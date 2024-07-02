EURO 2024 quarter-final fixtures confirmed
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
The UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final ties are confirmed following the conclusion of the round of 16.
The UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals kick off with Spain vs Germany and Portugal vs France on Friday. The following day sees England vs Switzerland and Netherlands vs Türkiye. The four victors advance to the midweek semi-finals.
UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final fixtures
All kick-off times CEST
Friday 5 July
Spain vs Germany (Stuttgart, 18:00)
Portugal vs France (Hamburg, 21:00)
Saturday 6 July
England vs Switzerland (Dusseldorf, 18:00)
Netherlands vs Türkiye (Berlin, 21:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 9 July
Spain/Germany vs Portugal/France (Munich, 21:00)
Wednesday 10 July
Netherlands/Türkiye vs England/Switzerland (Dortmund, 21:00)
The UEFA EURO 2024 final takes place in Berlin on Sunday 14 July, kicking off at 21:00.