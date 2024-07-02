UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final ties are confirmed following the conclusion of the round of 16.

The UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals kick off with Spain vs Germany and Portugal vs France on Friday. The following day sees England vs Switzerland and Netherlands vs Türkiye. The four victors advance to the midweek semi-finals.

EURO venue guides

UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final fixtures

All kick-off times CEST

Friday 5 July
Spain vs Germany (Stuttgart, 18:00)
Portugal vs France (Hamburg, 21:00)

Saturday 6 July
England vs Switzerland (Dusseldorf, 18:00)
Netherlands vs Türkiye (Berlin, 21:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 9 July
Spain/Germany vs Portugal/France (Munich, 21:00)

Wednesday 10 July
Netherlands/Türkiye vs England/Switzerland (Dortmund, 21:00)

The UEFA EURO 2024 final takes place in Berlin on Sunday 14 July, kicking off at 21:00.

