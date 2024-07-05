Netherlands vs Türkiye EURO 2024 quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

The Netherlands and Türkiye meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals on Saturday 6 June.

Netherlands vs Türkiye at a glance When: Saturday 6 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Olympiastadion, Berlin

What: UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Netherlands vs Türkiye on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2024 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Having reached the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams following their 3-2 defeat against Austria, the Netherlands produced their best display of the finals to emphatically dispatch Romania 3-0 last time out and set Oranje fans dreaming of a repeat of their 1988 success in this competition. "We learned our lessons from the Austria game," stated defender Denzel Dumfries. "We had a lot of conversations last week. I think we did very well, especially in the pressing and ball possession. We're very proud because we came back from the Austria game."

Gakpo: 'We needed a reaction'

Türkiye lost 3-0 against Portugal on Matchday 2 but now have back-to-back wins after seeing off Czechia 2-1 to reach the round of 16, then coming through a topsy-turvy contest against Austria by the same scoreline. "I'm very excited to play in Berlin in front of our supporters," said midfielder Arda Güler, looking ahead to this game. "The Netherlands, of course, are very difficult opponents. But we believe in ourselves and want to go through to the next round too."

If the round of 16 games involving these teams are anything to go by, plus the fact that the last two matches between these nations have produced a combined 13 goals, this one could be a thriller.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Misses next match if booked: Dumfries, Malen, Schouten, Veerman

Türkiye: Mert Günok; Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Okay Yokuşlu, Kaan Ayhan; Kenan Yıldız, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Barış Alper Yılmaz; Arda Güler

Suspended: Merih Demiral, Orkun Kökçü, İsmail Yüksek

Misses next match if booked: Kaan Ayhan, Uğurcan Çakır, Zeki Çelik, Arda Güler, Mert Günok, Mert Müldür, Salih Özcan, Kenan Yıldız

When are yellow cards wiped? Cautions from matches in the final tournament that have not resulted in a suspension expire on completion of the quarter-finals. They are not carried forward to the semi-finals. For more information, check out the official regulations.

Route to the quarter-finals

Netherlands



Group D

2-1 vs Poland (Gakpo 29, Weghorst 83; Buksa 16)

0-0 vs France

2-3 vs Austria (Gakpo 47, Depay 75; Malen 6og, Schmid 59, Sabitzer 80)

Round of 16

3-0 vs Romania (Gakpo 20, Malen 83 90+3)

Türkiye



Group F

3-1 vs Georgia (Mert Müldür 25, Arda Güler 65, Kerem Aktürkoğlu 90+7; Mikautadze 32)

0-3 vs Portugal (Bernardo Silva 21, Samet Akaydin 28og, Bruno Fernandes 56)

2-1 vs Czechia (Hakan Çalhanoğlu 51, Cenk Tosun 90+4; Souček 66)

Round of 16

2-1 vs Austria (Merih Demiral 1 59; Gregoritsch 66)

Arda Güler delight as Türkiye advance

Expert predictions



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The Oranje responded magnificently to their 3-2 defeat by Austria, turning in their best performance of EURO 2024 so far in beating Romania 3-0. The increasingly prolific Cody Gakpo became the tournament's joint-top scorer with his third in four matches, while Xavi Simons put in his best display yet for the national team. If the Dutch can maintain the aggression, rapid interplay, accurate passing and defensive solidity they demonstrated in Munich, Türkiye are in for a torrid time.

Aydin Güvenir, Türkiye reporter

After advancing from the group stage, Türkiye withstood huge pressure to eliminate fancied Austria, their focus and mental strength (and a first-minute opening goal) proving crucial. Mert Günok's last-minute save in Leipzig was one for the ages, and helped to put any memories of March's 6-1 friendly loss to Austria aside. Türkiye also lost 6-1 to the Netherlands three years ago, but if they can keep their heads, avenging that defeat is far from impossible.

Classic quarter-final EURO goals

Views from the camps

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "Sometimes it's difficult to explain why you play badly in one game and why you reach a high level in another. [Against Romania] the start was hard, but we eventually found our game and caused them problems. Maybe one critical point was that it took too long to score the second goal. The final result is always the most important thing. We're Dutch, though, and we have to play well. The whole performance [against Romania] was outstanding."

Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye coach: "The Netherlands are a very talented team like us so it will be a tough match. We are one of the teams with the least tournament experience, so we are all the happier to have come this far. I don't believe in formations, but I do believe in tactics. We try to change from match to match according to our opponents."