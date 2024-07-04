Spain vs Germany EURO 2024 quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Spain and Germany meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals on Friday 5 July.

Spain vs Germany at a glance When: Friday 5 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

What: UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final

Where to watch Spain vs Germany on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

By most metrics, this quarter-final pits together the best teams in the competition. The joint record EURO winners are the leading scorers in 2024, have conjured the most attempts on target, lead the way in terms of passing accuracy and have conceded just three goals between them. And they have done it all in entertaining fashion, blending precocious youth and wise old(er) heads.

"It will definitely be a match of equals," says Germany skipper İlkay Gündoğan. "The two sides are probably playing the best football in the tournament at the moment. It will come down to who deals better with not having the ball at times and not panicking." Barcelona's Gündoğan will come face to face with club-mates past (Rodri) and present (Lamine Yamal, for one), a measure of the depth of intrigue. Strap yourselves in.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Misses next match if booked: Carvajal, Le Normand, Morata, Vivian

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Mittelstädt, Rüdiger

When are yellow cards wiped? Cautions from matches in the final tournament that have not resulted in a suspension expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals. For more information, check out the official regulations.

Route to the quarter-finals

Spain



Group B

3-0 vs Croatia (Morata 29, Fabián Ruiz 32, Carvajal 45+2)

1-0 vs Italy (Calafiori og 55)

1-0 vs Albania (Ferran Torres 13)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Rodri 39, Fabián Ruiz 51, Williams 75, Olmo 83; Le Normand og 18)

Nico Williams' last-16 strike

Germany



Group A

5-1 vs Scotland (Wirtz 10, Musiala 19, Havertz 45+1 pen, Füllkrug 68, Can 90+3; Rüdiger og 87)

2-0 vs Hungary (Musiala 22, Gündoğan 67)

1-1 vs Switzerland (Füllkrug 90+2; Ndoye 28)

Round of 16

2-0 vs Denmark (Havertz 53 pen, Musiala 68)

Tactical Analysis: Germany vs Denmark

Expert predictions



Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

A clash of the titans. Perhaps the two best teams so far at EURO 2024; a simply unmissable match. Why do I have such faith that La Roja can halt Germany and continue what I think can be a surge to their fourth title? Because the planning, talent, confidence, attitude, quality and, crucially, solutions, are at such a high level. May the better team win.

Philip Röber, Germany reporter

Where to begin? From "Musiala/Wirtz vs Yamal/Williams" to "the early final" and "a battle of the possession machines", this match is generating an endless stream of storylines. If Germany can reproduce their high intensity levels while adding a little more efficiency than in previous outings, I think they have a good chance of going through. Who will emerge triumphant? It's a coin toss.

Torres' EURO 2008 final winner vs Germany

Views from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "Germany are a fantastic team, they have some of the best players in the world and they are very organised and disciplined. But they will come up against a team very similar to themselves: very dedicated, very well organised, hard to beat and hungry for success. I know it's a cliche in football, but it's the little details that will decide the outcome."

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "There's always room to grow. I was very happy with the first 20 minutes [against Denmark], but we have to make sure we don't try to force it, stay patient and keep the ball. If we can keep doing what we did in those first 20 minutes, it will be tough to beat us."