EURO 2024 quarter-finals: Meet the last eight

From 24 teams at the start to just eight, the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finalists are now confirmed. We profile the teams still in contention to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on 14 July.

Group C winners

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Round of 16

2-1 aet vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)

Quarter-final

vs Switzerland (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

England were not at their free-flowing best in Group C but still topped their section and remain unbeaten. Glimpses of the genius that can be produced by forwards such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were seen in all three games. Bellingham's overhead kick forced extra time in the round of 16 win against Slovakia before Kane headed the winner, but coach Gareth Southgate will know that his best players need to perform on a more consistent basis if they are to live up to their pre-finals billing.

Coach: Gareth Southgate

After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in the last eight.

Key player: Harry Kane

England may have a glut of attacking options, but it is their captain and talisman who makes them tick. His country's all-time leading scorer, Kane has already registered two goals at this EURO and typically gets sharper the deeper he goes into a tournament. With lethal finishing, incredible vision and strong link-up play, Kane can pose a headache for any defence.

One to watch: Cole Palmer

The attacking midfielder was Chelsea's best player in 2023/24, providing a consistent supply of goals and creativity. His unflappable demeanour and composure on the ball have earned him the nickname 'Cold Palmer'; it really does seem nothing fazes him. If Southgate can find a spot for him in the front three behind Kane, he could take the quarter-finals by storm.

Did you know?

England have won their group in both EURO campaigns under Southgate – as many times as they had topped their pool in their previous eight tournament appearances.

Group D fixtures

1-0 vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June)

0-0 vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June)

1-1 Poland (Dortmund, 25 June)

Round of 16

1-0 vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 1 July)

Quarter-final

vs Portugal (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland (3-3 aet)

Story so far

France failed to win their group for the first time since EURO 2012, following up a battling win against Austria with draws against the Netherlands and Poland. They remain unbeaten, though, and Kylian Mbappé got off the mark with a penalty in their final Group D game before they edged past Belgium in the round of 16. Didier Deschamps will have his sights fixed on reaching a sixth major final with his country; he made it to a World Cup and EURO showpiece as a player and has contested two World Cup finals and one EURO decider as a coach.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

One of the most decorated figures in world football, Deschamps will be eager to get his hands on the one trophy that has evaded his clutches as a coach. He came agonisingly close in 2016, and that heartbreak should stoke the fire within this fierce competitor. A cool character and a measured communicator, the World Cup winner looks well placed to lead his side to glory.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

France boast an embarrassment of riches up front but the mercurial Parisian is a cut above the rest. At just 25, there's not much left for him to achieve in the game yet a EURO trophy is certainly one of those objectives. Destructive, powerful, omnipotent... the mere mention of Mbappé's name strikes fear into opponents. Since taking the armband following Hugo Lloris's retirement, the former Monaco youth has grown in stature and assumed responsibilities with aplomb.

One to watch: Bradley Barcola

Possessing a languid frame that belies a deceptive fleet of foot, the 21-year-old Paris forward has enjoyed a breakout season. He's a direct runner, and his ability to go both ways often destabilises defenders. In the modern game, players have to demonstrate in-game intelligence and position dexterity, and Barcola's willingness to press and defend on the front foot is much appreciated by his coaches for both club and country.

Did you know?

France's Antoine Griezmann holds the record for most consecutive appearances in international football history, after featuring in 84 games between August 2017 and November 2023.

Group A winners

5-1 vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June)

2-0 vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June)

1-1 vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June)

Round of 16

2-0 vs Denmark (Dortmund, 29 June)

Quarter-final

vs Spain (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to England

Story so far

The hosts started in stylish fashion, thrilling the Munich crowd with a superb 5-1 victory over Scotland to get the tournament under way. A hard-fought win against Hungary followed in Stuttgart, and although they fell behind to Switzerland in their final Group A game in Frankfurt, a stoppage-time Niclas Füllkrug equaliser ensured Julian Nagelsmann's men topped their section and remain unbeaten going into the knockouts, where they saw off Denmark relatively comfortably. Forward Jamal Musiala has particularly impressed, scoring three times in his four appearances.

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann has been on something of a roller-coaster ride since succeeding Hansi Flick in September 2023, but a strong EURO campaign so far has instilled optimism and belief among players and fans. The tactically astute 36-year-old selects players based on form, and convincing Toni Kroos to return from international retirement could turn out to be his best move yet.

Key player: İlkay Gündoğan

The likes of Musiala, Leroy Sané and Florian Wirtz have been tasked with providing the attacking spark, but Gündoğan instils balance. Nagelsmann sees Gündoğan as a No10 who can make the players around him shine, and although the experienced captain may sometimes keep a low profile on the pitch, his team-mates benefit greatly from his intelligence and vision.

One to watch: Maximilian Mittelstädt

Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since being relegated with Hertha Berlin the season before. Now at Stuttgart, Mittelstädt has enhanced Germany's options in the full-back position with his high work-rate and selfless attitude.

Did you know?

Germany are appearing at a record 14th EURO. They did not qualify for the first three editions (1960, 1964 and 1968) but have not missed a finals since.

Group D fixtures

2-1 vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June)

0-0 vs France (Leipzig, 21 June)

2-3 vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June)

Round of 16

3-0 vs Romania (Munich, 2 July)

Quarter-final

vs Türkiye (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1988)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to Czechia

Story so far

Netherlands got off to a mixed start, with a fine comeback victory against Poland followed up by a clean sheet in a goalless draw with France before a dramatic 3-2 loss to Austria left them going through as one of the best third-placed outfits. They made light work of their round of 16 tie, though, comfortably beating Romania 3-0 in a game where they showed just how dangerous they can be. A particularly bright spark has been Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals in his four appearances so far.

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Koeman had a stuttering start to his second spell in charge of the Oranje, losing three of his first four matches – against France, Croatia and Italy. However, he steadied the ship, with the Dutch winning all their group qualification games bar those against the French. A EURO winner as a player in 1988, the 61-year-old would achieve immortality in the Netherlands if he repeated the feat as coach.

Key player: Memphis Depay

The Atlético de Madrid ace has had a frustrating run of injuries in recent seasons, but when fit he's the undisputed spearhead of the Dutch attack. Only four goals short of Robin van Persie's all-time record of 50, Depay averages a goal every two matches for the national team – and supplies plenty of assists too.

One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong

After a spectacular season with Leverkusen, Frimpong featured in two of Oranje's group stage matches, and is inexorably coming into contention for a regular starting berth. The 23-year-old was the most productive defender in Europe's top five leagues in 2023/24, having been involved in 18 Bundesliga goals. An attack-minded right-back with boundless energy, Frimpong's ability to round off his forward surges with a decisive pass or telling finish could be invaluable.

Did you know?

Wim Kieft's fortuitous effort against the Republic of Ireland during the Oranje's victorious EURO '88 campaign was the Netherlands' first headed goal at a major finals. It was also the only one of the eight Dutch strikes in West Germany that was not finished or created by Marco van Basten.

Group F fixtures

2-1 vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June)

3-0 vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June)

2-0 vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June)

Round of 16

0-0 vs Slovenia, aet, Portugal win 3-0 on pens (Frankfurt, 1 July)

Quarter-final

vs France (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 1-0 to Belgium

Story so far

A last-gasp win against Czechia was followed by a commanding defeat of Türkiye as Portugal hit the ground running in Germany. Roberto Martínez then had the luxury of being able to rotate his team against Georgia in a match that they could afford to lose and did. The Seleção did suffer a scare as Slovenia took them to penalties in the round of 16, before goalkeeper Diogo Costa performed heroics to save all three spot kicks in the shoot-out to seal a 3-0 win. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his account for the tournament as he attempts to score in six consecutive editions.

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Fernando Santos's replacement has made an impressive start as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for the EURO 2016 winners. The Spaniard has also won over fans and players by learning to communicate in excellent Portuguese. He has built the group that forms the core of his squad in Germany, while also introducing new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the max from the preternaturally talented players at his disposal.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

Portugal, in truth, have two key players: Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. The Manchester United man registered six goals and eight assists in qualifying, and Martínez seems to know how to make him tick – mainly through his partnership with Silva. They are the team's maestros, cleverly combining, setting the tempo and bringing the best out of the players around them.

One to watch: João Neves

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as Portugal's latest wonderkid. According to Martínez, the teenager took just two days to earn the respect of the Portugal dressing room, something he had "never seen before" in his career. Neves is a complete midfielder who can pass, press and dictate the pace, displaying maturity and character that have not gone unnoticed by Portugal's more experienced stars.

Did you know?

João Neves was not even born when Cristiano Ronaldo started to shine for the Seleção at EURO 2004.

Group B winners

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-final

vs Germany (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

La Roja have begun this EURO in fine form, winning all four games and scoring nine goals in the process, conceding their first goal of the finals in the 4-1 success against Georgia. Winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player in EURO history against Croatia, while forward Álvaro Morata is now the joint-third top scorer overall in the tournament after registering his seventh goal in the same game. Spain will become the first side to win four EURO titles if they triumph in Germany.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. He led Spanish national teams to EURO glory at age-group levels – the Under-19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019 – and his senior side beat Italy and Croatia as they won the UEFA Nations League last summer, then overcame the same opponents again in Group B. De la Fuente has generated a stand-out atmosphere, mentality and playing style since arriving in Germany, and his squad love playing for him.

Key player: Rodri

Midfielders tend not to get the garlands they deserve, but Rodri is possibly the best player in the world right now. Naturally gifted, athletic and competitive, he is at peak age and has the necessary knowledge. Used to winning trophies at Manchester City, he is inspirational in word and deed.

One to watch: Lamine Yamal

A magical, mercurial talent, Yamal is huge fun whether you support La Roja or not. Usually deployed as an inverted winger, the left-footed teenager smashed the record for youngest player to have featured at a EURO finals after taking to the field aged only 16 years 338 days on Matchday 1. He has now played over 60 times for club and country, and hometown team Barcelona rate him as a massive prospect. Pedri lit up EURO 2020; Yamal has certainly been one of the tournament's wonderkids so far.

Did you know?

Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.

Group A runners-up

3-1 vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June)

1-1 vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June)

1-1 vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June)

Round of 16

2-0 vs Italy (Berlin, 29 June)

Quarter-final

vs England (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Quarter-finals (2020)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals, lost 3-1 on penalties to Spain (1-1 aet)

Story so far

Unbeaten in their three group games, Switzerland added gloss to their tournament so far with a hugely impressive win over holders Italy in the round of 16. After defeating the Azzurri having been moments away from beating hosts Germany in Group A before a last-gasp Niclas Füllkrug equaliser, the Nati will fear nobody and may be starting to dream of a first-ever major international title.

Coach: Murat Yakin

The 49-year-old has been at the 'Nati' helm since summer 2021 and has now guided them to a second straight quarter-final at the EUROs, with Switzerland having reached the knockout phase for the sixth major tournament in a row. After impressing with a series of smart tactical decisions, Yakin's men look confident, on-song and are on the cusp of making history once again.

Key player: Granit Xhaka

Switzerland's most-capped player came into this tournament with confidence sky-high, having been a key part of Leverkusen's astonishing season. The captain and midfield stalwart has continuously demonstrated his leadership qualities and a steely mentality, winning the Man of the Match award on two occasions in the group stage. His position at the heart of midfield helps his team-mates tick in perfect rhythm.

One to watch: Ruben Vargas

Having arrived at EURO 2024 projected to be more of a back-up option, the Bologna midfielder has gone on to play the full 90 minutes in all four of Switzerland’s games so far. Normally accustomed to featuring more centrally, the decision to play him on the left of the midfield has paid off for the Nati, epitomised by his fine strike against Italy.

Did you know?

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals at back-to-back EUROs, equalling their best-ever finish in the competition from the 2016 edition.

Group F runners-up

3-1 vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June)

0-3 vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June)

2-1 vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June)

Round of 16

2-1 vs Austria (Leipzig, 2 July)

Quarter-final

vs Netherlands (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Semi-finals (2008)

EURO 2020: Group stage

Story so far

Türkiye started off by winning one of the most entertaining games of the tournament, seeing off Georgia in Dortmund in a match that had everything. Defeat by Portugal in the same stadium followed, but Vincenzo Montella's team then managed to come through their third fixture against ten-man Czechia unscathed, winning late on through Cenk Tosun. Another thriller followed in the round of 16 in Leipzig, as two Merih Demiral goals and an astonishing last-gasp Mert Günok save booked Türkiye a place in only their third EURO quarter-final at the expense of Austria.

Coach: Vincenzo Montella

After two successful seasons in charge of Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super League, Montella was named national coach with three EURO 2024 qualifying matches still to play, leading Türkiye to the finals with victories against Croatia and Latvia and a draw with Wales. Having helped Italy reach the EURO 2000 final as a player, Montella is making his first appearance as a coach at the European Championship.

Key player: Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Türkiye captain and one of the squad's most experienced players, Hakan helped Inter win Serie A in 2023/24 after losing out to Manchester City in the 2023 Champions League final. The midfielder is appearing at his third EURO and has a key role with his set-piece expertise, strong link-up play and fighting spirit. Çalhanoğlu scored his first EURO goal against Czechia and has also become the second-most capped Türkiye player in this tournament ever.

One to watch: Arda Güler

A precociously talented graduate of Fenerbahçe's youth academy, Güler joined Spanish giants Real Madrid at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. Born in 2005, the tournament debutant is becoming one of EURO 2024's most exciting players thanks to his creativity, exquisite dribbling, vision and eye for goal. He also became the fifth youngest goal scorer in EURO history and the only teenager other than Cristiano Ronaldo to score on his EURO debut.

Did you know?

Demiral had only scored two goals in 47 appearances for Türkiye prior to the game against Austria, where he doubled his overall tally in one match.