EURO 2024 daily preview 6 July: What to look out for on Saturday

The UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals conclude on Saturday with two fascinating ties as England face Switzerland before the Netherlands take on Türkiye.

We preview the action in Düsseldorf and Berlin.

England looked to be heading for a disappointingly early exit from the tournament in the round of 16 against Slovakia, until their dramatic comeback showed the value of having world-class, game-changing talent on the pitch.

Coach Gareth Southgate, though, was more focused on the squad than individuals, saying: "It's a really powerful moment for the team. It's one thing to win a game with all your star players, but for other players to get us over the line, to feel they're trusted, is massive for us." There is still a sense that we are yet to see the very best of the Three Lions at these finals. Could this be the match where it all clicks?

Standing in their way are Switzerland, who will not be fazed by their opponents after beating Italy in the round of 16 and going close to defeating Germany in the group stage. "We have shown in the past that we can compete with the biggest sides," said midfielder Ruben Vargas, who scored a wonderful goal against the Azzurri.

"We know how good we are and we're focusing on ourselves." The 'Nati' have never progressed to the final four of a EURO or FIFA World Cup, but this exciting, energetic squad have the chance to make history by overcoming England.

Key stat: England are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Switzerland (W9 D4). The countries' last meeting at a EURO was in 2004, when an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney became the then-youngest scorer in EURO history in a 3-0 win.

The Netherlands shook off the disappointment of a third-place Group D finish with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Romania in the round of 16. Thanks to efforts from Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen, they have now scored two or more goals in six of their last eight EURO finals games

They will hope for similar firepower in Berlin as they look to reach a first EURO semi-final in 20 years. "I have no memories of [EURO] 2004, but I do of 2008," Gakpo said. "We're now here with our squad trying to create memories of our own."

The Oranje come up against one of the tournament's great entertainers so far in Türkiye. Vincenzo Montella's side edged past Austria in a thrilling round of 16 tie, with almost all their players sinking to the floor at full time in a collective display of joy and exhaustion.

Their fans will no doubt be out in full force again in the German capital, and winger Arda Güler can't wait to get going. "I'm very excited to play in Berlin in front of our supporters. The Netherlands, of course, are very difficult opponents. But we believe in ourselves and we want to go through to the next round."

Key stat: The Netherlands won the last meeting between these teams 6-1 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, with Memphis Depay scoring a hat-trick.

Semi-finals

9 July, 21:00: Spain/Germany vs Portugal/France (Munich)

10 July, 21:00: Netherlands/Türkiye vs England/Switzerland (Dortmund)

