of 16

0-0 aet, 3-0 pens vs Slovenia

Ronaldo reflects on shoot-out success

France

Group D

1-0 vs Austria (Wöber og 38)

0-0 vs Netherlands

1-1 vs Poland (Mbappé 56 pen; Lewandowski 79 pen)

Round of 16

1-0 vs Belgium (Vertonghen og 85)

Koundé relief as France edge through

Expert predictions



Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

After a massive scare against Slovenia in the last 16, Roberto Martínez's team now take on a fancied France side. This will be a test for Portugal and will require tactical adjustments, as, perhaps for the first time in Germany, the Seleção will have to defend for long periods. They may also get fewer chances at the other end and need to make sure they take them when they come – of course, they have done just that against Les Bleus before.

EURO 2016 final: Portugal 1-0 France

Alex Clementson, France reporter

This is a game that many would see as befitting of a final. The success France have achieved in successive tournaments isn't something to be taken for granted, but there is a sense that this side have more levels in their locker. Profligacy in front of goal has again been at the forefront of the narrative after Belgium, and it is something coach Didier Deschamps will need to address in order for his side to overcome Portugal.

Watch epic EURO 84 France-Portugal clash

Views from the camps

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "We're now focused and ready for France. They are very strong but might leave space behind the lines. They can cause problems, but hopefully we will create more chances. The tournament now has different details, because you can win on penalties and you can create moments of individual quality."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We've got the quality and talent, but there are a lot of teams that have that. At the highest level, there's a need to be solid and work hard together. Everyone is progressing, and there's a common denominator between all these matches: the athletic intensity being at the very highest level."

Classic quarter-final EURO goals



