EURO 2024 final: Meet the finalists

The UEFA EURO 2024 finalists are now confirmed, as 24 teams have been whittled down to the final two. We profile the teams going head to head to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on 14 July.

Group C winners

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Round of 16

2-1 aet vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)

Quarter-final

1-1 aet 5-3p vs Switzerland (Düsseldorf, 6 July)

Semi-final

2-1 vs Netherlands (Dortmund, 10 July)

Final

vs Spain (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

Previous EURO finals: 2020 (L vs Italy)

EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

England were not at their free-flowing best in Group C but still topped their section and remain unbeaten. Glimpses of the genius that can be produced by forwards such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were clear in all three games. Bellingham's overhead kick forced extra time in the round of 16 win against Slovakia before Kane headed the winner, while they also came from behind against Switzerland thanks to Bukayo Saka's equaliser before triumphing on penalties, converting all five spot kicks. In the semi-finals, Ollie Watkins' last-gasp strike completed England's comeback win against Netherlands, taking the Three Lions into their second consecutive EURO final.

Coach: Gareth Southgate

After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three previous major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in the title match in Berlin.

One to watch: Cole Palmer

The attacking midfielder was Chelsea's best player in 2023/24, providing a consistent supply of goals and creativity. His unflappable demeanour and composure on the ball have earned him the nickname 'Cold Palmer'; seemingly nothing fazes him, as shown when he converted England's first penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland. He may yet take the final by storm, as a starter or off the bench.

Did you know?

England have won their group in both EURO campaigns under Southgate – as many times as they had topped their pool in their previous eight tournament appearances.

Group B winners

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-final

2-1 aet vs Germany (Stuttgart, 5 July)

Semi-final

2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)

Final

vs England (Berlin, 10 July)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Previous EURO finals: 1964 (W vs Soviet Union), 1984 (L vs France), 2008 (W vs Germany), 2012 (W vs Italy)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

La Roja have been in excellent form in Germany, winning all six games while scoring 13 goals and conceding only three times in the process. Winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to appear at a EURO against Croatia, then laid on an assist as Spain showed their mettle to overcome the hosts in extra time in the quarter-finals. An even more prodigious goalscoring feat ensued in the semi-final with his wonderful match-turning equaliser. Spain will now become the first side to win four EURO titles if they triumph in Germany.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. He led Spanish national teams to EURO glory at age-group levels – Under-19s in 2015 and U21s in 2019 – and his senior team beat Italy and Croatia in winning the UEFA Nations League last summer, then ousted the same opponents again in Group B. De la Fuente has generated a stand-out atmosphere, mentality and playing style since arriving in Germany; basically, his squad love playing for him.

One to watch: Lamine Yamal

A magical, mercurial talent, Yamal is huge fun whether you support La Roja or not. Usually deployed as an inverted winger, the left-footed teenager has smashed the records for both youngest EURO finals player and youngest goalscorer aged, respectively, 16 years 338 days on Matchday 1 and then 16 years 362 days in the semi-final. He has now played over 60 times for club and country, and naturally home-town team Barcelona rate him as a massive prospect. Pedri lit up EURO 2020; Yamal has been one of the wunderkinder here.

Did you know?

Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.